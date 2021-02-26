Rivers Special Sports Scribe Decries NSF Postponement

Scribe of the Rivers State Special Sports Association, Tekena Lulu-Poku, has decried the adverse effect of the continual postponement of the’ 20th edition of the National Sports Festival NSF, tagged “EDO 2020”

Lulu-Poku, who made this known yesterday, during an exclusive interview with Tidesports said that the postponement was not helping the athletes, rather disturbed and spoiled their preparation made ahead the festival.

According to him, the association, from their purse with their efforts, had worked hard to a level in their preparation and suddenly comes a postponement, saying that, it has demoralised the athletes so much.

“These Athletes put in their time, efforts, money, where needed and when they get to that point where they thought they are good to go, you postpone the competition? That is too bad and unacceptable,” Lulu-Poku said.

He however, thought that it could be political, other-wise, it should be moved to a state that is ready to host as to stop further dragging of the fiesta.

“The same thing happened in 2013, during the 19th edition of the NSF scheduled to be hosted by Calabar, Cross Rivers State, it kept dragging until the hosting right was given to Abuja and it was done. The National Sports Commission should consider the idea, as to save time and avoid further disruption of athletes’ preparations,” he added.

He however, noted that despite the postponement of the National Sports Festival, which he described as a major competition in Nigeria, the athletes keep training to enable them stay fit and ready for the fiesta and other engagements that may likely come up.