Implement Report Indicting SARS Officers, Wike Challenges IGP
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has received the report from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that Investigated Human Rights Abuses, Police Brutality and Extrajudicial Killings by the disbanded notorious police unit, named Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.
The report was submitted to him by the Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd) at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Wike said the state government has done its bit by setting up the commission, and would also produce the White Paper at the next meeting of the State Executive Council.
The governor challenged the Inspector General of Police and the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Friday Eboka, to implement the White Paper as a proof that the Federal Government was serious about ending such police brutality in the country.
“The truth of the matter is I am not sure the present Inspector General is out to fight insecurity. Now, he has appointed a new Police Commissioner for political patronage.
“If at the end of the day, we come out with the White Paper, and the Attorney General sends it to the police to implement or to prosecute as the case may be, will it be implemented?
“That is why I am challenging the IG and the new CP to make sure that they justify that the Federal Government is serious about telling states to set up Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the brutality of the police and the security agencies.”
In his remarks, Chairman of the commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri, said the commission received 190 petitions, struck out 82 for lack of due diligence or jurisdiction, and eventually considered 108 of them.
He stated that the figure depicts the highest level of recklessness, abuse of law and order in the country.
According to him, the policemen, who committed the crime against Rivers people, especially Mr Akin Fakorede and his other cohorts, do not have any affinity with the state.
“It is noteworthy that our commission had the highest number of petitions in the federation. Lagos has 210 petitions while we have 190 petitions. Lagos is still there but by the grace of God, we are here presenting this report to you.
“It is our opinion that this figure represents the highest degree of total disregard of law and order by law enforcement agencies in the state.”
Wike, has meanwhile, named five members of the State Executive Council who will study the report and determine the content of the White Paper.
The members are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor; Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins; Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma; Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku; and Commissioner for Energy, Dr. Peter Medee.
PHCN’s Retirees Demand Unpaid Pension Entitlements
Concerned PHCN Pensioners (CPP) have appealed to the Federal Government to intervene over shortfalls in payment of pension benefits to its members by the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Ltd/GTE (NELMCO).
The CPP executives, in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos, alleged that the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (Electricity Sector) colluded with NELMCO to short-change retirees in payment of pension benefits.
The CPP Secretary, Mr Julius Ayodeji, said some of the pension benefits; harmonisation, monetisation and electricity rebates, were trapped in NELMCO.
Ayodeji said NELMCO officially transferred pension payment obligations to Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in July, 2014, however, the budget office remitted arrears to NELMCO instead of PITAD, thereby causing administrative conflicts.
“This is the reason CPP believes that its umbrella body, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) of the electricity sector has a case to answer,” he said.
The CPP scribe further said the pensioners were yet to receive the 33 per cent arrears of pension increment executed under President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime by PTAD.
He noted that 16,000 retirees spread over all over the country were affected by the shortfall in payment of pension benefits.
“We were prematurely retired in the year 2000, with some of us spending about 15 to 18 years in service,” the CPP secretary lamented.
He explained that before their premature retirement, there was an increment in the worker’s salary by 100 per cent under former President Abdulsalami Abubakar, and a further increment of 42 per cent by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
“However, when we were prematurely retired in the year 2000, our gratuities were computed only on 100 per cent approved by Abubakar’s regime; we were not paid the 42 per cent increment by Obasanjo,” he said.
Posting Of CP On Patronage Worsens Insecurity, Wike Cautions
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says competence and genuine efforts at fighting criminality and insecurity in the country are often undermined by political inference in the posting of commissioners of police.
Wike said it was very disappointing that the Inspector General of Police (IG) would compromise competence in posting a commissioner of police (CP) to Rivers State because a favour-seeking politician had approached him for such patronage.
The governor made the accusation when he led the Chief Whip of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, and other dignitaries on project inspection tour in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of Rivers State, yesterday.
Wike said such handling of touchy issues like insecurity makes it difficult for him to partner with the Federal Government often, especially because they are not committed to solving the insecurity plaguing the country.
Otherwise, he stated, why should the Inspector General of Police grant such demand of posting a CP to compromise competence.
“There is so much insecurity in Nigeria. There are killings everywhere and they (APC) told Nigerians that they will solve the problem. But the problem is not being solved.
“They appoint Commissioner of Police (CP) based on patronage. A politician from my state will go to see the Inspector General of Police and ask him to give him a CP.
“And the IG will not post CP based on competence to fight crime but based on the fact that the man in the party says he wants so and so person.
“When the person comes, will he fight insecurity? No. That’s the problem we have in this country today. How can I partner with such a government? A government that will not do things based on competence.”
Speaking on his motivation for his commitment to quality project delivery, Wike said, he was grateful to Rivers People for giving him the opportunity to superintendent over the affairs of the state.
According to him, he was giving back to the state quality service that would situate it rightly in the comity of states, and be reckoned as a destination for investments.
“Rivers people gave me an opportunity and I will not misuse or abuse that opportunity.”
In his remarks, the Chief Whip of Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who was fascinated at the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, Rumuogba Flyover, Mother and Child Hospital and the Real Madrid Football Academy, described them as long-term investments for the good of Rivers people.
Kalu lauded Wike for mobilising contractors with about 70 per cent upfront payment, saying that it was paying off as projects were completed on schedule.
“In the Senate, I proposed that contractors be paid 65 per cent, but the Finance Bill went in for 15 per cent of mobilization fee. Here, Governor Wike has just told us that he is paying 70 per cent.
“So, he is thinking in the right direction. Government should start giving contractors money up front with guarantee so that projects don’t get abandoned, because you go all over the states of Nigeria and you will see a lot of abandoned projects”.
He described the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover as a long-time investment that speaks for itself, adding that “Wike is not only talking, but is also working on the ground.
“Look at the people, they are very happy to see their governor. Any leader that cannot be seen by his people is not a good leader.
“What we are seeing here (Rumuogba flyover), is the longest flyover in Nigeria apart from Third Mainland Bridge and Oluko in Benue State which are bridges. I have just walked on this that is up-to one point four kilometres.”
On his part, former minister of works, Mr Mike Onolememen, described the flyover projects as rare kinds and difficult to find anywhere in the country
He said all the projects, including the Mother and Child Hospital, were quality infrastructure that were adding to the urban landscape of the state.
