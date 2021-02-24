Senate Probes $20m Safe School Initiative Fund

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has accused the Federal Government of knowing the hideouts of killer herdsmen and bandits.

Gumi said the Federal Government identifies the bandits and killer herdsmen through its aerial view.

The cleric made the allegations on a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today.

Gumi said the government was being careful because it realised the previous approach of killing bandits failed.

He stressed that the approach of attacking bandits was creating monsters out of the bandits.

Responding to how he located and dialogued with bandits while the government could not, Gumi said, “They (government) know. They see them (bandits) by the aerial view. But the military has learned its lessons.

“The first approach they had, when they go in and start killing- they realised is the wrong way and that they were producing a monster. They are now careful.

“The only element I am adding now is ‘look, don’t just wait and watch, go in and negotiate’.”

In a swift response to the allegation, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave reasons the Federal Government would not destroy forests where bandits use as hideouts to carry out kidnappings in the country.

Mohammed, speaking with Channels TV on how to eliminate bandits, said the ecosystem will be affected if the government destroys the forests.

He noted that the better solution to eliminating bandits from the forest was to have better consultation between sub national government, the Federal Government and security agencies.

The minister said, “We cannot destroy the forest because of climate change. The better approach is not to destroy the forest because it would affect the eco-system but what we need is better consultation with sub national government and security agencies on how to secure the forest to make them safe for everybody.

“Those forest are used as hideouts but I think with technology today and when all our platforms are delivered, it will no longer be business as usual as the forest will not save those criminals and bandits but again we need collaborative effort of everyone.”

The minister assured Nigerians that security is top priority in the Buhari-led administration.

Also reacting to the allegation, some Nigerians, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to order the arrest and investigation of popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his interactions with bandits in the country.

Of late, Gumi has been seen in photos holding talks with notorious bandits in the forests of Zamfara, Niger and other states.

He had also advocated blanket amnesty for the bandits like was done for the militants in the Niger Delta region.

The cleirc said bandits had only killed a “few” people accidentally, adding that they killed for “revenge”.

Gumi’s latest comment attracted outrage on social media with many users describing him as the spokesperson for bandits in the country.