Oil & Energy
PENGASSAN Tasks FG On Gas Sector
The Petroleum & Natural Gas Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN has urged the Federal Government to speed up work to further develop the gas sector.
The call was made in an address presented by the President of the association, Comrade Festus Osifo, at its National Executive Council meeting held in Imo State, last week.
According to him, the gas sector has the potential to create thousands of jobs, solve domestic gas needs while increasing revenue for improvement of the economy.
“Nigeria’s gas reserves currently estimated at 182 TCF (trillion cubic feet) with a projected growth rate of over 70% by 2025 have the potential of being a key player in the emerging global natural gas market in the world.
“Sadly, even with this huge gas reserve, not much has been achieved in areas of effective exploitation and utilization for both commercial and domestic purposes.
“With electric power generation at its lowest ebb, army of unemployed youths, climate change caused by greenhouse emissions from flare-out, it becomes imperative that we must exploit the gas reserves now and use it to tackle some of the listed challenges.
“While we commend the Government in its efforts in boosting gas utilization through various gas initiatives and projects, it is pertinent that we hasten the pace of work as the sector has the huge potential to create thousands of jobs, solve our domestic gas needs while increasing revenue for improvement of our economy.”
Regarding the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Association in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) canvassed for a bill that will attract more investments to the oil and gas sector and lay more emphasis on local content which will in-turn create more job opportunities for its members and Nigerians.
On the refineries, PENGASSAN reiterates its advocacy on the need to fix the nation’s refineries and its inclusion in the steering committee as set up by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
“NNPC places a moral burden on us to continue the agitation for the rehabilitation of the four refineries. This will not only increase our revenue base but will also provide more job opportunities to our youths. We can confirm that some significant milestones have been achieved in this regard. Our commitment is to ensure that agreed specifications are adhered to by the contractors and we shall live up to expectation in this regard while working with other relevant stakeholders”, it said.
Engineers Seek Proper Handling Of Seized Petroleum Products
Engineers, under the auspices of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEEs), have charged the Federal Government on proper handling of seized petroleum products from artisanal oil refiners other than setting them ablaze.
The immediate past Chairman of the Institution in Rivers State, Professor Josiah Ayotamuno, made the call in an interview with newsmen, in Port Harcourt.
Ayotamuno said that government must find a way of properly tackling the menace of illegal oil activities and seized stolen crude.
He frowned at the process of setting ablaze crude oil seized from artisanal refiners by security operatives, saying it causes pollution environment.
According to him, “on the issue of artisanal refining, the government must find a way of tackling it properly, so that in the process of stopping illegal refinery, they don’t just set ablaze stolen crude”.
Prof. Ayotamuno called for collaboration with the academia on how to tackle the crude theft menace in the region.
He noted that “the technology for improving the process has to be developed by the university and other institutions.”
Also speaking, a former Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, Prof Joseph Ajienka, called for collaboration between oil firms and the academia in the disposal and treatment of crude oil waste to save the environment.
FG To End Electricity Tariff Shortfalls By June
A new report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed the readiness of the Federal Government to put an end to electricity tariff shortfalls by June this year.
The IMF, in a report after the conclusion of its Article IV consultation with Nigeria, said the authorities also vowed to eschew the return of fuel subsidy.
It said, “They expressed strong commitment to prevent fuel subsidies from resurfacing and to fully eliminate electricity tariff shortfalls by mid-2021.
“They believe that lifeline tariffs and other relief measures are adequate to protect poorer households from increases in electricity prices and highlighted the benefits from higher and more predictable availability.”
Electricity utilities firms have, over the years, blamed tariff shortfalls for their inability to provide stable power supplies.
Although the Federal Government had removed petrol subsidy in March, last year, recent increase in prices of products at NNPC depots has reawakened speculations over the inevitability of return of the subsidy era.
Just last week, oil marketers lamented high prices of products, and threatened to withdraw their services if government would not address the situation. They speculated that the Federal Government has since been subsidising petrol.
The alleged return of subsidy by oil marketers is in contrast to what the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said in July last year, which the Federal Government had reached a conclusion that it could no longer bear the burden of petrol subsidy.
