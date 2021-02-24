Sports
CAFCC: Enyimba Goalkeeper Targets Trophy
Enyimba FC of Aba’s, goalkeeper, John Noble, says his target in the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC) tournament is to reach the finals and win the continental trophy for Nigerians.
Noble said this on Sunday in an interview with sports journalists, shortly after his side edged out Rivers United, in preliminary round of the CAFCC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.
He described the match as very tough, expressed excitement as they won the encounter through penalty shootout
“I feel very excited coming to my home to play.
I am a Port Harcourt son, I am so happy, I return all the glory to God,” Noble said.
According to him, when coming to Port Harcourt, he knew that the game was going to be tough; adding that they prepared for the game, knowing what was at stake.
“I knew definitely, I am going to save one or two balls if the game ended on penalty,” he stated.
The keeper noted that, Cyril Olisema, who missed the first kick for Enyimba FC, is one of the best penalty shooters in the team, stressed that what happened to him can happen to any player.
“I didn’t give up after he missed the first kick, because I knew something was going to happen,” he explained.
Both teams tied on goal aggregate, as Enyimba eliminated the Pride of Rivers by 5-6 through penalty shootout.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
NPFL : MFN Confirms Appointment Of Gabriel
The management of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club, has confirmed the appointment of Olalekan Gabriel as the interim head coach of the modest Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team.
Having struggled to grind out a remarkable result in their last seven NPFL games before the 2-0 victory over Adamawa United on Sunday, the club management decided to confirm the ex-Shooting Stars, Sharks FC, Union Bank, Gombe United player, as the team’s new manager on interim basis.
Before his appointment as the caretaker of the Olukoya Boys, coach Olalekan who has been with MFM FC for over a decade after he retired from active football, served as assistant coach under Fidelis Ilechukwu and Tony Bolus.
Sports
SWAN Condemns Attack Of Adamawa United Players
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has condemned in strong terms the attack on players and officials of a Nigerian Premier League team, Adamawa United while on their way to honour a Week 11 league fixture with MFM FC of Lagos.
The body also wants the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in the effort to rescue the team’s driver, Kabiru Mohammed, abducted by the attackers, who are now asking for a staggering sum of N40 million ransoms the attackers also dispossessed the players of all their belongings including cash and phones.
This was contained in a statement signed by the National secretary of the association, Jude Opara, which was made available to Tidesports, yesterday.
SWAN therefore demands that the federal government should do all that is necessary to check the embarrassing deteriorating security situation in the country, by chasing these rampaging bandits out of the country.
It is even more worrisome that the federal government, various times said that these criminals killing Nigerians were mainly foreigners from other parts of Africa, seems not to be interested in wielding the big stick against them.
It is a shame that Nigeria has become a very dangerous place to live as citizens are freely abducted and killed on the roads and even right in their homes with no form of hindrance.
We call on the governments at all levels to live up to their responsibilities and ensure that the primary purpose for government, which is the protection of lives and property, was achieved without any compromise.
It is unfortunate that footballers and other sportsmen and women, who struggle to make an honest living and by extension put Nigeria on the world map are being attacked and abducted due to the dilapidated road network they are forced to travel on every week to honour game fixtures.
“The Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should, as a matter of urgency, liaise with the Airlines operating in the country to find a way of making it easy for the teams especially on long distance trips to travel on rebate tickets.
“We cannot, as a country, continue to lose our young sports men and women and indeed other citizens to mindless terrorists, while the government seems not to know what to do. Time to act is now,” he said.
Sports
Rivers United Shifts Focus After CAFCC Elimination
The Pride of Rivers kissed their continental challenge goodbye after suffering a 4-5 penalty shootout defeat to Enyimba in the final preliminary round, last Sunday.
Stanley Eguma’s side will now restart their quest to win the domestic league with a trip to Warri Wolves today.
The match is scheduled for the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro Sports Complex.
Rivers United had won four and lost none of the last 4 League matches against the Seasiders and will be hoping to extend that record.
Stephen Gopey scored the match winner when Rivers United defeated Wolves 1-0 in their last meeting at the Warri City Stadium on 24th November 2019.
Wolves themselves are desperate for points, having lost 3-0 to Abia Warriors last weekend.
