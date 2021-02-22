Politics
LG Polls: Only 18 Registered Parties Will Participate – RSIEC
The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission(RSIEC) has reiterated that only 18 political parties approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC)will participate in the April Local Government polls.
Chairman of RSIEC Justice George Omereji (rtd) made the declaration while speaking in a phone-in radio programme organised by Silverbird Communications at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
The RSIEC Chairman said the list of the participating political parties was given to it by INEC, adding that it is only the national electoral body that approves and registers political parties.
He explained that the other 74 de-registered political parties cannot participate even though they have gotten an appeal, and as such only the Supreme Court can put them back on the ballot.
“ The court order cannot include them in the ballot, because we are aware that the matter is at the Supreme Court”, he maintained.
According to him, the status que will be maintained until the apex count rules otherwise.
On the issue of party’s wranglings and division, the RSIEC Chairman said the commission does not have any powers to intervene in internal crisis in parties.
“We have no business with parties internal wranglings. It is those candidates they present to us that we put in the ballot. Parties have the legal powers to nominate who represents them at the polls. The commission can only act when it recieves petition from the parties through the court process, and will act according to its mandate in such circumstance”.
Justice Omereji further stated that RSIEC was poised to conduct free and fair polls, and urged the citizenry to fully participate.
The retired judge called on the people of the state, non-governmental organisations and the media to fully participate in the electoral process.
The RSIEC Chairman promised that the commission will conduct a free and fair election and ruled out bias so far in it’s activities.
Politics
Okowa Mourns Aide, Orders Investigation Into Killing
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed sadness over the death of Comrade Okiemute Sowho, who was killed by unknown gunmen in Sapele.
The late Sowho was until his untimely death, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa directed Police authorities in the state to immediately commence thorough investigation into the incident with a view to bringing his assailants to book.
He urged security operatives not to leave any stone unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the dastardly act.
He stated that the death of Sowho was quite painful as he was a politician, who was a strong pillar of support in youth mobilization, especially in Sapele area.
“I was shocked to hear of the killing of Okiemute Sowho. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.
‘‘His role in politics and the development of his community, local government and indeed, the state, will remain an inspiration for other youths in politics.
“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the death of Mr. Okiemute Sowho, who was my aide until his untimely demise.
“I commiserate with his family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.
“Let me urge all Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace, and report all suspicious movements and acts to security agencies,” Okowa said.
Politics
Don’t Distract Ayade, Senator Tells C’River Stakeholders
The Senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District in the Senate, Sen. Gershom Bassey, has advised politicians with 2023 ambition to relax for now and allow Governor Ben Ayade to focus on quality governance.
Senator Bassey gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen. According to him, it is not the right time to distract Ben Ayade, but he should be given support so that he can stay focused to deliver his mandate to the good people of Cross River.
“I think that this is not the time to distract Ayade. Let him be focused. Anybody talking about governorship, councilorship or Senatorial or any election at this time is not being fair to our state, our governor, not being fair to our citizens.
“Let our governor do his work and let us all support him to do his work until the end of his tenure then towards the end of his tenure people that are interested in anything can now start to come out, but for now please everybody that has ambition should relax and allow the man to do his work.
“We have two years to 2023 and we have a governor in place and he is Prof. Ben Ayade. Recently the governor has been working very hard, particularly on security and particularly after the EndSARS protest and of course we have seen significant improvement.
“He has also sworn in the Chief Judge of the state which has been a long-standing tussle and he has resolved it amicably, hence the governor should be allowed to be focused, devoid of unnecessary distraction,” he said.
He further stated that protests in Nigeria by the EndSARS campaigners or any other group, should be done under the ambit of the law as guaranteed by the constitution.
Bassey said: “Can the EndSARS people guarantee non-violence because they are non-violent group and all of us supported them because it is their constitutional right to protest peacefully, but what we saw in October last year was that the EndSARS protest was hijacked by criminals.
“We saw it in Lagos, Benin, Calabar and I even saw it in my house. It was hijacked by criminals and they came to my house and cleaned me out, even toothbrush they did not leave.
“So having experienced the hijack of EndSARS personally, my question to them is, can they guarantee that their protest at anytime will not be hijacked by criminals or hoodlums?”
“The fear that everybody has is this lack of control. My own is that can they guarantee that their protest will not be hijacked and there will be peace, let them guarantee that somebody will not come to my house and carry all my things, if they can guarantee that, so what is the big deal but if they cannot guarantee that then they should think again,” he said.
