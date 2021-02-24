Niger Delta
Sustain Your Humanitarian Services, GM Tasks Rotary
The General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo, has called on Rotary Club International to sustain its humanitarian activities for the overall good of the society.
Chief Chinwo said this during a courtesy call in his office by some officials of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141.
He said the club was renowned for the fight against polio, noting that through the club’s efforts, Nigeria was declared polio free.
Chinwo said the club must not rest on its oars, but must work to ensure that children were continuously immunized to check further spread of the polio pandemic.
The General Manager, who also thanked the club for its effort in checking the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, stressed the need for Nigerians to obey all Covid-19 protocols in order to keep away the virus.
He pledged the corporation’s readiness to assist the club in the area of publicity.
Earlier, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141, Rotarian Adeolu Okanlanwon, said the visit was to familiarise the new leadership of the club with the new management of the corporation.
Okanlanwon listed some activities of the club within the last one year to include peace building programme through a summit attended by over 300 youths training of over 200 widows of police officers, polio eradication campaign and building of a wash station at Rumuepirikom health centre.
The rest are, taking message of peace round the communities, fund raising for Rotary Foundation, commissioning of classroom blocks at Oginigba Community School and assistance to persons with disabilities.
Okanlanwon described the visit as unique as it coincided with the club’s 116th anniversary, adding that the club needs more partnership to do more for humanity.
Meanwhile, the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Chief Ernest Chinwo, has charged the new state executive of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) to hit the ground running and make a difference in the association.
Chinwo, who gave the charge during a thank you visit by the new executive of the association also charged them not to allow their new positions to affect their professional duties.
According to him, their new positions should help them to build more connections with a view to enhancing their professional competence.
While congratulating them on their victories, he said the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation will assist the new NAWOJ executive to succeed in their new assignment.
Earlier, the new Chairperson of the association, Mrs Susan Serekara Nwikhana said the visit was to thank the general manager for his support.
Niger Delta
Journalist, Others Escape Herdsmen Attack In Edo
The Benin City by-pass in Edo State is gaining notoriety for kidnapping and banditry as a journalist, Ben Duno, who was travelling on that route with other commuters at the weekend escaped being attacked by the Fulani herdsmen.
Duno, who works with The Sun Newspaper, said they escaped abduction by the whiskers while traveling from Warri, Delta State to Ibadan, Oyo State, for a close friend’s wedding.
Narrating his experience, Duno said he had never been terrified in his life, but he and other co-travellers nearly walked into the hands of the marauders terrorising the country.
He said: “The frightening reports on the security challenges across the country, especially on some major highways traversing the country, where travellers are being kidnapped on a daily basis, made me avoid travelling out of my Warri enclaves in the last three years.
“This fear was compounded with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic since early last year till date, especially with the fact that this second wave appears to be deadlier.”
However, the Warri correspondent of The Sun Newspaper stated that when he got an invite from a friend that his cousin was getting married in Ibadan over the weekend, he decided to change his mind about his earlier decision.
According to him, “We left the park at about 7:38 a.m. in Warri, Delta State and began the journey to Ibadan.
“The journey was smooth until we got to the Benin by-pass by 9:00a.m., when we saw so many vehicles (both commercial and private) parked off the road, and when our bus driver asked other drivers what was happening, they said herdsmen were operating on the road and that the policemen on patrol on the highway ran away.
“To my surprise and anger, the police patrol team that we saw, warned commuters to go back and take road in the town if we must continue our journey.
“When some of us, including drivers, passengers and few ladies, decided to walk to a point to see if we can catch a glimpse of what was happening, a car approached to inform us that the criminals were moving towards our direction”.
Niger Delta
Deputy Gov, CJ Decry Rate Of Divorce
Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and the State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, at the weekend, expressed concern over the increasing rate of divorce in the country.
The duo spoke as Special Guest of Honour and Chairman, respectively at the traditional wedding ceremony between former Miss Jennifer Ogun and Mr Preye Singabele, son of the Chairman, Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission, Dr Peter Singabele.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who attributed the rising level of marriage failures to lack of true love and understanding of the intricacies in marriage, urged couples to see their conjugal relationship as a social contract for life.
Making reference to the Bible book of Ephesians, the deputy governor enjoined the newlywed to imbibe and practise the inseparable love relationship between Jesus Christ and the Church, popularly known as the Agape love.
He warned the couple against third party interference for their union to stand the test of time.
“The intention of marriage right from its creation is not for dissolution. And so, we are encouraging our young couples to learn how to remain in marriage”, he said.
“If for any reason, any of you would want to dissolve this marriage, then you have to gather all this crowd of people that are here witnessing your marriage to give you their consent.
“For marriage to stand the test of time with all of its challenges, those who go into it must practice the Agape kind of love, which is the love our Lord Jesus Christ has for the church.
“And that is why the Book of Ephesians says wives should submit to their husbands and the husbands must love their wives. It is not the kind of love you express on Facebook and other social platforms,” he said.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
IYC Urges FG, NDDC To Publish Forensic Audit Report
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on the Federal Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to immediately publish the report of the commission’s forensic audit.
The IYC in a statement signed by its President, Deacon Timothy Igbifa, recalled that in February 2020, the Federal Government initiated a holistic forensic investigation of the commission’s financial activities from 2001 to 2019 with a view to sanitising and optimising the operations of the NDDC.
“But it has been one year that the investigations started. It is time to publish the report of this investigation. Every audit has a lifespan and we think that one year is more than enough to complete the audit of NDDC and publish the report,” he said.
He said the IYC and other stakeholders would no longer allow the ongoing aberration and leadership confusion in NDDC with flagrant abuse of the Act establishing the commission to continue in the name of forensic audit.
He recalled that strange leadership structures such as the disbanded Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the ongoing Sole Administration were being used to run the affairs of the commission while dropping forensic audit as an excuse.
Igbifa said the IYC and the Niger Delta were expecting an end to the sole administration of NDDC before April 1st 2021 and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate and inaugurate a board that would take over from Akwa on April 1st, 2021.
He recalled that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, mentioned April as the resumption date for the Substantive Board administration of the NDDC, adding that IYC and other stakeholders in the region would not allow the current management structure in the commission to stretch beyond March 31, 2021.
He said: “We were all happy when this forensic audit started in February 2020 because we believed that it would sanitise the NDDC and give the commission a new beginning to actualise its mandate in the Niger Delta region.
At a point, our leadership insisted on the dissolution of the IMC and the inauguration of a substantive board but instead of constituting a new board, a sole administration headed by Effiong Akwa was put in place to run the affairs of the commission with the singular action to conclude the audit and hand over to a substantive Board while expending the 2020 budget tenured to 31st March, 2021.
March 31st is a few weeks ahead and we believe it is time the President readied a board for the commission knowing fully well that the Board members would be subjected to an official inauguration before the handover date which is April 1st, 2021”.
Trending
- News2 days ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation2 days ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Nation2 days ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
- Sports2 days ago
AFCON Qualifier: Rohr Prays For Osimhen,Wants Iheanacho, Chukwueze
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
DPR Warns Businessmen Against Indulging In Illegal Refineries
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
SPDC Debunks Allegations Of Involvement In Oil Theft
- Sports2 days ago
AFCON: Rohr May Drop Ezenwa From S’Eagles
- Nation2 days ago
HEDA Sues AG, Wants Details Of ?173bn MDA Budget