Sports
Guardiola Demands More From City Players
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, says his side “have to be more clinical” despite seeing another dominant display sweep aside Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday for a 19th successive win.
Guardiola’s team, favourites to win their first Champions League title this season, were far too good for their meek last-16 opposition in Budapest, and perhaps should have added to the first-leg lead given to them by Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus.
“In general, we controlled the game. Unfortunately we were not clinical enough up front,” Guardiola told Tidesports source.
“That is something we have to improve in this competition. Up front we have to be more clinical. In this competition you have to be perfect to make sure you go through.”
Silva headed in a wonderful cross from Joao Cancelo to open the scoring, before the same two players combined to lay on the second for Jesus.
Gladbach, appearing at this stage of the competition for the first time in 43 years, had no answer and would need something close to a sporting miracle to turn the tide around when the sides meet in Manchester on 16 March.
Holders Bayern Munich may well have something to say about City being favourites for this year’s competition – but their fellow German side was rendered voiceless in Hungary.
Gladbach, no doubt handicapped by not being allowed to play at home because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, barely laid a glove on Guardiola’s side. They struggled to get out of their own penalty area at times, never mind into City’s, as the visitors pressed mercilessly.
Only Bayern (18) scored more goals in this season’s Champions League group stage than Gladbach (16) but such was City’s monopoly of possession that goalkeeper Ederson made his sole save in stoppage time.
It is a pattern that is becoming the norm. Never mind conceding, City has only faced nine shots on their goal in four away games in Europe this season. Keep that up and even Bayern will struggle to knock them out.
The runaway Premier League leaders are playing football with such composure, quality and control that they are frequently serving up mismatches and that continued on the continental stage as they wrapped up a 12th away win in a row – a record for an English top-flight club.
Their first-half dominance was rewarded when Cancelo, playing more in central midfield than in his nominal role of left-back, clipped a fine cross from deep which Silva headed down and in.
Jesus should have made it two after the break but took too long to shoot when free in the area, but did then prod home when Silva headed back another fine Cancelo ball.
Sports
Alumni Beg Wike To Renovate Sports Institute
The Pioneer Chairperson of the, Alumni of Rivers State Sports Institution (RSSI), Isaka, ‘Class 90’ in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Diseph D. Ezikwas, has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike, to rehabilitate the dilapidated school, SIRS.
She stated that about 10 years now, the school has been in deplorable condition, saying that the institution has lost its glory, because of the present condition.
Ezikwas made the appeal at the weekend during its reunion meeting after three decades, adding that the primary aim of the Alumni is to promote and develop their alma mater.
“We are appealing to his Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, the project governor, to extend his quality project to our school; honestly, the institution has produced notable athletes in the country,” Ezekwas said.
According to her, the rehabilitation of the school would help to discover more talents that would represent the State and country at all levels, adding that it would also curb youth restiveness.
“Your Excellency, Sir, this is the first school that combines both sports and academies in the country and since then, the school has produced notable athletes in the country,” she stated.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Eguma Blames Defenders Over 1-0 Loss
The Technical Manager of Rivers United of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has blamed his defenders for the one zero loss against Warri Wolves, on Wednesday.
He noted that the disorganisation at the backline in the second half actually caused the goal they conceded.
Eguma said this in a post match interview with Tidesports shortly after he lost to his host, on Wednesday, at Delta State Polytechnic field, Ozoro.
In spite of the defeat, Eguma commended his players for the impressive performance displayed in the game.
“It is a game of football, sometimes, it’s like that. All I found out is that the game was too physical. The two teams were too physical in the game and I think in the second half, they conceded that goal because there was defensive error,” Eguma said.
Rivers United enjoyed more than 70 percent possession in the game, but was unable to find a way past Pwadadi Paul in goal for the seasiders.
As it is, United suffered her fourth defeat of the season.
With two games at hand, Rivers United drops to 7th position on the NPFL table with 18 points from 10 matches.
Sports
Kano Pillars Topping NPFL Excites Striker
Kano Pillars forward, Nyima Nwagwa has expressed delight after scoring the winning goal that earned Sai Masugida a 1-0 win against Sunshine Starts and in the process going top of the Nigeria Professional Football League with Enyimba and Kwara United being held in Aba and Ilorin, respectively.
Nwagwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that the win was a very important one for the team because it will certainly boost their confidence after a shaky start early in the season.
He added that this will give them a reason to fight more and ensure they were very much there top of the league, going to the thick of the season.
“It’s very important to us because one thing is that it will actually boost our confidence to be on top and with the way the whole situation was, when we started, we are really happy and it feels like what we are doing is really working for us and we will continue to work hard to ensure we pick all three points that come across our way.”
