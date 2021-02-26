Sports
Rivers Special Sports Scribe Decries NSF Postponement
Scribe of the Rivers State Special Sports Association, Tekena Lulu-Poku, has decried the adverse effect of the continual postponement of the’ 20th edition of the National Sports Festival NSF, tagged “EDO 2020”
Lulu-Poku, who made this known yesterday, during an exclusive interview with Tidesports said that the postponement was not helping the athletes, rather disturbed and spoiled their preparation made ahead the festival.
According to him, the association, from their purse with their efforts, had worked hard to a level in their preparation and suddenly comes a postponement, saying that, it has demoralised the athletes so much.
“These Athletes put in their time, efforts, money, where needed and when they get to that point where they thought they are good to go, you postpone the competition? That is too bad and unacceptable,” Lulu-Poku said.
He however, thought that it could be political, other-wise, it should be moved to a state that is ready to host as to stop further dragging of the fiesta.
“The same thing happened in 2013, during the 19th edition of the NSF scheduled to be hosted by Calabar, Cross Rivers State, it kept dragging until the hosting right was given to Abuja and it was done. The National Sports Commission should consider the idea, as to save time and avoid further disruption of athletes’ preparations,” he added.
He however, noted that despite the postponement of the National Sports Festival, which he described as a major competition in Nigeria, the athletes keep training to enable them stay fit and ready for the fiesta and other engagements that may likely come up.
Sports
Alumni Beg Wike To Renovate Sports Institute
The Pioneer Chairperson of the, Alumni of Rivers State Sports Institution (RSSI), Isaka, ‘Class 90’ in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Diseph D. Ezikwas, has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike, to rehabilitate the dilapidated school, SIRS.
She stated that about 10 years now, the school has been in deplorable condition, saying that the institution has lost its glory, because of the present condition.
Ezikwas made the appeal at the weekend during its reunion meeting after three decades, adding that the primary aim of the Alumni is to promote and develop their alma mater.
“We are appealing to his Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, the project governor, to extend his quality project to our school; honestly, the institution has produced notable athletes in the country,” Ezekwas said.
According to her, the rehabilitation of the school would help to discover more talents that would represent the State and country at all levels, adding that it would also curb youth restiveness.
“Your Excellency, Sir, this is the first school that combines both sports and academies in the country and since then, the school has produced notable athletes in the country,” she stated.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Eguma Blames Defenders Over 1-0 Loss
The Technical Manager of Rivers United of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has blamed his defenders for the one zero loss against Warri Wolves, on Wednesday.
He noted that the disorganisation at the backline in the second half actually caused the goal they conceded.
Eguma said this in a post match interview with Tidesports shortly after he lost to his host, on Wednesday, at Delta State Polytechnic field, Ozoro.
In spite of the defeat, Eguma commended his players for the impressive performance displayed in the game.
“It is a game of football, sometimes, it’s like that. All I found out is that the game was too physical. The two teams were too physical in the game and I think in the second half, they conceded that goal because there was defensive error,” Eguma said.
Rivers United enjoyed more than 70 percent possession in the game, but was unable to find a way past Pwadadi Paul in goal for the seasiders.
As it is, United suffered her fourth defeat of the season.
With two games at hand, Rivers United drops to 7th position on the NPFL table with 18 points from 10 matches.
Sports
Kano Pillars Topping NPFL Excites Striker
Kano Pillars forward, Nyima Nwagwa has expressed delight after scoring the winning goal that earned Sai Masugida a 1-0 win against Sunshine Starts and in the process going top of the Nigeria Professional Football League with Enyimba and Kwara United being held in Aba and Ilorin, respectively.
Nwagwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that the win was a very important one for the team because it will certainly boost their confidence after a shaky start early in the season.
He added that this will give them a reason to fight more and ensure they were very much there top of the league, going to the thick of the season.
“It’s very important to us because one thing is that it will actually boost our confidence to be on top and with the way the whole situation was, when we started, we are really happy and it feels like what we are doing is really working for us and we will continue to work hard to ensure we pick all three points that come across our way.”
