Nation
Buhari Restates Commitment To Lift 100m Out Of Poverty
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his commitment to lift 100 Nigerians out of poverty, explaining that his administration’s ambitious policy of achieving the task did not come by accident.
The president particularly explained that his administration’s policy of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty did not come by accident or “something we just bumped into,” but a deliberate one that will be pursued with remarkable grit and determination.
A statement, yesterday evening by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, said Buhari spoke at a meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), which was also attended by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the State House in Abuja, earlier in the day.
The statement said Buhari agreed with the council that the country required a poverty reduction strategy that will usher in a “rapid, sustained, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
“In a short speech after the presentation of the report on national poverty reduction strategy, developed by the PEAC, President Buhari requested the PEAC to present the document to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) tomorrow as part of the consultation process.
“He also agreed with the council that this ambitious program of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is a challenging one, but one that can be achieved,” the statement added.
The President wondered what became of the nation in the past, “with all the resources available to it” that no such coordinated, holistic agenda on poverty reduction was ever contemplated.
“I was shocked, hearing from you that, of the vast agricultural land resources available to the nation, only two percent of it is under irrigation”, promising that “we will make the best use of the land. Thank you for shaking us up. We are now awake; we will not doze off again. We didn’t just bump into this; we believe it is something we can deliver on.”
After listening to the PEAC Chairman, Prof Doyin Salami, who led the presentation, President Buhari cleared the way for ministers to be briefed on the implementation plan at the FEC meeting on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
The plan, which Salami said had so far gained an overwhelming approval of stakeholders across the country, had earlier been presented to the vice president; secretaries to government of all the 36 states, and the governors at the National Economic Council; development partners, including the World Bank, IMF and AfDB; civil society organisations and the organised private sector actors in the country.
The PEAC chairman welcomed the country’s exit from recession but cautioned that the strength of the economic growth must be driven in a way that it will overtake population growth.
The poverty reduction strategy, as presented, requires the nation to aim to raise agricultural productivity; to address the wide disparity among states and the regions in the distribution of poverty; to ensure macro-economic stability; and to take advantage of the different economic endowments of the country in the promotion of industrialisation.
The strategy benefited from extensive consultations among all stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to achieve “ownership and sustainability”.
In defining principles of the new strategy, the PEAC said the approach will be multi-dimensional.
“Poverty is not only the lack of cash. It is defined by lack of access to shelter, health, education and jobs which must all be addressed.”
While nothing that there had in the past been varied attempts to eradicate poverty in the country, the council submitted that this was the first time that “we are consolidating on the achievements of the past and avoiding past mistakes; it is the first time that everyone is coming on board – Federal Government, states, the private sector, development partners and the civil society. Poverty reduction must not be left to the Federal Government alone, it is everybody’s responsibility.”
To this effect, the council suggested the setting up of a “National Council on Poverty Reduction,” made up of all these stakeholders, which was accepted by the President.
Nation
Military Confirms Liberation Of Matre From Boko Haram
The Military High Command, yesterday, confirmed that troops of the Nigerian Army, Operations Lafiya Dole have liberated Matte Local Government area from the control of Boko Haram, in response to the 48 hours ultimatum given to the troops by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, confirmed the development to newsmen in Abuja.
He did not give further details on the operation that liberated the community from Boko Haram who had hoisted their flags in the area.
A senior military officer said that the troops recaptured the town by exactly 3pm after conducting several night and day offensives against the terrorists from different angles having carried out air surveillance of the terrorists positions.
It would be recalled that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, last Sunday, gave troops of the Nigerian Army, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ 48 hours to clear insurgents off Marte Local Government Area, LGA, of Borno State, recently seized by Boko Haram insurgents.
Attahiru had directed troops to clear terrorists off Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte Local Government Area in the state.
He gave the ultimatum while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp 9, Dikwa, saying “areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours.
“You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to the Theatre Commander, and the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you”.
In the pitch to liberate Matte, military sources disclosed that the troops, who were spurred by Attahiru’s marching directive, have already demobilized several mines as they pushed further in the axis.
“Our troops, more than ever before, are committed to dealing with terrorists in the North-East. They have since, after the COAS’ charge, swung into action, with a view to liberating Marte and some adjoining communities.
“The terrorists’ attacks have not dampened their morale in any way. Troops in Dikwa have also not been distracted. At the moment, we are intensifying our intelligence gathering mechanism to uncover terrorists’ informants,” the source concluded.
Nation
Strike: SSANU, NASU Demand N20bn As Earned Allowance
The ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), may only be called off if the government agrees to pay members of the two unions N20billion as Earned Allowance.
The N20billion will only be for members of the two unions unlike the N10billion that was earmarked for SSANU, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), out of the N40billion government released for university workers including members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as Earned Allowance.
The sharing formula adopted for the N40billion was one of the reasons SSANU and NASU went on strike about three weeks ago.
However, the leaders of the two unions acting under the aegis of the SSANU/NASU Joint Action Committee (JAC), are to meet the Federal Government’s delegation, today, to try and resolve the industrial face off.
It was further gathered that if the government agrees to the N20billion Earned Allowance proposal, the strike could be called off.
Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, the National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, confirmed today’s meeting, and expressed the hope that it would go well.
He, however, did not say what the proposals by his group to the government would be.
Also speaking on the issue, the Acting Chairman of SSANU, University of Lagos, UNILAG, chapter, Comrade Olusola Sowunmi, said all the branches of the unions have held congresses where decisions taken have been sent to the national leadership for necessary action.
“We have held meetings across the branches and resolutions arrived at being collated. Whatever we get from the meeting with the government delegation is for SSANU and NASU members. Our members have spoken and we have mandated our leaders and we are expecting what Wednesday’s meeting would bring,” he said.
It would be recalled that the unions went on strike over the sharing of the Earned Allowance, the inconsistencies in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), non-payment of benefits of retired members, usurpation of some of their roles by academic staff among others.
