Gov Wike Receives Report On Police Brutality, Others

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last week, received the report from the Commission of Inquiry that investigated Human Right Abuses, Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd) submitted the report, last Friday, in Government House, Port Harcourt. He disclosed that the Commission received 190 petitions, out of which, 82 were struct out for lack of due deligence or jurisdiction and considered 108 of them.

Uriri remarked that the police officers who committed the crimes agaist Rivers people especially, Mr Akin Fakorede and his cohorts do not have any affinity with the state.

Governor Wike who commended the members of the Commission for their dedication and set up a five-member committee, mainly lawyers, from the State Executive Council to study the report and determine the content of a White paper , which would be considered in the next Executive Council meeting.

The Governor challenged the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in the state to implement the White paper as a proof that Federal Government was serious about ending police brutality in the country.

Also last week, the Rivers State Executive Council approved the construction of two new flyover Projects in Port Harcourt City.

The state Commissioner for Works, Eloka Tasie-Amadi, who briefed journalists after the Council meeting, last Wednesday, said the two projects woul cost the state N12.4 Billion .

The Commissioner stated that one of the flyover bridges is situated at the inter-section of Olu-Obasanjo and Port Harcourt Expressway popularly called, Waterlines Junction, while the second one is located at the inter-section of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road, up to the Azikiwe Street in Diobu Area of the city.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, remarked that the approval for the two additional flyovers was historic and had given further impetus to the urban renewal programme of the Wike administration.

Nsirim used the opportunity to announce the third phase of project inauguration scheduled to begin from the 1st March. According to him, list of the projects to be inaugurated would be made public in due course.

The Rivers State Chief Executive had warned that if the Nigerian Governors Forum went ahead to endorse fresh withdrawal of fund by the Federal Government from the Excess Crude Account, he would have no option than to contest it in court.

He questioned what happened to the $1Billion withdrawn from the account in 2017, on the stance that it would be used to fund the fight agaist Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

Governor Wike declared his stand last Friday when the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House Port Harcourt.

The Governor said he would not support the plan for any fresh withdrawal unless Rivers State was given her 13 per cent share from the account.

Wike who reminded the Emir of Kano how his late father and other leaders in their time were strongly committed to peace and national unity, expressed regret that the present political and religious leaders were not building on such successes.

He accused heads of security agencies, particularly the Inspector-General of Police of politicising security by posting Commissioners of Police to the state on orders of a politician in the ruling party.

The Emir had earlier, commended Governor Wike for the protective and fatherly role he had continued to play in this turbulent times of the nation’s history. He equally lauded the Governor for the giant strides recorded in all spheres of governance and urged other leaders to emulate him. him.

The Senate Chief Wipe and former Governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor-Kalu was among top dignitaries who visited the Brick House, last week. Uzor-Kalu who inspected some projects in the state, praised Gov Wike for the infrastructural revolution in the state under his administration.

He described the Governmen House Hospital as second to none in the country and also expressed excitement over the flyover Bridges, Mother and Child Hospital, Real Madrid Academy.

“ All the facilities I have seen here is first class”, he said, and admired Gov Wike’s payment of 70 per cent to contractors upfront.

Also last week, the Brick House landlord released the sum of N400million for members of Ekporo community in Eleme Local Government Area for the rebuilding of the community and compensation to families fatally affected by inter communal clashes eight years ago.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, represented the Governor at the event.

By: Chris Oluoh