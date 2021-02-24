Nation
HIV Transmission, Deaths Decline In Nigeria -NACA
The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu, on Monday said the rates of HIV transmission and deaths have been on a steady decline since the establishment of the agency.
NACA was established in February 2007 as the agency responsible for the multi-sectoral coordination of Nigeria’s HIV response.
Aliyu, while speaking at the presentation of stewardship of the HIV response in Nigeria (2007-2021) said annual AIDS-related deaths declined from 68,600 in 2010 to 52,392 in 2019.
He said the agency has made significant progress in capturing more people on HIV treatment since its establishment 14 years ago, explaining that as of 2007, the country had an HIV prevalence rate of 4.6 per cent with an estimated 2.9 million people living with HIV.
Aliyu who noted that 124,567 people were on treatment in only 25 treatment centres that existed as at the time however said following the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) conducted in 2018, the number of those on treatment had grown to over 1.3 million people.
The survey which was the country’s largest ever, cost about $100 million, involved 185 survey teams, and covered more than 200,000 people.
Preliminary results indicated that there are 1.9 million people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the country — a 40 per cent reduction from the country’s official national HIV prevalence estimates for 2017.
Mr Aliyu said the federal government has increased ownership of the country’s HIV response and also placed more people on treatment to ensure viral load suppression among people living with HIV.
“There is increased ownership of the response as the federal government has continued to make good her promise of placing 50,000 persons on treatment annually,” he said.
He said despite achievements made, the HIV response is faced with challenges that threaten to erode the successes achieved.
Aliyu noted that the major challenge is the need for strategic and real-time data for decision making as well as providing financial resources to prosecute the fight against the virus.
He said the support of all stakeholders is required to win the fight against the virus through shared responsibility, stronger partnerships, responsible implementation and shared accountability in the response.
Also speaking, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha applauded the agency for sustaining the country’s HIV response even in the phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said NACA has achieved so much in its mission to the aspiration of government in the past 14 years.
Mustapha noted that when NACA was inaugurated as an agency, its challenges were the burden of HIV related stigma, deficiency of the disease knowledge by health workers, poor access to treatment and absence of vigorous prevention efforts.
He said most of the challenges have been conquered, He reassured that the agency of the government‘s commitment to continue to support HIV response in the country.
Speaking at the event, UNAIDS Country Director, Erasmus Morah, said Nigeria was on the path to meeting the 90-90-90 target set by the UN.
The aim is to diagnose 90 per cent of all HIV positive persons, provide Antiretroviral Therapy (ARTs) for 90 per cent of those diagnosed, and achieve viral load suppression for 90 per cent of those treated by 2020.
At the dawn of the deadline, about 60 per cent of the people living with the virus in Nigeria are on treatment, data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows.
While the 60 per cent already shows a deficit of about 30 percentage points going by the 2020 target, Nigeria is off-track in other focus areas such as 90 per cent of the population knowing their status at the end of the deadline.
Buhari Restates Commitment To Lift 100m Out Of Poverty
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his commitment to lift 100 Nigerians out of poverty, explaining that his administration’s ambitious policy of achieving the task did not come by accident.
The president particularly explained that his administration’s policy of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty did not come by accident or “something we just bumped into,” but a deliberate one that will be pursued with remarkable grit and determination.
A statement, yesterday evening by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, said Buhari spoke at a meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), which was also attended by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the State House in Abuja, earlier in the day.
The statement said Buhari agreed with the council that the country required a poverty reduction strategy that will usher in a “rapid, sustained, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
“In a short speech after the presentation of the report on national poverty reduction strategy, developed by the PEAC, President Buhari requested the PEAC to present the document to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) tomorrow as part of the consultation process.
“He also agreed with the council that this ambitious program of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is a challenging one, but one that can be achieved,” the statement added.
The President wondered what became of the nation in the past, “with all the resources available to it” that no such coordinated, holistic agenda on poverty reduction was ever contemplated.
“I was shocked, hearing from you that, of the vast agricultural land resources available to the nation, only two percent of it is under irrigation”, promising that “we will make the best use of the land. Thank you for shaking us up. We are now awake; we will not doze off again. We didn’t just bump into this; we believe it is something we can deliver on.”
