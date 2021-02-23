Column
State Electronic Media (Part 11)
In part one of this topic on the last edition of catalogue, we did a critical appraisal of the conflict of operational identity which state own electronic media are caught up with.
We observed that commercialisation of Radio and TV at the behest of private operatives, had pushed state owned electronic media operatives into conflicts.
They are expected to generate revenue and remain competitive in addition to their statutory responsibility of public service broadcasting engagements.
Experience has shown that it is tough doing serious public service broadcasting and engaging in commercialization at the same time.
Dr Dokpesi, Chairman and founder of AIT argued against public service stations of government doing commercial operations of any magnitude in 2011 at an N.B.C. conference in Uyo Akwa Ibom State.
He argued that since the stations are public owned, they should run like every other social sector such as Education and Health.
The problem in this argument is that Governments expects every M.D.A. to generate some revenues to run their Over Heads. This is legitimate.
In part two of this narrative on our catalogue of events and issues, we will look at the challenge of digitization of the broadcast industry as it affects state owned electronic media.
There have been several deadlines on the switch over to the digital eco-system in broadcasting in Nigeria.
In 2017 for example it was proclaimed that Television Stations will be enabled to operate multiple platforms because they will become only content providers while N.B.C Supervised Companies will transmit the signals into homes.
This will pose a lot of challenges. Its implication is that all state owned Television Stations must be enabled with the provision of digital equipment. All must migrate by replacing all analogue facilities with digitization compliant equipment, which include Studio Equipment and Editing facilities, as well as cameras.
They need stand by Transmitters too, notwithstanding the fact that N.B.C. approved companies are expected to transmit.
The conflict of operational identity will affect seriously the funding of the stations.
Whether these stations are public service or commercial digitisation will pose funding and equipment challenges as well as sustenance. The Rivers State government has promised to pursue the digitization process of the state owned RSTV Channel 22 UHF. Port Harcourt as well as the two Radio stations, Radio Rivers and Garden City Radio.
The challenge however, has been the sustainability of this digital profile and maintaining public service identity in operations, because of funding issues.
If state owned media houses are expected to generate their own Over Heads to sustain and maintain the capital intensive digital regime, it follows therefore that their largely public service oriented service delivery may be seriously compromised.
Quantitative and qualitative content is expected to flower the digital regime because of its multiple channels. Television stations can only reap therefrom, if they are competitive and proper funding is a key factor.
The following would be the solutions to these challenges.
The State Governments should seek solutions for proper funding of their Television Stations to sustain their public service status.
State owned television stations must seek ways and means of improving their revenue profile by working on their niche market, which is predicated on reporting government activities and human interest reportage and programmes that touch directly on the lives of the rural areas and ordinary people.
Programming on new farming methods, peace building and micro industrial models will add value to the lives of the majority of Nigerians in the rural communities.
They also need programmes, that will promote eco tourism.
These compelling contents are development broadcasting oriented. Advertising Agencies should be encouraged by their regulators to patronise state owned stations and their niche markets which is development broadcasting.
It is possible that Advertising Agencies and Media Operators can challenge the tastes of their viewers and clients by setting agenda on local tastes.
This they can do by encouraging the sponsorship of public service programmes of state owned broadcast stations.
Government can also set up commercial platforms in the multi channel environment that will be created by digitization. This will allow for dual services, that is, public service channels and commercial channels in one TV broadcast station.
Public Service stations should be allowed and encouraged to play their roles of public enlightenment, undiluted propagation of government programmes and policies as well as driving the wheel of development of the people, informing, educating and entertaining them freely.
Government should ensure that these functions are not compromised by commercialization.
It will be sad to put the peoples voice in the pockets of private capitalists.
State owned media organizations are public service oriented and should be seen to be so.
By: Bon Woke
Column
Who Needs Self Defence?
A few days ago, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), was reported to have charged Nigerians to always be at alert and defend themselves amid the growing insecurity by bandits in the country.
He claimed that the operations of the bandits were sometimes carried out with about three rounds of ammunition to cause fear in the citizenry.
According to the report, Magashi gave the charge in a chat with journalists as relayed in a video posted on Twitter by a credible television station in Nigeria. His words:
“It is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and to find safety when necessary. But we shouldn’t be cowards…
“In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us.
“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competence and capabilities to defend themselves.
“Our own duty is to ensure that no Nigerian is hurt, and we are capable of protecting the integrity of this nation and we’ll continue to do it even though we are so stretched.”
On the question of whether ordinary citizens should be permitted to carry arms for self defence, the minister reportedly said, “Even in the developed countries, they are still debating on it, whether to continue or not. But I don’t advise Nigeria to start issuing firearms for personal use.”
Frankly, I do not understand where this is coming from because President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces had earlier appealed to the citizens to learn to accommodate one another and to arrest anyone carrying arms illegally. And now, we have his defence minister encouraging the very same citizens to stop complaining and begin to resort to self-help in defending themselves against rampaging armed bandits in the country.
Even as one is still at a loss as to how Mr. President expected an unarmed law-abiding citizen to arrest (apparently with bare hands or even if using a policeman) an AK-47 wielding bandit, the latest charge by Magashi seems to rather aggravate my already pitiable situation.
Again, even as it is now evident that the government is already overwhelmed by armed banditry and Boko Haram insurgency, I think there are still better face-saving ways of expressing exasperation than what some of our national leaders are doing.
There seems to be so much feeling of paranoia in the land with almost everybody speaking carelessly and out of turn, including those who previously lacked the gut to even cough in public.
And until something develops to prove otherwise, I am tempted to believe that Magashi’s call is a grand ploy to lure unarmed Nigerians out of their homes and into the hands of some heavily armed aliens for a clean sweep as to quicken the quest to overrun the nation and establish a new homeland for themselves down here.
