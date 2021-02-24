Featured
LG Polls: RSIEC Begins Recruitment Of Ad-Hoc Staff
The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced the commencement of recruitment exercise for ad-hoc staff to participate in the conduct of the April 17, Local Government Elections in the state.
A statement signed by the Secretary to the commission, Douglas Chukwu, yesterday, indicated that the exercise has been categorised into two.
According to the statement, Category 1 includes Local Government Returning Officers (LGROs), Ward Returning Officers (WROs), Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), and Presiding Officers (Pos).
It added that candidates for any of the positions must possess a university degree, must be computer literate, noting that previous experience(s) on the job would be an added advantage.
Chukwu also indicated that Category 2 includes Polling Clerks (PCs), Assistant Polling Clerks (APCs), and Poll Monitors (PMs).
He added that candidates for recruitment into the above positions must possess NCE, OND, WAEC, GCE, SSCE or NECO, and must be computer literate, insisting that applicants with previous experience(s) on the job would have added advantage in getting the job.
The commission directed interested applicants to fill application forms from the commission’s Website at: www.rsiec.gov.ng and upload copies of their credentials in line with the provisions of the timetable/schedule for application, according to their local government areas.
Chukwu further listed the dates for the uploading of credentials of candidates from the 23 local government areas, adding that those from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Abua/Odual have been allocated Monday, March 1; while applicants from Andoni and Okrika would take their turn on Tuesday, March 2.
He stressed that candidates from Obio/Akpor would have access to upload their credentials on Wednesday, March 3, applicants from Port Harcourt City and Bonny local governments are to take their turns on Thursday, March 4, while those from Etche and Opobo/Nkoro would have access the Website to upload their documents on Friday, March 5.
The statement also stated that Saturday, March 6, has been reserved for applicants from Khana and Tai, just as non-indigenes wishing to apply for any of the jobs have directed to log-on on Sunday, March 7 to submit their credentials.
For those from Ikwerre and Ogu/Bolo local government areas, the commission directed that they log-on to its website on Monday, March 8; while applicants from Emohua and Eleme are to take their turns on Tuesday, March 9.
Chukwu said that windows have been created for applicants from Ahoada East and Ahoada West as well as Oyigbo and Degema, to access the website on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, respectively, to upload their credentials for consideration.
Applicants from Gokana, Omuma, Akuku-Toru, and Asari-Toru local government areas have been requested to log-on on Friday, March 12; and Saturday, March 13, respectively, to upload their documents, just as the commission reserved Sunday, March 14, 2021, for applicants that missed the allotted dates to their LGs to do so to avoid losing the opportunity to compete for consideration in the job space.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
Featured
RSG Partners NDLEA To Set Up Drug Rehab Centre
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the state government would work with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to set up a Drug Rehabilitation Centre in the state.
Wike gave the assurance when he received on courtesy visit the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig-Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Rivers State governor said, often, people think that the fight against criminality in the country should be targeted only at bandits and kidnappers with less attention paid to root causes of such crimes, which is the use of illicit drugs.
Wike stated that if concerted efforts are made towards achieving a reduction in the level of illicit drug intake in the society, there is the possibility that crime rate will also reduce.
“It’s most unfortunate that people think that fighting crime is only when you fight bandits, and kidnappers. But, nobody wants to understand the root cause of most of these crimes”.
The governor stated that those who engage in criminal acts such as rape and kidnapping often do so under the influence of illicit hard drug.
According to him, if conscientious effort is made to reduce the level of intake of illicit drug in the society, it will also lead to reduction in the crime rate.
Wike pointed out the need to look at the fight against criminality holistically across the country with equal attention given to both drug influence and the crime perpetrators.
“Any government worth its salt would not hesitate to support the agency in order to tackle the issue of drug.
“For choosing Rivers State first as your first point of call shows how you take the state, and remembering that this is where your career started after your graduation from the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).
“As for the rehabilitation centre, we will work that out with the commander in the state, to see how we can set up a Drug Rehabilitation Centre in the state. We will also give you three Hilux vans immediately to enhance performance of the agency.”
Wike decried the state of most institutions and agencies established by the Federal Government that are not provided with requisite working tools to enable them to perform their statutory functions.
According to him, when such institutions and agencies do not have the basic tools, there is no magic to be done by them in achieving the mandate for which they were established.
In his speech, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) said after he assumed office five weeks ago, the agency had gone all out to deal with the reduction of drugs supply across the country.
He stated that there is too much criminality in Nigeria with insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and rape being caused by perpetrators under the use of drugs.
“Behind most of this criminality is the use of drugs. Unfortunately, this is one thing that does not distinguished between communities, ethnicity, religion, age or gender.
“The prevalence in Rivers State, actually, is 15 per cent. That is from the drug survey of the UNODC that was released recently. But it is not the worse, in fact, it is placed 14 in the country.
“But a state like Lagos has a prevalence of 33 per cent. That, actually, means one out of every three Lagosians between the ages of 15 and 64 is taking something. That is terrible for a country such as ours. Concerted efforts are required to deal with it.”
He appealed to the governor to consider setting up a drug rehabilitation centre and a state drug control committee.
