Maritime
Group Expresses Concerns Over Seafarers’ Fake Certificates
The Alumni Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron (AMANO), has expressed worries over the menace of fake certificates by seafarers.
President of the academy, Emmanuel Maigu-wa, in a statement, noted that Nigeria had earned bad reputation in Africa because of the fraudulent activities of some few bad eggs among seafarers forging certificates.
“Coastwise in Africa, we have been known to be fraudulent when it comes to certification because of some of the bad eggs that have forged certificates and they will give you reasons that it is because of difficulties in getting their certificates renewed. So, they find it easy to go and forge certificates. This has become known to other West African countries and that has put a dent on our certificates,” he said.
While acknowledging the efforts of the academy in checking the menace, Maiguwa said that with the commencement of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which promises open trade among African nations, Nigerian seafarers may miss out on employment opportunities if the fake certificate menace remains unchecked.
“What the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron did was to introduce a security certificate that will make it difficult for people to forge, but that is just one step in redeeming our credibility in Africa.
“If we are not able to redeem this credibility, the AfCFTA that is coming will end up being negative for Nigerian seafarers.
“We are complaining about Filipinos and Indians taking the jobs of Nigerian seafarers but now AfCFTA requires that all the flags in Africa should be able to allow all nationalities work on each other’s flagged vessels.
“So, if we don’t build our credibility and get into free trade agreement that allows a Ghanaian or Beninoise to work on our cabotage vessels as long as he is qualified, then we will have a problem on what mechanism we are going to use to ensure that ship owners employ our own seafarers.
“We will not just lose the opportunity available in the entire West Africa, we will equally lose the opportunity that we have in our coastal trade because the free trade agreement requires that the Cabotage law we have should be reviewed to domesticate the free trade agreement that we have signed,” he said.
Maiguwa commended the academy for acquiring simulators for the training of cadets, but noted that the academy was still faced with the challenge of attracting qualified and experienced lecturers due to poor staff remuneration.
Maiguwa said AMANO would soon commence engagement with relevant authorities to create a special compensation package for the academy to enable it attract reputable lecturers.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Navy Denies Aiding Crude Oil Theft, Illegal Refineries
The Nigerian Navy Service (NNS) has denied reports that its personnel and officers aid illegal bunkering, crude oil theft and operations of illegal refineries.
NNS described the report as speculative and lacking in facts.
This was contained in a statement by NNS’ Director of Information, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, saying the Nigerian Navy has zero tolerance for economic sabotage.
The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to a news report in some newspapers captioned ‘How Nigerian Navy Aids Crude Oil Theft, Herders’ Invasion’.
“While the report is largely speculative, lacking in facts and substance and one-sided, the Nigerian Navy notes the attempt to substantiate and legitimise the allegations contained therein by quoting an unnamed official of an organisation called Domestic Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria, who made grave allegations of complicity against Nigerian Navy personnel.
“Thus, as a responsible Service, the Nigerian Navy intends to invite members of the purported organisation to assist in identifying the NN personnel who receive bribes to facilitate the alleged unpatriotic acts of economic sabotage.
“In this respect, the Naval Headquarters wishes to further reiterate its position on zero tolerance for economic sabotage, isolated cases of personnel complicity in illegal acts as well as its resolve to fight all forms of criminal activities in the nation’s maritime domain.
“Accordingly, the Nigerian Navy encourages anyone with useful information regarding criminals operating in the Nigeria’s maritime environment or those aiding and abetting them, to please oblige the Service such information. The information so received and the informants are assured of utmost confidentiality in handling.
“The Nigerian Navy wishes to enjoin our media partners to endeavour to verify the information sourced from other stakeholders in the maritime industry with the Naval Headquarters especially those that pertain to maritime security. While thanking the general public for its continuous support and cooperation, the Nigerian Navy assures of its commitment to the general security and economic prosperity of the nation”.
Maritime
Vessel Owner Abandons Seafarers At UAE Sea For Four Years
No fewer than five crew members have been abandoned off the coast of United Arab Emirate sea for four years without salaries.
The crew members have not received wages for 32 months and were forced to remain on the ship due to expired documents.
The five crew members onboard the Panama-flagged MT Iba have remained stranded, as the vessel is grounded on the beach.
It was reported that the company owes the crew $230,000 (£170,000) in unpaid wages, while the company was blacklisted by the Indian government in 2018 due to abandonment cases.
This was contained in a statement by Charity’s Regional Director in the Middle East and South Asia, Rev Andy Bower-man.
Abandoned by the vessel’s owner, their wages unpaid for 32 months, the five-person crew of the $4m (£2.8 million) Iba are in limbo. If they leave the ship, they will lose their claim to the hundreds of dollars owed to them, the statement said.
The statement added that the stranded seafarers have been forced to rely on charities for food and water.
The Chief Engineer of the ship said, he had to cancel university education for his children and cannot afford medical bills for his daughter who has heart problems.
Bowerman said the Chief Engineer and the second Engineer from Pakistan have been on board since July 2017, while the cook from India and two other seafarers, also from India, joined in late 2018 and 2019, respectively.
The statement said the crew could not go ashore as they risk being detained for not having the right documents, as the Chief Engineer’s passport had expired.
The Tide reports that international law prohibits “ghost ships” at sea without crew because they are a safety hazard, which is another barrier for the stranded seafarers.
The Mission to seafarers that provided food to the men last month hopes that the negotiations will be fruitful and the seafarers will at last go home.
The statement added that the UAE was discussing a law to seize abandoned ships.
