NPFL: Enyimba still favourites despite surprise home draw
With almost a third of the NPFL season gone, patterns are starting to emerge. The title contenders are setting their stalls in the top echelon of the table, while the battle for survival at the other end is also brewing.
Kano Pillars lead the way with 23 points from 12 matches, with Enyimba and Kwara United in second and third respectively with 22 points each.
However, Enyimba have played two matches less than both Pillars and Kwara United.
Despite having games in hand over most of their closest rivals, Enyimba will be slightly disappointed that they are not leading the NPFL after the latest round of midweek matches.
Given their previously unblemished home form, they would have expected to take care of business when Akwa United visited Aba on matchday 12.
The two-time African champions were a perfect five from five at home, but they suffered a rare blip on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 with The Promise Keepers.
Perhaps their involvement in the continent had a role to play in the below par performance and result.
The league game against Akwa United came just three days after Enyimba’s penalty shootout victory over Rivers United in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Yes, most teams in the NPFL play weekends and midweek, but a high-power continental game with arguably a lot more on the line takes a bit more out of the players, especially emotionally.
With Enyimba now set to play six round-robin matches in the Confederation Cup, including trips to Algeria, Libya and South Africa, Fatai Osho’s men have got a tough balancing act to perform as they juggle their quests for domestic and continental glory.
If Enyimba do not find that balance, there are quite a few teams that are very capable of taking advantage.
Kano Pillars currently sit on top of the table and definitely know how to manage a title challenge, while Rangers International, in fifth, are only three points off the lead.
Like Pillars, seven-time champions, Rangers are also traditional superpowers in Nigeria, and will have their sights set on regaining a title they last won in 2016.
Also, look out for Rivers United, who are now out of the continent, and can fully focus on the NPFL. Rivers are five points behind leaders Pillars, with two games in hand.
The Nigeria Professional Football League has traditionally been very unpredictable, and this year is no different. These are exciting times for NPFL fans.
At the other end of the table are Adamawa United, who have managed a miserly three points from 11 matches. They are 10 points from safety and barring a monumental reversal of fortunes, they will be playing in Nigerian National League next season. Adamawa United are winless, and have scored just three goals all season. That’s proper relegation form.
So much was expected from teams like Plateau United and Abia Warriors, but they haven’t really got going this season and are loitering in the bottom half of the table. The great news for these clubs is that there is still time to rectify their season and get their campaigns back on track.
As is always the case with the NPFL, two or three wins on the bounce can do wonders to a team’s league position.
For now, Enyimba, Kano Pillars, Rivers United and Rangers are looking like the main contenders. They have the squad and know-how to put together a title bid.
NPFL : MFN Confirms Appointment Of Gabriel
The management of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club, has confirmed the appointment of Olalekan Gabriel as the interim head coach of the modest Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team.
Having struggled to grind out a remarkable result in their last seven NPFL games before the 2-0 victory over Adamawa United on Sunday, the club management decided to confirm the ex-Shooting Stars, Sharks FC, Union Bank, Gombe United player, as the team’s new manager on interim basis.
Before his appointment as the caretaker of the Olukoya Boys, coach Olalekan who has been with MFM FC for over a decade after he retired from active football, served as assistant coach under Fidelis Ilechukwu and Tony Bolus.
SWAN Condemns Attack Of Adamawa United Players
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has condemned in strong terms the attack on players and officials of a Nigerian Premier League team, Adamawa United while on their way to honour a Week 11 league fixture with MFM FC of Lagos.
The body also wants the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in the effort to rescue the team’s driver, Kabiru Mohammed, abducted by the attackers, who are now asking for a staggering sum of N40 million ransoms the attackers also dispossessed the players of all their belongings including cash and phones.
This was contained in a statement signed by the National secretary of the association, Jude Opara, which was made available to Tidesports, yesterday.
SWAN therefore demands that the federal government should do all that is necessary to check the embarrassing deteriorating security situation in the country, by chasing these rampaging bandits out of the country.
It is even more worrisome that the federal government, various times said that these criminals killing Nigerians were mainly foreigners from other parts of Africa, seems not to be interested in wielding the big stick against them.
It is a shame that Nigeria has become a very dangerous place to live as citizens are freely abducted and killed on the roads and even right in their homes with no form of hindrance.
We call on the governments at all levels to live up to their responsibilities and ensure that the primary purpose for government, which is the protection of lives and property, was achieved without any compromise.
It is unfortunate that footballers and other sportsmen and women, who struggle to make an honest living and by extension put Nigeria on the world map are being attacked and abducted due to the dilapidated road network they are forced to travel on every week to honour game fixtures.
“The Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should, as a matter of urgency, liaise with the Airlines operating in the country to find a way of making it easy for the teams especially on long distance trips to travel on rebate tickets.
“We cannot, as a country, continue to lose our young sports men and women and indeed other citizens to mindless terrorists, while the government seems not to know what to do. Time to act is now,” he said.
Rivers United Shifts Focus After CAFCC Elimination
The Pride of Rivers kissed their continental challenge goodbye after suffering a 4-5 penalty shootout defeat to Enyimba in the final preliminary round, last Sunday.
Stanley Eguma’s side will now restart their quest to win the domestic league with a trip to Warri Wolves today.
The match is scheduled for the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro Sports Complex.
Rivers United had won four and lost none of the last 4 League matches against the Seasiders and will be hoping to extend that record.
Stephen Gopey scored the match winner when Rivers United defeated Wolves 1-0 in their last meeting at the Warri City Stadium on 24th November 2019.
Wolves themselves are desperate for points, having lost 3-0 to Abia Warriors last weekend.
