Oduah Donates Wheelchair, Cash To Ex-Rangers’ Player

A foundation player of Rangers International FC of Enugu Kenneth Abana, has received a donation of wheelchair from Senator Stella Oduah to enable him move around in his house.

Abana popularly called ‘Magician’ for his great skill and strength during his playing days is currently confined to his bed and side chair due to a serious health challenge from his waist to his legs.

Sen. Stella Oduah, representing Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, also gave Abana cash (amount withheld) for his daily upkeep and medical needs.

Abana was joined by members of his family and kinsmen in Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra, to receive the gifts.

Chairman of Ikpeazu Redoubtable FC, Onitsha, Odi Ikpeazu, who made the presentation on behalf of the Senator said she was deeply touched when the veteran player’s medical condition was brought to her attention.

Ikpeazu described Abana as a football idol whom he had been watching on the field from childhood and who gave joy to the people and quickened the healing of the Civil War wounds, especially, in the South East.

He said such people deserved the best they could get from the society while they were alive and should not die regretting that their contributions to humanity were not appreciated.

He said that when the Ex-Rangers Chairman told him about Abana’s condition, he quickly contacted the Senator who swiftly responded with the donated items.

“Abana is a hero, I am particularly privileged to have been the one to make the presentation, he and his contemporaries played better and for humanity in their days.

“These are national treasures that should be supported by government, most governors we have now were very young when the likes of Abana were playing football.

“On behalf of Sen. Oduah, I want to call on governors to look for these living legends and help them according to their needs,” he said.

Chairman of Ex-Rangers players in Anambra Arthur Ebuna, said, ‘Magician’ has been an inspiration to him and to the members of the football community who know him.

Ebuna said, he was worried that Abana after the burial of his teammate,NwabuezeNwankwo, had been confined to bed due to ailment.

He said that the situation had led to bedsores and nurses were only coming to treat him.

“I was sad that Abana’s health had deteriorated this much that he could no longer move about, nurses only come to dress the wounds and I started reaching out for assistance”, he said.