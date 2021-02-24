City Crime
Police Begin Manhunt Of Kidnappers Of Monarch, Lecturer
The Rivers State police command says it has launched intensive manhunt against the kidnappers of the paramount ruler of Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area of the state, King Aaron Ikuru and, a lecturer at the Linguistics Department, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Jones Ayauwo who was allegedly kidnapped at gun point by unknown gunmen on their way back to Port Harcourt last Sunday
Report has it that the Okanama of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government of the State, His Royal highness King Aaron Ikuru and the senior lecturer were kidnapped while returning to Bori community in Khana LGA on that faithful day from a function they all attended in their home town in Ikuru.
Confirming the incident to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, the police spokesperson in the state, SP Nnamdi Omoni said the command had receive report on the incident and added that the police were on the trail of those behind the act with a view to release the victims unharmed
Omoni averred that proper investigation on the matter had begun and assured that the command would ensure that the victims were freed from their captors.
An eye witness account has it that the king who is the chairman, Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council was whisked away on Sunday night at his hometown, Ikuru in Andoni Local Government by yet to be identified gunmen.
Ikuru who is also the Pro Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt was in his town for a function when he was kidnapped while, Dr jones Ayauwo, a lecturer at the Linguistics Department, University of Port Harcourt was kidnapped at gun point on his way to Port Harcourt near Bori town in Khana Local Government Area same day
According to the eye witness, Dr Ayauwo, who hails from Andoni was said to have been returning from the Obolo Bible Translation meeting in company of three Port Harcourt based journalists when he was kidnapped.
One of the journalists who witnessed the incident told our correspondent that they were ordered by the gunmen to jump out of the car while the lecturer was taken away in his car.
NAWOJ Deputy Harps On Investigative Journalism
The Deputy National President of Nigeria Women Association of Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Lilian Okonkwo-Ogagbu, has called on women journalists to pay more attention to investigative journalism in order to reduce the build up in women trafficking, rape and other forms of abuses against women.
Okonkwo-Ogagbu said this shortly after the swearing- in cum presentation of certificates to the new Rivers State chapter of NAWOJ executive last week in Port Harcourt.
She said NAWOJIANS must not toy with the group’s core mandate of reporting issues that have direct bearing with women, the girl child and children.
The NAWOJ National Deputy leader enjoined her colleagues not to allow themselves to be distracted by other side attractions, but should concentrate on its core assignment.
“Don’t be carried away by other activities. Be the voice for the women, the girl child and the children. This is what NAWOJ is all about and we must pursue the goals to later,” she said.
This she said, could only be achieved through the tools of investigative journalism, thus the need to pay more attention to the practice.
She narrated how she was able to rescue a young girl from Akwa Ibom State who was kept in a secluded place somewhere in Port Harcourt by her abductors who used her for commercial sex venture.
According to her, without the skills of investigative journalism, such feat would have been difficult to achieve due to the circumstances surrounding it.
The woman pen pusher, maintained that the practice would aid in no little means to unravel all negative challenges against the entire female folk and children ranging from prostitution, rape, trafficking among others.
She expressed regrets that some people could still view the females as object of sex and of sorts of inhumane treatment in this jet and computer era.
The Rivers/Delta State combined pen fighter, also called for unity among female journalists, and pointed out that no house divided within itself could stand.
Earlier she had lauded women journalists in the state over what she described as display of maturity during the election as no form of sharp disagreement erupted at any quarter irrespective of their different school of thoughts.
By: King Onunwor
We Are Not War-Like, Community Leader Asserts
To press down its peaceful nature, the Chairman, Oha Elimgbu Council, Chief Ben Enyidah Utchay has said that his community has never gone into war with its neighbours right from time immemorial.
Utchay made the assertion when he spoke with newsmen at Elimgbu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area recently.
He recalled that even when some hoodlums and land grabbers attacked them sometime in the past, they remained resolute and never fought back.
The community leader, pointed out that they depend on divine intervention to maintain peace in the community and added that such was responsible for the peace they enjoy in their environment.
Another penecea to peace he said, was making judicious use of the security agents like the Police in the event of any security challenge.
“We don’t have guns or arms. We depend on God and security operatives for protection, that’s the only thing we do”, he said.
According to him, his people do not interfere with police investigation in case of any suspected criminal movement, thus the enhanced security situation of his community.
Concerning the youth, he revealed how they undergo routine lecture on peace, and hinted that it has over the years, yielded the needed result.
In his era as a Community Development Chairman (DCC), he pointed out that he waged war against cultism and maintained the education of the youth against crisis.
He also pointed out that crisis was bane of investment as no investor would invest in a crisis ridden environment.
To succeed in fight against crisis in communities, he said that governments must make efforts to recognize the CDC as the fourth tier of government to enable them nip crisis in the bud.
According to him, various communities’ leaders know those causing trouble in their localities and would fish out same, if empowered financially by the government.
He argued that it would be mission impossible to fight crisis without funds, thus the need to finance local authorities to aid them form and operate formidable vigilante groups.
However, he has called on his people to remain peaceful and supportive of the Wike-led administration to benefit maximally from the system.
By: King Onunwor
