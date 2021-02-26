Sports
CAF Election: Motsepe Vows To Make Africa Global Force
Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency candidate and South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, vowed yesterday in Johannesburg to unite and develop football on the continent to global competitive levels.
One of four candidates for the post, the owner of 2016 African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, unveiled a 10-point manifesto at a plush convention centre ahead of the March 12 elections in Morocco.
“I am going to, at all times make a humble contribution to use sport to unite all Africans,” Motsepe told a press conference.
“We will succeed and make African football globally competitive. The test for me… is what the results are going to be two, three, four years from now,” he said.
The billionaire denied that he would seek to move CAF headquarters from Cairo to Johannesburg if elected, saying it was important to acknowledge “the history, the pride and the good work of the people of Cairo”.
South African Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa and the presidents of the Nigeria and Benin football associations, Amaju Pinnick and Moucharafou Anjorin, were among those backing Motsepe in Johannesburg.
Motsepe is running against Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast‚ Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya for the presidency.
South African Football Association (SAFA) president, Danny Jordaan, said CAF was ready to become a world-class organisation.
He believes Motsepe’s experience in business, football and youth sport development made him an ideal candidate to bring transformation, accountability and transparency to a body formed in 1957.
“We have a leader who is not part of that past, a leader who can generate confidence, bring financial stability,” said CAF third vice-president, Jordaan.
“We are presenting a difference maker.”
Focusing on policy development, Motsepe outlined plans to use soccer to develop women’s soccer, invest in infrastructure across Africa, and boost tourism and business.
Sports
Alumni Beg Wike To Renovate Sports Institute
The Pioneer Chairperson of the, Alumni of Rivers State Sports Institution (RSSI), Isaka, ‘Class 90’ in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Diseph D. Ezikwas, has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike, to rehabilitate the dilapidated school, SIRS.
She stated that about 10 years now, the school has been in deplorable condition, saying that the institution has lost its glory, because of the present condition.
Ezikwas made the appeal at the weekend during its reunion meeting after three decades, adding that the primary aim of the Alumni is to promote and develop their alma mater.
“We are appealing to his Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, the project governor, to extend his quality project to our school; honestly, the institution has produced notable athletes in the country,” Ezekwas said.
According to her, the rehabilitation of the school would help to discover more talents that would represent the State and country at all levels, adding that it would also curb youth restiveness.
“Your Excellency, Sir, this is the first school that combines both sports and academies in the country and since then, the school has produced notable athletes in the country,” she stated.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Eguma Blames Defenders Over 1-0 Loss
The Technical Manager of Rivers United of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, has blamed his defenders for the one zero loss against Warri Wolves, on Wednesday.
He noted that the disorganisation at the backline in the second half actually caused the goal they conceded.
Eguma said this in a post match interview with Tidesports shortly after he lost to his host, on Wednesday, at Delta State Polytechnic field, Ozoro.
In spite of the defeat, Eguma commended his players for the impressive performance displayed in the game.
“It is a game of football, sometimes, it’s like that. All I found out is that the game was too physical. The two teams were too physical in the game and I think in the second half, they conceded that goal because there was defensive error,” Eguma said.
Rivers United enjoyed more than 70 percent possession in the game, but was unable to find a way past Pwadadi Paul in goal for the seasiders.
As it is, United suffered her fourth defeat of the season.
With two games at hand, Rivers United drops to 7th position on the NPFL table with 18 points from 10 matches.
Sports
Kano Pillars Topping NPFL Excites Striker
Kano Pillars forward, Nyima Nwagwa has expressed delight after scoring the winning goal that earned Sai Masugida a 1-0 win against Sunshine Starts and in the process going top of the Nigeria Professional Football League with Enyimba and Kwara United being held in Aba and Ilorin, respectively.
Nwagwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source stressed that the win was a very important one for the team because it will certainly boost their confidence after a shaky start early in the season.
He added that this will give them a reason to fight more and ensure they were very much there top of the league, going to the thick of the season.
“It’s very important to us because one thing is that it will actually boost our confidence to be on top and with the way the whole situation was, when we started, we are really happy and it feels like what we are doing is really working for us and we will continue to work hard to ensure we pick all three points that come across our way.”
Trending
- News4 days ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation4 days ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Nation4 days ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Sustain Your Humanitarian Services, GM Tasks Rotary
- Sports4 days ago
AFCON Qualifier: Rohr Prays For Osimhen,Wants Iheanacho, Chukwueze
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
DPR Warns Businessmen Against Indulging In Illegal Refineries
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
SPDC Debunks Allegations Of Involvement In Oil Theft
- Nation4 days ago
HEDA Sues AG, Wants Details Of ?173bn MDA Budget