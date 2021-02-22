Onayekan Blasts Buhari’s Govt Over Insecurity

The Senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District in the Senate, Sen. Gershom Bassey, has advised politicians with 2023 ambition to relax for now and allow Governor Ben Ayade to focus on quality governance.

Senator Bassey gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen. According to him, it is not the right time to distract Ben Ayade, but he should be given support so that he can stay focused to deliver his mandate to the good people of Cross River.

“I think that this is not the time to distract Ayade. Let him be focused. Anybody talking about governorship, councilorship or Senatorial or any election at this time is not being fair to our state, our governor, not being fair to our citizens.

“Let our governor do his work and let us all support him to do his work until the end of his tenure then towards the end of his tenure people that are interested in anything can now start to come out, but for now please everybody that has ambition should relax and allow the man to do his work.

“We have two years to 2023 and we have a governor in place and he is Prof. Ben Ayade. Recently the governor has been working very hard, particularly on security and particularly after the EndSARS protest and of course we have seen significant improvement.

“He has also sworn in the Chief Judge of the state which has been a long-standing tussle and he has resolved it amicably, hence the governor should be allowed to be focused, devoid of unnecessary distraction,” he said.

He further stated that protests in Nigeria by the EndSARS campaigners or any other group, should be done under the ambit of the law as guaranteed by the constitution.

Bassey said: “Can the EndSARS people guarantee non-violence because they are non-violent group and all of us supported them because it is their constitutional right to protest peacefully, but what we saw in October last year was that the EndSARS protest was hijacked by criminals.

“We saw it in Lagos, Benin, Calabar and I even saw it in my house. It was hijacked by criminals and they came to my house and cleaned me out, even toothbrush they did not leave.

“So having experienced the hijack of EndSARS personally, my question to them is, can they guarantee that their protest at anytime will not be hijacked by criminals or hoodlums?”

“The fear that everybody has is this lack of control. My own is that can they guarantee that their protest will not be hijacked and there will be peace, let them guarantee that somebody will not come to my house and carry all my things, if they can guarantee that, so what is the big deal but if they cannot guarantee that then they should think again,” he said.