After listening to the PEAC Chairman, Prof Doyin Salami, who led the presentation, President Buhari cleared the way for ministers to be briefed on the implementation plan at the FEC meeting on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
The plan, which Salami said had so far gained an overwhelming approval of stakeholders across the country, had earlier been presented to the vice president; secretaries to government of all the 36 states, and the governors at the National Economic Council; development partners, including the World Bank, IMF and AfDB; civil society organisations and the organised private sector actors in the country.
The PEAC chairman welcomed the country’s exit from recession but cautioned that the strength of the economic growth must be driven in a way that it will overtake population growth.
The poverty reduction strategy, as presented, requires the nation to aim to raise agricultural productivity; to address the wide disparity among states and the regions in the distribution of poverty; to ensure macro-economic stability; and to take advantage of the different economic endowments of the country in the promotion of industrialisation.
The strategy benefited from extensive consultations among all stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to achieve “ownership and sustainability”.
In defining principles of the new strategy, the PEAC said the approach will be multi-dimensional.
“Poverty is not only the lack of cash. It is defined by lack of access to shelter, health, education and jobs which must all be addressed.”
While nothing that there had in the past been varied attempts to eradicate poverty in the country, the council submitted that this was the first time that “we are consolidating on the achievements of the past and avoiding past mistakes; it is the first time that everyone is coming on board – Federal Government, states, the private sector, development partners and the civil society. Poverty reduction must not be left to the Federal Government alone, it is everybody’s responsibility.”
To this effect, the council suggested the setting up of a “National Council on Poverty Reduction,” made up of all these stakeholders, which was accepted by the President.
Military Confirms Liberation Of Matre From Boko Haram
The Military High Command, yesterday, confirmed that troops of the Nigerian Army, Operations Lafiya Dole have liberated Matte Local Government area from the control of Boko Haram, in response to the 48 hours ultimatum given to the troops by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the development to newsmen in Abuja.
He did not give further details on the operation that liberated the community from Boko Haram who had hoisted their flags in the area.
A senior military officer said that the troops recaptured the town by exactly 3pm after conducting several night and day offensives against the terrorists from different angles having carried out air surveillance of the terrorists positions.
It would be recalled that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, last Sunday, gave troops of the Nigerian Army, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ 48 hours to clear insurgents off Marte Local Government Area, LGA, of Borno State, recently seized by Boko Haram insurgents.
Attahiru had directed troops to clear terrorists off Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte Local Government Area in the state.
He gave the ultimatum while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, Dikwa, saying “areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours.
“You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to the Theatre Commander, and the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you”.
In the pitch to liberate Matte, military sources disclosed that the troops, who were spurred by Attahiru’s marching directive, have already demobilized several mines as they pushed further in the axis.
“Our troops, more than ever before, are committed to dealing with terrorists in the North-East. They have since, after the COAS’ charge, swung into action, with a view to liberating Marte and some adjoining communities.
“The terrorists’ attacks have not dampened their morale in any way. Troops in Dikwa have also not been distracted. At the moment, we are intensifying our intelligence gathering mechanism to uncover terrorists’ informants,” the source concluded.
Strike: SSANU, NASU Demand N20bn As Earned Allowance
The ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), may only be called off if the government agrees to pay members of the two unions N20billion as Earned Allowance.
The N20billion will only be for members of the two unions unlike the N10billion that was earmarked for SSANU, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), out of the N40billion government released for university workers including members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as Earned Allowance.
The sharing formula adopted for the N40billion was one of the reasons SSANU and NASU went on strike about three weeks ago.
However, the leaders of the two unions acting under the aegis of the SSANU/NASU Joint Action Committee (JAC), are to meet the Federal Government’s delegation, today, to try and resolve the industrial face off.
It was further gathered that if the government agrees to the N20billion Earned Allowance proposal, the strike could be called off.
Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, the National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, confirmed today’s meeting, and expressed the hope that it would go well.
He, however, did not say what the proposals by his group to the government would be.
Also speaking on the issue, the Acting Chairman of SSANU, University of Lagos, UNILAG, chapter, Comrade Olusola Sowunmi, said all the branches of the unions have held congresses where decisions taken have been sent to the national leadership for necessary action.
“We have held meetings across the branches and resolutions arrived at being collated. Whatever we get from the meeting with the government delegation is for SSANU and NASU members. Our members have spoken and we have mandated our leaders and we are expecting what Wednesday’s meeting would bring,” he said.
It would be recalled that the unions went on strike over the sharing of the Earned Allowance, the inconsistencies in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), non-payment of benefits of retired members, usurpation of some of their roles by academic staff among others.
