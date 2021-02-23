Business
FG’s Gas Expansion To Lift 100m Out Of Poverty -Minister
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that the Federal Government’s National Gas Expansion Programme is expected to lift over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
Sylva said the programme was “a practical demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by using gas value chain as catalyst for social and economic development in Nigeria”.
He spoke in Ado Ekiti during the inauguration of the NGEP in Southwest Nigeria on Monday as part of efforts to make gas an alternative energy for industrial, transportation and domestic use.
The minister said, “The programme has its main objective to reinforce and expand gas supply as well as stimulate demand in Nigeria through effective and efficient mobilisation and utilisation of all available assets, resources and infrastructure in the country.
“The programme is geared towards the implementation of Mr President June 12, 2019 promise to take hundred million Nigerians out of poverty within the current decade by ensuring that locally produced, available, accessible and affordable fuel is sufficiently supplied across the country”.
Sylva said Nigeria was richly endowed with mineral resources, specifically, hydrocarbons, crude oil and natural gas with proven gas reserves of over 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, which he said had presented the country with opportunity to use gas as a catalyst for social economy renaissance.
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, lauded Buhari’s dedication to implementing programmes directed at improving the lives of the people through job creation, social security schemes, stimulating the economy, and attending to security challenges in the nation.
Fayemi said that his administration would continue to key into life lifting programmes of the Buhari-led administration to improve the standard of living of the people of the State.
He said his administration recognised the various benefits embedded in the NGEP initiative ranging from reduction of importation of fuel to creation of employment opportunity for the youths and improvement of access to gas for transportation and domestics use at affordable price in the State.
Business
International Airports, Gateway To Drugs Business – NDLEA Boss
The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has decried the manner by which international airports have become the gateway for drug business.
He noted that Nigeria has now become a drug consumer nation, which is gradually destroying the system.
Marwa who made this known while interacting with airport correspondent at the international terminal of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on Monday, shortly on arrival from Abuja, noted that the quest for money making has attracted people into drug trafficking in the country.
“Everyone of us here knows somebody peddling drugs. The use of drugs is now known everywhere, and it is destroying our youths.
“Nigeria used to be a transit place, but we are now fully a consumer nation, and this is the root cause of all the crimes in our society, including kidnapping.
“So many communities and places in our nation have been destroyed because of the effect of consumption of hard drugs, and we can not continue to live that way.
“So the fight against drugs trafficking, manufacturing, importation or exportation is a collective one. It is not just for the NDLEA alone, even though the agency is taking the lead.
“The fight against drugs is a fight we must fight to finish, and ensure that we would not allow the consumption of drugs to destroy our communities”, Marwa said.
The NDLEA boss, however, solicited for the support and cooperation of all the security operatives at the Port Harcourt International Airport, to support the NDLEA in ensuring that no drug goes in or out of the airport.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Bayelsa Decries FG’s Adhoc Approach To Poverty Alleviation
Bayelsa State Government has criticized the ad-hoc approach of most Federal Government agencies towards poverty alleviation and entrepreneurial development in the country.
The government pointed out that such approach did not only result in waste of efforts and scarce resources, but also failed in creating long lasting impact on the beneficiaries of the social support programmes.
The state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known when the South-South Coordinator of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agencies of Nigeria (SMEDAN) led a delegation to pay him courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor was quoted as urging SMEDAN and other federal agencies to work closely with state governments to ensure the growth and development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at the state and local government levels.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo decried the continued shortchanging of people of the state in Federal Government’s sponsored programmes such as the Survival Fund, You-Win, Sure-P and OLOP schemes in terms of quota and funding.
“Some of these programmes run by the Federal Government are too ad-hoc for my liking. They are like ‘hit and run’ relationships that are not long lasting.
“When you say Survival Fund programme and it is lasting for only three months, what will be the impact on the beneficiaries? Three months are over but Covid-19 is still there. Sometimes, they just hurriedly package these programmes and throw them at the states.
“You said 13,000 was allocated to Bayelsa for the Survival Fund, but only about 10,000 was enrolled. So, where are the remaining 3,000 and when are they going to be registered? I think we really have to collaborate more closely to get these programmes working”, he added.
He stressed the need for SMEDAN to interface effectively with the state investment team and Ministry of Agriculture to harness the comparative advantage in natural endowments in every local government area of the state.
The Deputy Governor also urged the Agency to scale up its advocacy campaigns in the state to raise the awareness of the people, particularly the youths, on the importance of SMEs and the acquisition of skills to promote self-reliance.
He noted that most of the reputable multi-billion business organisations around the world such as Microsoft, Facebook and Apple, started as SMEs and grew to what they are today.
Earlier in her remarks, the South-South Coordinator of SMEDAN, Mrs Anyam Omubo-Pepple, explained that the Agency was established in 2003 to grow small and medium enterprise subsector of the national economy.
According to her, most people from the northern states are benefiting significantly from SMEDAN programmes because of the cooperation and buy-in of their state governments.
Mrs Omubo-Pepple, who expressed delight at the interest shown so far by the Governor Douye Diri-led administration, disclosed that six out of the eight local government areas have benefited from the Agency’s current programme, known as One Local Government, One Product.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
