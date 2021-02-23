Politics
Party Chieftain Admonishes Uzodinma Over Crisis
The Imo State Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Ifeanyi Okponwa-Eze, has admonished the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, not to set the state on fire over the conflict between him and his political opponents.
Senator Rochas Okorocha and his supporters had clashed with the supporters of Governor Hope Uzodinma over the state government’s sealing of the Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Appartments owned by the senator’s wife.
Okponwa-Eze who stated this yesterday in Oweri, urged the
Governor Uzodinma to channel his political energies into delivering good governance to the people of the state.
‘Imo people will be happy to see the roads tarred, it will be gratifying to workers and pensioners to receive their salaries and pensions, than watching the governor displaying his power in a political fight, while they languish in pain and penury,” he stated
Okponwa-Eze said that Uzodinma has failed to acquit himself creditably in his one year in office.
He said the governor neither delivered in payment of salaries and pensions nor provision of infrastructure in the last one year in office.
The chairman frowned that World Bank projects in the state had been abandoned owing to the unjustifiable removal of the World Bank Project Coordinator in the state by the state government for political reasons.
He made reference to the Urualla gully erosion project in which the short-lived Emeka Ihedioha administration paid the sum of N500 million as counterpart fund, which he said had been abandoned by the current administration.
The AA Chairman raised concerns that the people of Urualla might be sacked from their homes if the rains returned without the project being completed.
He wondered how a responsible leader would abandon such vital projects, thereby placing people’s lives in danger just for parochial interest.
“Why should such projects be abandoned just because you don’t like the person in charge. The moment the rains come, the people will suffer the consequences and yet you engage all the energy in waging political wars with little or no benefit to offer the people. Governor Hope Uzodinma should take up the challenge of delivering good governance to the people of Imo and spare them the too many wars”, he stated.
Politics
Abiodun Appoints SIEC Members
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has sent the names of the nominees for Ogun State Independent National Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to the State Assembly for confirmation.
The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, disclosed this during plenary yesterday.
The nominees are: Babatunde Osibodu as Chairman while Olatunji Akanni, Tajudeen Omolaja, Ayodele Bankole and Gbemi Onasanya are to serve as members.
The Speaker directed the nominees to appear before the House for screening on Thursday at the Assembly complex, saying that they should submit 30 copies of their curriculum vitae ahead of the screening.
Meanwhile, three members of the Assembly elected on the platform of African Democratic Congress, dumped the party, yesterday, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The lawmakers announced their defection in separate letters read by the Speaker during plenary.
They are: Jemili Akingbade of Imeko Ago Constitutnecy who also doubled as the Minority whip of the Aseembly; Adegoke Adeyanju of Yewa North I, and Wahab Haruna of Yewa North II.
They stated that they decided to join the ruling party after due consultations with their constituents and supporters.
Politics
Rivers Assembly To Address Bonny Sea Piracy
The frequent pirates’ attacks along the Bonny waterway is now being addressed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency in Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Abinye Pepple said the House will not relent in ensuring the issues of sea piracy affecting the waterways is resolved in the state.
This follows a petition presented on the floor of the House by Hon. Pepple on behalf of a group known as End Sea pairacy in Bonny Local Government Area.
Pepple expressed confidence that the petition which was referred to the House Committee on Public complaints and Petitions would give the petition accelerated hearing.
Recall that last month protesters who were mostly youths resident on Bonny Island told The Tide that the most recent attack was on January 5, 2021, when two indigenes drowned in the river after pirates attacked their boat.
They added that the pirates after the attack made away with valuables from the passengers, and asked them to jump into the high sea.
It would also be recalled that, due to high rate of attacks by pirates on the Island, the Rivers State Government in July 2019 launched a special security initiative, code-named “Operation Sting” in which patrol vehicles and gunboats were donated to security agencies to tackle violent crimes on roads and waterways in the state.
The Bonny protesters, however, insisted that there had been no improvement in the security situation in Bonny.
Bonny Local Government Area can only be accessed through the high sea, as the Federal Government’s N120 billion 37-kilometer bridge to connect the Island to mainland Rivers State is yet to be completed.
Politics
Party Chieftain Admonishes Uzodinma Over Crisis
The Imo State Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Ifeanyi Okponwa-Eze, has admonished the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, not to set the state on fire over the conflict between him and his political opponents.
Senator Rochas Okorocha and his supporters had clashed with the supporters of Governor Hope Uzodinma over the state government’s sealing of the Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Appartments owned by the senator’s wife.
Okponwa-Eze who stated this yesterday in Oweri, urged the
Governor Uzodinma to channel his political energies into delivering good governance to the people of the state.
‘Imo people will be happy to see the roads tarred, it will be gratifying to workers and pensioners to receive their salaries and pensions, than watching the governor displaying his power in a political fight, while they languish in pain and penury,” he stated
Okponwa-Eze said that Uzodinma has failed to acquit himself creditably in his one year in office.
He said the governor neither delivered in payment of salaries and pensions nor provision of infrastructure in the last one year in office.
The chairman frowned that World Bank projects in the state had been abandoned owing to the unjustifiable removal of the World Bank Project Coordinator in the state by the state government for political reasons.
He made reference to the Urualla gully erosion project in which the short-lived Emeka Ihedioha administration paid the sum of N500 million as counterpart fund, which he said had been abandoned by the current administration.
The AA Chairman raised concerns that the people of Urualla might be sacked from their homes if the rains returned without the project being completed.
He wondered how a responsible leader would abandon such vital projects, thereby placing people’s lives in danger just for parochial interest.
“Why should such projects be abandoned just because you don’t like the person in charge. The moment the rains come, the people will suffer the consequences and yet you engage all the energy in waging political wars with little or no benefit to offer the people. Governor Hope Uzodinma should take up the challenge of delivering good governance to the people of Imo and spare them the too many wars”, he stated.
Trending
- News2 days ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation2 days ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Nation2 days ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
- Niger Delta8 hours ago
Sustain Your Humanitarian Services, GM Tasks Rotary
- Sports2 days ago
AFCON Qualifier: Rohr Prays For Osimhen,Wants Iheanacho, Chukwueze
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
DPR Warns Businessmen Against Indulging In Illegal Refineries
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
SPDC Debunks Allegations Of Involvement In Oil Theft
- Nation2 days ago
HEDA Sues AG, Wants Details Of ?173bn MDA Budget