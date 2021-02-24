News
FG Plans Tolling On 12 Highways
In its bid to ensure the regular maintenance of its road network across Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing plans to concession no fewer than 12 federal highways to private entities to manage.
The arrangement would enable the private companies to introduce toll gates on the 12 highways and collect revenue which they would use and regularly maintain such roads.
This information is contained in a document made available to newsmen, yesterday, from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja.
The 12 highways to be concessioned under the ministry’s “Highway Management Development Initiative”, are: Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.
Others are: Kano-Shuari, Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta and Lagos-Badagry-Seme Border.
The roads, according to the ministry, come under the pilot phase of the HDMI to be managed by selected private sector investors under its Value-Added Concession (VAC), arrangement.
The 12 highways according to the document reviewed by Vanguard represent merely 5.6 percent or 1,963kilometres of the country’s 35,000km federal highway network.
The document estimates that not less than N1.34trillion of private sector investment would flow into the highways while no fewer than 50,000 direct jobs and 200,000 indirect jobs would be created by the concessioning of the highways to the private operators.
“It’s not really about revenue; it is about the expected injection into the economy. The estimated private sector investment required for the development and maintenance of the 12 routes is N1.34trillion and the impact such investment will have on the economy cannot be overstated.
“The anticipated private sector investment will stimulate thousands of job opportunities for Nigerians as the Highway Economy comes alive along federal highways. A minimum 50,000 direct jobs and over 200’000 indirect jobs are envisaged to be created spanning construction works, installations, steel fabrication, security, hospitality, vehicle repairs, waste management and administrative work as the Value Chain along the Highway Economy is activated. The combined impact of this mini economy will be a significant boost to our national GDP as productivity and earnings are enhanced,” the ministry document boasted.
Beyond the Value-Added Concession (VAC) arrangement, the FMWH is also planning to use another vehicle known as the Unbundled Assets Approvals Initiative (UAAI), to maximize the use of its assets on the highways. Under this category, the ministry plans to issue approvals/permits to individuals to use assets on the right of way on a build, operate and or maintain basis.
Both the VAC and the UAAI, according to the ministry aim to provide adequate highway services through the development of revenue-generating assets along the highway.
“This is key to maintaining the functionality of the highway as well as engaging and generating wealth for indigenous small and medium enterprises,” it says.
Senate Probes $20m Safe School Initiative Fund
The Senate has mandated the Committees on Education (Basic and Secondary) and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to investigate the utilization of over $20million funding proposed and budgeted for the initiative over the years.
The probe would cover monies donated by foreign governments and agencies to the initiative.
Yesterday, the upper chamber considered a motion on the “Urgent need for the Restoration and Revalidation of the Safe School Initiative in Nigeria.”
The sponsor, Senator Stephen Adi Odey (PDP – Cross River North) recalled that the initiative was launched in 2014 to promote safety of students, teachers, and school facilities in 2014.
He decried the kidnap of Chibok and Dapchi school girls in Borno and Yobe states, Kankara School Boys in Katsina State, and the recent abduction of students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafilga Local Government Area of Niger State.
The lawmaker said the incidences have created negative publicity for Nigeria with the attendance loss of confidence by foreign investors.
Odey expressed confidence that the full implementation of the Safe School Initiative will ensure global standards in Nigeria’s educational sector through the employment of qualified teachers as well as provision of libraries and laboratories.
Senate Deputy Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC – Niger North) observed that the recent kidnappings of school children by bandits have resulted in students missing out on education.
“This motion is very timely, especially coming at the heels of the last incident of the kidnap of school children from Government Science Secondary School, Kagara. Whatever is being done to dissuade parents from sending their children to school is something that we must take seriously”, Abdullahi said.
Senator Orker Jev (PDP – Benue North West) warned that the spate of kidnappings of students would have an adverse effect on the quality of learning and education in Nigeria.
He said the situation can only be addressed when general insecurity is nipped in the bud.
N’Delta Militants Threaten To Attack Abuja, Lagos
Niger Delta militants under the aegis of Supreme Egbesu Liberation Fighters have threatened to destroy infrastructure in Lagos State and Abuja.
In a video broadcast, yesterday by AIT, members of the group were seen wearing masks and putting on a military uniform.
One of them, who read a statement on behalf of the group, lamented poor implementation of the amnesty programme in the region, saying, “there are no schools, no potable water, no light, no hospital and access roads for our people to enjoy till date”.
He said, “Over the years, the Niger Delta people have made frantic efforts to create an enabling environment but to our great dismay, the Nigerian government over the years has decided to handle the issues of the Niger Delta with kid gloves.
“They have betrayed the struggle and have left the people to their fate,” a member of the group read from a statement.
“Rather, what is visible is the presence of military gunboat and the numerous military personnel dispersed to the Niger Delta who are killing, raping, and maiming the innocent people of the region.
“Look at the security surveillance contract taking place in our region through the federal government these agencies in place have decided to short-change our people. Now in our territorial waters, it is an Israeli company that is providing waterway security which we have competent hands with expert knowledge to manage.
“Don’t worry, because we are coming to destroy all your infrastructure in Abuja and Lagos. As a group committed to giving total liberation to our people, we will destroy the oil facilities both onshore and offshore in no distant time, we will be seen to be crippling the Nigerian economy.”
FG Knows Hideouts Of Bandits, Killer Herdsmen, Gumi Alleges
Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has accused the Federal Government of knowing the hideouts of killer herdsmen and bandits.
Gumi said the Federal Government identifies the bandits and killer herdsmen through its aerial view.
The cleric made the allegations on a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today.
Gumi said the government was being careful because it realised the previous approach of killing bandits failed.
He stressed that the approach of attacking bandits was creating monsters out of the bandits.
Responding to how he located and dialogued with bandits while the government could not, Gumi said, “They (government) know. They see them (bandits) by the aerial view. But the military has learned its lessons.
“The first approach they had, when they go in and start killing- they realised is the wrong way and that they were producing a monster. They are now careful.
“The only element I am adding now is ‘look, don’t just wait and watch, go in and negotiate’.”
In a swift response to the allegation, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave reasons the Federal Government would not destroy forests where bandits use as hideouts to carry out kidnappings in the country.
Mohammed, speaking with Channels TV on how to eliminate bandits, said the ecosystem will be affected if the government destroys the forests.
He noted that the better solution to eliminating bandits from the forest was to have better consultation between sub national government, the Federal Government and security agencies.
The minister said, “We cannot destroy the forest because of climate change. The better approach is not to destroy the forest because it would affect the eco-system but what we need is better consultation with sub national government and security agencies on how to secure the forest to make them safe for everybody.
“Those forest are used as hideouts but I think with technology today and when all our platforms are delivered, it will no longer be business as usual as the forest will not save those criminals and bandits but again we need collaborative effort of everyone.”
The minister assured Nigerians that security is top priority in the Buhari-led administration.
Also reacting to the allegation, some Nigerians, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to order the arrest and investigation of popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his interactions with bandits in the country.
Of late, Gumi has been seen in photos holding talks with notorious bandits in the forests of Zamfara, Niger and other states.
He had also advocated blanket amnesty for the bandits like was done for the militants in the Niger Delta region.
The cleirc said bandits had only killed a “few” people accidentally, adding that they killed for “revenge”.
Gumi’s latest comment attracted outrage on social media with many users describing him as the spokesperson for bandits in the country.
