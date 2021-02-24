Rivers
RSG Moves To Take Legal Action Against School Protest Story
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has threatened to take legal action against media houses that peddled falsehood of protesting students of Olanada Junior Secondary School, Rumuola, near Port Harcourt.
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, gave the indication while speaking with journalists during a visit to the school, at the weekend.
He wondered the intent behind the viral fake news, and revealed that investigations indicate that no such protest held in the school on the said date and none of the media houses who reported the story had a firsthand coverage of the said protest, nor bothered to visit the school to verify any information received before publication.
He said, “In fact, the picture of the students that have been put out does not represent the true uniform of the students of this school presently.
“There is nothing like shortage of teachers, even in the core subject areas. On the contrary, this Junior School has 82 teachers on record. In fact, on the day of the alleged protest, 68 teachers reported for duty at the time the time-book was closed for the day. This is a veritable fact.
“I wonder from where those who pushed out that information got the information from. It is most unfair, and it is unacceptable.
“Enough of this kind of Journalism, it’s acceptable. It will not go for free this time. The law will answer. We will not allow those who peddled the fake news to go scot-free”, he said.
Ebeku frowned at the growing level of fake news within conventional media practice.
He said, “Frankly, it is saddening that we have journalists who are themselves junk, and they peddle junk journalism.
“There was no such incident as protest in this school on Monday, the 15th of February or anytime this year”, he stressed.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ven Fyneface Aka, expressed disappointment on the actions of the media houses that peddled the false protest story.
He said, “It is disheartening that people sit down in their houses and come up with very destructive ideas and things that can destabilize the peace of communities and misinform parents.”
Aka also dispelled claims of non-functional water facility in the school, revealing that a new school building was constructed less than two years ago, and has all facilities required in a school complex.
The SUBEB chairman urged media houses that aired the story to provide facts on the alleged protest or face appropriate sanctions of the law.
Rivers
Covid-19: RVHA Criminalizes None Wearing Of Facemasks In Public
The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a law for the compulsory wearing of face masks in public places in the state.
The resolution was taken following a motion moved by the member representing Emohua State Constituency, Hon Samuel Ogeh.
Ogeh said the Covid-19 pandemic as deadly as it is, was being undermined in Rivers State, which motivated the need for the motion to criminalise the refusal of residents to wear face masks in public places.
He commended the state and all the frontline health workers for their efforts to curb the spread but condemned the attitude of residents for not obeying the preventive measures in the state.
In his submission, Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, called for the enforcement of all Covid-19 protocols, adding that not wearing a facemask in a public place was now a crime in Rivers State.
“The enforcement of the wearing of face masks in public places in the state must be sustained and implemented as passed by the House. The security agencies should collaborate with the Ministry of Health to enforce this in the state,” he said.
The House resolved to communicate its resolution to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Rivers
RSG Moves To Take Legal Action Against School Protest Story
The Rivers State Ministry of Education has threatened to take legal action against media houses that peddled falsehood of protesting students of Olanada Junior Secondary School, Rumuola, near Port Harcourt.
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, gave the indication while speaking with journalists during a visit to the school, at the weekend.
He wondered the intent behind the viral fake news, and revealed that investigations indicate that no such protest held in the school on the said date and none of the media houses who reported the story had a firsthand coverage of the said protest, nor bothered to visit the school to verify any information received before publication.
He said, “In fact, the picture of the students that have been put out does not represent the true uniform of the students of this school presently.
“There is nothing like shortage of teachers, even in the core subject areas. On the contrary, this Junior School has 82 teachers on record. In fact, on the day of the alleged protest, 68 teachers reported for duty at the time the time-book was closed for the day. This is a veritable fact.
“I wonder from where those who pushed out that information got the information from. It is most unfair, and it is unacceptable.
“Enough of this kind of Journalism, it’s acceptable. It will not go for free this time. The law will answer. We will not allow those who peddled the fake news to go scot-free”, he said.
Ebeku frowned at the growing level of fake news within conventional media practice.
He said, “Frankly, it is saddening that we have journalists who are themselves junk, and they peddle junk journalism.
“There was no such incident as protest in this school on Monday, the 15th of February or anytime this year”, he stressed.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ven Fyneface Aka, expressed disappointment on the actions of the media houses that peddled the false protest story.
He said, “It is disheartening that people sit down in their houses and come up with very destructive ideas and things that can destabilize the peace of communities and misinform parents.”
Aka also dispelled claims of non-functional water facility in the school, revealing that a new school building was constructed less than two years ago, and has all facilities required in a school complex.
The SUBEB chairman urged media houses that aired the story to provide facts on the alleged protest or face appropriate sanctions of the law.
Rivers
Chiefs Council Seeks Govt’s Presence In Community
Chairman of Okuru-Ama Council of Chiefs in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Chief Nyegierefaka Okuru, has called on governments at levels in the country to remember the community in the siting of development projects.
He said this shortly after his election as Chairman of Okuru-Ama Council of Chiefs.
Okuru said the community which is one of the most peaceful in the state needed some government’s amenities such as good road network, electricity and pipe borne water.
He also stressed the need for a harmonious relationship among the various segments of the community.
Okuru, who is the head of the Okuru War Canoe House said the community needed peace to sustain its current development effort.
According to him, his administration will be inclusive with a view to fostering peace, unity, progress and prosperity of Okuru-Ama and its people.
He also promised to work in synergy with the Community Development Committee (CDC) and other organs of the community with a view to consolidating on the gains recorded so far in the development of the community.
The new council of chiefs’ chairman thanked the people for the confidence reposed on him, promising not to disappoint them.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Okuru-Ama Community Development Committee (CDC), Hon Siyeofori Godspower said the committee would work with the new chiefs’ council for the overall interest of the community.
Other members of the new executive of the chiefs council are Inichimbia Ineka-Miefama, secretary, Chief Awonemika Ibakka, treasurer and Chief Charles Kalaiyo, public relations officer.
Trending
- News2 days ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation2 days ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Nation2 days ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
- Niger Delta8 hours ago
Sustain Your Humanitarian Services, GM Tasks Rotary
- Sports2 days ago
AFCON Qualifier: Rohr Prays For Osimhen,Wants Iheanacho, Chukwueze
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
DPR Warns Businessmen Against Indulging In Illegal Refineries
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
SPDC Debunks Allegations Of Involvement In Oil Theft
- Nation2 days ago
HEDA Sues AG, Wants Details Of ?173bn MDA Budget