Stakeholders Task RSG, Police On Implementation Of VAPP Act

The Rivers State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit drugs worth over N17million after storming a warehouse it uncovered through high profile intelligence, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The command also arrested three male suspects in connection with the crime who are currently undergoing interrogation at the agency’s headquarters in the state.

At a press briefing, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the state Commander of NDLEA, Rachael Shelleng, said the warehouse was located at the Abuja Estate of the Port Harcourt metropolis.

The state commander said the agency recovered “23 bags of compressed blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 621 kilogrammes and 0.029 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“The exhibits recovered from the warehouse were promptly evacuated to the office for further investigation after which the officers proceeded to slaughter area of Trans-Amadi and recovered 0.150 kilogrammes of loose quantity of cannabis sativa.”

Other drugs recovered were, “0.006 kilogrammes of Heroin and 0.048 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

“Both Abuja Estate and Slaughter Areas of Port Harcourt have been identified as very notorious spots for illicit drug peddling.

“Therefore, the agency will stop at nothing to ensure that those black spots, and indeed the entire Rivers State are sanitised of illicit drug menace.”

The command also thanked sister security agencies for their support as well as the logistic support received from the state government while urging the public to always give it actionable intelligence.

Shelleng further appreciated the Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) for motivating officers to go on the offensive action against drug traffickers and dealers.