In fulfilment of the Rivers State governor’s pledge to enhance the operational capability of the state command of the NDLEA, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Engineer Emeka Woke, on behalf of the governor, presented three brand new Hilux vans to NDLEA chairman.
Featured
LG Polls: RSIEC Begins Recruitment Of Ad-Hoc Staff
The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced the commencement of recruitment exercise for ad-hoc staff to participate in the conduct of the April 17, Local Government Elections in the state.
A statement signed by the Secretary to the commission, Douglas Chukwu, yesterday, indicated that the exercise has been categorised into two.
According to the statement, Category 1 includes Local Government Returning Officers (LGROs), Ward Returning Officers (WROs), Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), and Presiding Officers (Pos).
It added that candidates for any of the positions must possess a university degree, must be computer literate, noting that previous experience(s) on the job would be an added advantage.
Chukwu also indicated that Category 2 includes Polling Clerks (PCs), Assistant Polling Clerks (APCs), and Poll Monitors (PMs).
He added that candidates for recruitment into the above positions must possess NCE, OND, WAEC, GCE, SSCE or NECO, and must be computer literate, insisting that applicants with previous experience(s) on the job would have added advantage in getting the job.
The commission directed interested applicants to fill application forms from the commission’s Website at: www.rsiec.gov.ng and upload copies of their credentials in line with the provisions of the timetable/schedule for application, according to their local government areas.
Chukwu further listed the dates for the uploading of credentials of candidates from the 23 local government areas, adding that those from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Abua/Odual have been allocated Monday, March 1; while applicants from Andoni and Okrika would take their turn on Tuesday, March 2.
He stressed that candidates from Obio/Akpor would have access to upload their credentials on Wednesday, March 3, applicants from Port Harcourt City and Bonny local governments are to take their turns on Thursday, March 4, while those from Etche and Opobo/Nkoro would have access the Website to upload their documents on Friday, March 5.
The statement also stated that Saturday, March 6, has been reserved for applicants from Khana and Tai, just as non-indigenes wishing to apply for any of the jobs have directed to log-on on Sunday, March 7 to submit their credentials.
For those from Ikwerre and Ogu/Bolo local government areas, the commission directed that they log-on to its website on Monday, March 8; while applicants from Emohua and Eleme are to take their turns on Tuesday, March 9.
Chukwu said that windows have been created for applicants from Ahoada East and Ahoada West as well as Oyigbo and Degema, to access the website on Wednesday, March 10, and Thursday, March 11, respectively, to upload their credentials for consideration.
Applicants from Gokana, Omuma, Akuku-Toru, and Asari-Toru local government areas have been requested to log-on on Friday, March 12; and Saturday, March 13, respectively, to upload their documents, just as the commission reserved Sunday, March 14, 2021, for applicants that missed the allotted dates to their LGs to do so to avoid losing the opportunity to compete for consideration in the job space.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
Featured
Implement Report Indicting SARS Officers, Wike Challenges IGP
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has received the report from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that Investigated Human Rights Abuses, Police Brutality and Extrajudicial Killings by the disbanded notorious police unit, named Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.
The report was submitted to him by the Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd) at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Wike said the state government has done its bit by setting up the commission, and would also produce the White Paper at the next meeting of the State Executive Council.
The governor challenged the Inspector General of Police and the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Friday Eboka, to implement the White Paper as a proof that the Federal Government was serious about ending such police brutality in the country.
“The truth of the matter is I am not sure the present Inspector General is out to fight insecurity. Now, he has appointed a new Police Commissioner for political patronage.
“If at the end of the day, we come out with the White Paper, and the Attorney General sends it to the police to implement or to prosecute as the case may be, will it be implemented?
“That is why I am challenging the IG and the new CP to make sure that they justify that the Federal Government is serious about telling states to set up Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the brutality of the police and the security agencies.”
In his remarks, Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri, said the commission received 190 petitions, struck out 82 for lack of due diligence or jurisdiction, and eventually considered 108 of them.
He stated that the figure depicts the highest level of recklessness, abuse of law and order in the country.
According to him, the policemen, who committed the crime against Rivers people, especially Mr Akin Fakorede and his other cohorts, do not have any affinity with the state.
“It is noteworthy that our commission had the highest number of petitions in the federation. Lagos has 210 petitions while we have 190 petitions. Lagos is still there but by the grace of God, we are here presenting this report to you.
“It is our opinion that this figure represents the highest degree of total disregard of law and order by law enforcement agencies in the state.”
Wike, has meanwhile, named five members of the State Executive Council who will study the report and determine the content of the White Paper.
The members are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor; Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku; and Commissioner for Energy, Dr. Peter Medee.
Trending
- News2 days ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation2 days ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Nation2 days ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
- Niger Delta8 hours ago
Sustain Your Humanitarian Services, GM Tasks Rotary
- Sports2 days ago
AFCON Qualifier: Rohr Prays For Osimhen,Wants Iheanacho, Chukwueze
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
DPR Warns Businessmen Against Indulging In Illegal Refineries
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
SPDC Debunks Allegations Of Involvement In Oil Theft
- Nation2 days ago
HEDA Sues AG, Wants Details Of ?173bn MDA Budget