Surely, the former military governor of Sokoto State cannot claim not to know that these armed bandits or killer herdsmen may have few rounds of ammunition but they always call for immediate assistance from the nearest mobile gang of armed fighters who often sack entire communities if any harm befell their caller or his herd. A retired Army colonel and security expert in Rivers State once pointed this out on radio and the colour of recent happenings across the country seems to prove him right. Who these stand-by mercenary fighters are and their sponsors still remain elusive.
In lay terms, what the defence minister was trying to say is that the federal government is already overstretched to simultaneously wage war against Boko Haram insurgents, armed bandits and criminal herdsmen. Therefore, it has now opted to face only the external aggressors while the citizens should fight the killer herders and bandits in their midst.
But whereas the government is equipping its soldiers with sophisticated war materiel to confront Boko Haram, it expects its citizens to resist the equally armed herdsmen and bandits with bare hands. Spare me this, please!
The same government that is so reluctant to approve the formation of state police and even vigilante groups is rather urging hapless citizens to file out and be massacred by some marauding killer herders, kidnappers, rapists, cattle rustlers and outright bandits.
Whoever needs self defence? Just permit our local hunters the use of their spears, machetes and Awka-brands and watch them launch offensives to comb out all the killer herdsmen and their roving gang of protectors from our forests.
Over time, herders’ livestock have strayed into church premises and other sacred grounds while grazing on nearby school fields and often dropping their dungs on such temples of worship. All this without a real hullabaloo from any quarters. But it is anybody’s guess what would have since resulted had the reverse been the case in some other parts of this same country. Intolerance!
In fact, nobody needs to defend themselves against anyone if only the government will accept to do the needful by simply encouraging cattle ranching. This is because only a few diehards, if not criminals, will still venture to hide under the guise of migrant cattle herders to perpetrate any more of these evils.
Finally, kudos must reach the few core northern governors who are openly and consistently raising their voices in support of ranching as a way of curbing insecurity while also averting an impending national calamity.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
State Electronic Media (Part 1)
Government business is multi sectoral. There is the economic sector, and the social sector, among others.
The broadcast media belongs to the Social Sector like Education, Health and others.
This sector also enjoys private sector participation.
The involvement of private sector players in the broadcast industry has resulted to several challenges for the Government owned Electronic Media, such as Radio and Television.
State owned media establishments are caught up in a serious conflict of operational identity which has been complicated by funding issues.
Generally state owned media houses are usually established by law.
These laws specify the objectives, visions and mission for their establishment. Specifically these objectives are predicated on public service delivery.
The state owned media houses by statutory objectives are expected to stick to the reason for which they are established by law.
These statutory objectives include, public enlightenment and mobilisation of the citizens towards government developmental objectives.
Their operational modus is anchored on bringing government programmes and policies to the grassroots and mobilizing feed backs to the government of the day.
They are not established to bring down the government. Government established media organs drive news and programmes that reflect the ideology of the government in power by making people believe that the government is there for their own good and welfare.
They create awareness and dialogue through programmes that encourage intelligent conversations on Radio and Television. To use the words of a late veteran journalist. Tony Momoh, State Media “exists to tell the story of the state and its government through their own eyes and not the eyes of the stranger”.
This is a reflection of the fact that, one can only tell his own story better than a stranger who has a jaundiced eye views of situations in the state.
During the election crisis of 2015, the Lagos based press screamed “Rivers of blood”. The State owned media took up the gauntlet to tell the true story.
When the external media especially the private, blew the security situation in Rivers State out of proportion, the state media stood their ground to say, there are worse case scenario elsewhere and that the case of Rivers State was being exaggerated.
According to an Ikwerre Proverb “The eye of the native is the eye of the python” – it penetrates with hindsight. The functions of the state own media have become more important now that many private operatives and foreign media bring stranger mentality in to the system.
It is therefore incumbent on state owned media to be properly repositioned to play its statutory roles of mobilizing their various states towards peaceful co-existence and development.
They are expected to strategise on proactive information management that will add value to the people.
The thinking of government before the liberalization of the electronic media in Nigeria in 1992 was to ensure that private operatives do not foul the air on serious information affecting the development of the country, and distort the peaceful co-existence of a country that is multi-ethnic and multi religious, with a vast diversity. State owned electronic media must close this modest gap in their operations.
However, the introduction of commercialization in the state owned Radio and Television operations has affected these noble objectives and to a large extent has also created identity crisis.
The background to this development dates back to the military era in Rivers State when M. D. As were asked to source for their own Over Head Cost, while government Pays Salaries. This development widened government expectations concerning the role of the electronic media organizations in particular in the state.
Regime after regime began to demand so much from them.
Failure to meet these expectations has affected operational equipment and professional deliverables in general.
More proliferation of private operatives gave room for unequal competitiveness. While the private aims at profit, the state owned media aims at generating public service and developmental communication oriented programmes which are not profitable.
Therefore, the struggle for competitive programming that will satisfy the new taste further affected developmental communication programming which public service stations stand for.
Experts are of the opinion that developmental communication is not financially profitable. Soft sale reportage and highly entertainment programming which satisfies the taste of the younger demographics of 15 – 35 years bracket enjoy tremendous patronage and pecuniary benefits. Unfortunately the upper demographics have joined this bandwagon.
The job of reporting every segment of Rivers State has been seriously affected. This is because there is a common trend of reporting the state capital, because of urban appeal, while the rural areas most of the time are under reported. Private stations are not interested in the rural areas.
There is therefore the need to restrategise the information management sector to make the state electronic media carryout their public service functions and raise their funds to take of care of their immediate needs, while government takes care of serious capital development projects such as transmitters and capital intensive studio equipment.
By: Bon Woke
