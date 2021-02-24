Police Begin Manhunt Of Kidnappers Of Monarch, Lecturer

The Rivers State police command says it has launched intensive manhunt against the kidnappers of the paramount ruler of Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area of the state, King Aaron Ikuru and, a lecturer at the Linguistics Department, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Jones Ayauwo who was allegedly kidnapped at gun point by unknown gunmen on their way back to Port Harcourt last Sunday

Report has it that the Okanama of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government of the State, His Royal highness King Aaron Ikuru and the senior lecturer were kidnapped while returning to Bori community in Khana LGA on that faithful day from a function they all attended in their home town in Ikuru.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, the police spokesperson in the state, SP Nnamdi Omoni said the command had receive report on the incident and added that the police were on the trail of those behind the act with a view to release the victims unharmed

Omoni averred that proper investigation on the matter had begun and assured that the command would ensure that the victims were freed from their captors.

An eye witness account has it that the king who is the chairman, Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council was whisked away on Sunday night at his hometown, Ikuru in Andoni Local Government by yet to be identified gunmen.

Ikuru who is also the Pro Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt was in his town for a function when he was kidnapped while, Dr jones Ayauwo, a lecturer at the Linguistics Department, University of Port Harcourt was kidnapped at gun point on his way to Port Harcourt near Bori town in Khana Local Government Area same day

According to the eye witness, Dr Ayauwo, who hails from Andoni was said to have been returning from the Obolo Bible Translation meeting in company of three Port Harcourt based journalists when he was kidnapped.

One of the journalists who witnessed the incident told our correspondent that they were ordered by the gunmen to jump out of the car while the lecturer was taken away in his car.