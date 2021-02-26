Rivers Angels Keep Up Winning Streak

Rivers Angels FC has continued their winning streak as they secured a 1-2 away victory over host Pelican Stars FC of Calabar in the week seven(7) fixtures of the ongoing 2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) played Wednesday Calabar, Criss Rivers State.

The match which was entertaining, saw the Angeles display their strength in the NWFL once again as they scored the curtain raiser at nine (9) minutes into the game.

It was an affair where the visitors had come to take home something very important for their hosts and the hosts would do everything to stop their guest in order to escape the dangerous zone, which of course, it is not comfortable for them. However, all efforts turned into a nightmare for the homers as they missed most of their chances.

With this win, the Angels now have 17 points from seven matches played so far in the league and maintains their second position on the league table.

Technical Adviser of the team, Edwin Okon, has said earlier that his side deserves the win because they worked for it and are working to achieve more away victories.

“The girls are in good form, high spirited and are determined to deliver. We worked for the victories recorded so far, we have doubled our efforts to secure more away victories and take over the front seat,” Okon said.

He urged his players to keep up the spirit and not to relent in sustaining their tempo this season, saying that there are matches ahead, that needed to be won, and asked that the fire in them (players) should keep burning as they need it for the tasks ahead.

It would be recalled that the Jewels of Rivers have not recorded any defeat in their games played so far in the ongoing premier league season; they have won five and draw two matches.