Kano Pillars Topping NPFL Excites Striker

Kano Pillars forward, Nyima Nwagwa has expressed delight after scoring the winning goal that earned Sai Masugida a 1-0 win against Sunshine Starts and in the process going top of the Nigeria Professional Football League with Enyimba and Kwara United being held in Aba and Ilorin, respectively.

Nwagwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that the win was a very important one for the team because it will certainly boost their confidence after a shaky start early in the season.

He added that this will give them a reason to fight more and ensure they were very much there top of the league, going to the thick of the season.

“It’s very important to us because one thing is that it will actually boost our confidence to be on top and with the way the whole situation was, when we started, we are really happy and it feels like what we are doing is really working for us and we will continue to work hard to ensure we pick all three points that come across our way.”