NPFL: Enyimba still favourites despite surprise home draw

With almost a third of the NPFL season gone, patterns are starting to emerge. The title contenders are setting their stalls in the top echelon of the table, while the battle for survival at the other end is also brewing.

Kano Pillars lead the way with 23 points from 12 matches, with Enyimba and Kwara United in second and third respectively with 22 points each.

However, Enyimba have played two matches less than both Pillars and Kwara United.

Despite having games in hand over most of their closest rivals, Enyimba will be slightly disappointed that they are not leading the NPFL after the latest round of midweek matches.

Given their previously unblemished home form, they would have expected to take care of business when Akwa United visited Aba on matchday 12.

The two-time African champions were a perfect five from five at home, but they suffered a rare blip on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 with The Promise Keepers.

Perhaps their involvement in the continent had a role to play in the below par performance and result.

The league game against Akwa United came just three days after Enyimba’s penalty shootout victory over Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Yes, most teams in the NPFL play weekends and midweek, but a high-power continental game with arguably a lot more on the line takes a bit more out of the players, especially emotionally.

With Enyimba now set to play six round-robin matches in the Confederation Cup, including trips to Algeria, Libya and South Africa, Fatai Osho’s men have got a tough balancing act to perform as they juggle their quests for domestic and continental glory.

If Enyimba do not find that balance, there are quite a few teams that are very capable of taking advantage.

Kano Pillars currently sit on top of the table and definitely know how to manage a title challenge, while Rangers International, in fifth, are only three points off the lead.

Like Pillars, seven-time champions, Rangers are also traditional superpowers in Nigeria, and will have their sights set on regaining a title they last won in 2016.

Also, look out for Rivers United, who are now out of the continent, and can fully focus on the NPFL. Rivers are five points behind leaders Pillars, with two games in hand.

The Nigeria Professional Football League has traditionally been very unpredictable, and this year is no different. These are exciting times for NPFL fans.

Unfortunately, fans are not allowed at match venues at the moment, but we can stream the matches via the NPFL’s streaming service.

Adding to the excitement is the fact that we can now bet on NPFL matches online. The very best betting sites in Nigeria all have the Nigerian league in their portfolios.

At the other end of the table are Adamawa United, who have managed a miserly three points from 11 matches. They are 10 points from safety and barring a monumental reversal of fortunes, they will be playing in Nigerian National League next season. Adamawa United are winless, and have scored just three goals all season. That’s proper relegation form.

So much was expected from teams like Plateau United and Abia Warriors, but they haven’t really got going this season and are loitering in the bottom half of the table. The great news for these clubs is that there is still time to rectify their season and get their campaigns back on track.

As is always the case with the NPFL, two or three wins on the bounce can do wonders to a team’s league position.

For now, Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Rivers United and Rangers are looking like the main contenders. They have the squad and know-how to put together a title bid.