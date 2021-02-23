Politics
DSIEC Assures On Credible LG Polls
The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has assured political parties and candidates for the March 6 Local Government elections of a credible exercise.
The assurance is coming just as the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still doubting the neutrality of DSIEC, even as the party is boasting of creating an upset in the polls.
Declaring a media seminar open in Asaba, yesterday, the chairman of the commission, Mr Mike Ogbodu, allayed the fears of the opposition, saying that DSIEC was very committed towards a free, fair and credible election on March 6.
The seminar which was organised by the commission in conjunction with the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) had as it’s theme: “Ethical Journalism: An Indispensable Asset for Effective Coverage of Local Government Elections”.
Ogbodu urged political parties and contestants to go to the basis and sell their campaign message to the voters in order to be victorious at the polls, insisting that the commission would do everything possible to ensure credible exercise.
‘Let me assure Deltans that this election will be free, fair and credible. Contestants should go and do their homework to get the desired result,’ he stated.
The commissioner in charge of Public Affairs and Communication of DSIEC, Mr James Umukoro, had stated that the seminar was designed to enlighten participants on their expected roles geared towards the realisation of unbiased reportage and non-sensational news regarding the conduct of the poll.
Saying the commission operates an open policy, Umukoro frowned at unverified information and rumours, insisting that DSIEC has zero tolerance for unethical practices.
‘The commission is prepared to always engage critical stakeholders on continuous discussion and consultation to forestall rumour mongering and fake news on grave electoral matters,’ he said.
In his remark, chairman of NUJ in the state, Mr Michael Ikeogwu, advised journalists covering the March council election to be security conscious and report objectively.
Meanwhile, the PDP Campaign Train for Honourable Jite Brown, PDP Standard Flagbearer, His Vice, Mrs Eloho Awinoron and the 20 councilorship candidates for Udu Local Government Council elections has stormed various communities in Udu to seek the support of the people at ward levels.
Director General of the Campaign, Chief Vincent Oyibode, who spoke at various venues declared with confidence that PDP was going to deliver all candidates in the election.
He apprecated the wards and units’ Chairmen for the good job done in their respective units in ensuring that all the party candidates were supported, assuring them of a collective partnership in all activities of the party.
Hon. (Chief) Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, member representing Udu in the Delta State House of Assembly and Hon. (Chief) Henry Afure Sakpra, Commissioner for Special Duties, Udu PDP Chairman Hon. David Siloko also admonished the people of the wards to work in all sincerity to ensure that the ruling party, PDP wins in all the units, noting that PDP is the only political party that was campaigning ahead of the forthcoming elections.
Hon. Jite Brown, the Chairmanship Candidate of the party, appreciated party faithful for the strength of coming out for the vigorous campaign to secure victory for the party. He urged all PDP members to secure their vote so that the party will come out victoriously come, March 6.
In the various wards visited, the electorates promised to vote massively for the Hon. (Chief) Jite Brown and the 20 Councillors to further consolidate on Jite’s previous achievements.
Politics
Abiodun Appoints SIEC Members
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has sent the names of the nominees for Ogun State Independent National Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to the State Assembly for confirmation.
The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, disclosed this during plenary yesterday.
The nominees are: Babatunde Osibodu as Chairman while Olatunji Akanni, Tajudeen Omolaja, Ayodele Bankole and Gbemi Onasanya are to serve as members.
The Speaker directed the nominees to appear before the House for screening on Thursday at the Assembly complex, saying that they should submit 30 copies of their curriculum vitae ahead of the screening.
Meanwhile, three members of the Assembly elected on the platform of African Democratic Congress, dumped the party, yesterday, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The lawmakers announced their defection in separate letters read by the Speaker during plenary.
They are: Jemili Akingbade of Imeko Ago Constitutnecy who also doubled as the Minority whip of the Aseembly; Adegoke Adeyanju of Yewa North I, and Wahab Haruna of Yewa North II.
They stated that they decided to join the ruling party after due consultations with their constituents and supporters.
Politics
Rivers Assembly To Address Bonny Sea Piracy
The frequent pirates’ attacks along the Bonny waterway is now being addressed by the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency in Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Abinye Pepple said the House will not relent in ensuring the issues of sea piracy affecting the waterways is resolved in the state.
This follows a petition presented on the floor of the House by Hon. Pepple on behalf of a group known as End Sea pairacy in Bonny Local Government Area.
Pepple expressed confidence that the petition which was referred to the House Committee on Public complaints and Petitions would give the petition accelerated hearing.
Recall that last month protesters who were mostly youths resident on Bonny Island told The Tide that the most recent attack was on January 5, 2021, when two indigenes drowned in the river after pirates attacked their boat.
They added that the pirates after the attack made away with valuables from the passengers, and asked them to jump into the high sea.
It would also be recalled that, due to high rate of attacks by pirates on the Island, the Rivers State Government in July 2019 launched a special security initiative, code-named “Operation Sting” in which patrol vehicles and gunboats were donated to security agencies to tackle violent crimes on roads and waterways in the state.
The Bonny protesters, however, insisted that there had been no improvement in the security situation in Bonny.
Bonny Local Government Area can only be accessed through the high sea, as the Federal Government’s N120 billion 37-kilometer bridge to connect the Island to mainland Rivers State is yet to be completed.
Politics
Party Chieftain Admonishes Uzodinma Over Crisis
The Imo State Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Ifeanyi Okponwa-Eze, has admonished the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, not to set the state on fire over the conflict between him and his political opponents.
Senator Rochas Okorocha and his supporters had clashed with the supporters of Governor Hope Uzodinma over the state government’s sealing of the Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Appartments owned by the senator’s wife.
Okponwa-Eze who stated this yesterday in Oweri, urged the
Governor Uzodinma to channel his political energies into delivering good governance to the people of the state.
‘Imo people will be happy to see the roads tarred, it will be gratifying to workers and pensioners to receive their salaries and pensions, than watching the governor displaying his power in a political fight, while they languish in pain and penury,” he stated
Okponwa-Eze said that Uzodinma has failed to acquit himself creditably in his one year in office.
He said the governor neither delivered in payment of salaries and pensions nor provision of infrastructure in the last one year in office.
The chairman frowned that World Bank projects in the state had been abandoned owing to the unjustifiable removal of the World Bank Project Coordinator in the state by the state government for political reasons.
He made reference to the Urualla gully erosion project in which the short-lived Emeka Ihedioha administration paid the sum of N500 million as counterpart fund, which he said had been abandoned by the current administration.
The AA Chairman raised concerns that the people of Urualla might be sacked from their homes if the rains returned without the project being completed.
He wondered how a responsible leader would abandon such vital projects, thereby placing people’s lives in danger just for parochial interest.
“Why should such projects be abandoned just because you don’t like the person in charge. The moment the rains come, the people will suffer the consequences and yet you engage all the energy in waging political wars with little or no benefit to offer the people. Governor Hope Uzodinma should take up the challenge of delivering good governance to the people of Imo and spare them the too many wars”, he stated.
