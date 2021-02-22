Remove Consumable Items From Prohibited Lists-ANLCA Chief

Former Public Relations Officer, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Seme Border Chapter, Comrade Emmanuel Okwochie, has urged the Federal Government to remove consumable goods from prohibited lists to enable the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) regulate the influx of goods imported into the country.

The freight forwarder in an exclusive interview with newsmen at Seme Border in Lagos, last Friday, said prohibited goods were smuggled in large quantities in the night by motorcyclists and other vehicles into the country.

Okwochie said due to the porous nature and terrible terrain of the border areas NAFDAC and SON cannot effectively regulate and control the quality of consumable goods such as vegetable oil, toilet soaps and other consumables into the country.

According to him, “The certification of the smuggled products as having conformed to the requirement of various applicable standards is an assurance to the requirement that the products will offer value for their hard earned money”.

He said that SON has the mandate to promote and encourage industries in all parts of the country to accelerate industrialisation.

He pointed out that the poor state of infrastructure in Nigeria such as electricity constitutes the major reason why so many industries are relocating to other African countries.

“The pertinent question on the lips of everybody is, “how can SON promote and encourage industries where we have absolute power failure, where industries are relocating to other countries? How do we regulate the influx of smuggled goods to determine whether they are fake or not.

“How can we fight the menace of importation of substandard products by adjusting their quality before leaving the countries of origin with the porous nature of our border areas?

“I would like to appeal to the Federal Government through SON and NAFDAC, to deeply concern itself about the lives of million of people by making sure that quality products are imported into the country”, Okwochie pleaded.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos