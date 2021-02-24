RSHA Criminalises Non-Wearing Of Face Masks

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a law for the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places in the state.

The resolution was taken following a motion moved by the member representing Emohua State Constituency, Hon Samuel Ogeh.

Ogeh said the Covid-19 pandemic as deadly as it is, was being undermined in Rivers State, which motivated the need for the motion to criminalise the refusal of residents to wear face masks in public places.

He commended the state and all the frontline health workers for their efforts to curb the spread but condemned the attitude of residents for not obeying the preventive measures in the state.

In his submission, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, called for the enforcement of all Covid-19 protocols, adding that not wearing a facemask in a public place was now a crime in Rivers State.

“The enforcement of the wearing of face masks in public places in the state must be sustained and implemented as passed by the House. The security agencies should collaborate with the Ministry of Health to enforce this in the state,” he said.

The House resolved to communicate its resolution to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.