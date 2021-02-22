Nation
FG Tasks State Govts On Investment In Water Sector
The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, has underscored the need for state governments to prioritise investment in the water sector, to achieve targets.
Adamu gave the advice at investiture ceremony of Mrs Chinwe Igwegbe, the 6th National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers (NIWE), at the weekend in Abuja.
The event with the theme: “Reconciling bragging rights with human rights in the Nigerian water sector development” was organised by NIWE, an arm of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).
According to the minister, who was the Distinguished Guest at the event which also featured a public lecture, there is the need for collaboration between the States and the Federal Government to achieve Sustainable Development Goal, in terms of water supply.
Adamu said, “One of the key things that is affecting the water and sanitation sector in this country is the inability of the state government to invest in water.
“Everybody seems to put blame on the Federal Government, but the truth of the matter is that the Federal Government is not responsible for providing water for your taps.
“So, we need to work with the states; we need more states to invest in water and sanitation.
“The other issue is operational maintenance, the lack of investment on water and sanitation is a major problem.
“This is one area that I hope this institution (NIWE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) will put heads together and increase awareness, to ensure states appreciate this,” the minister said.
He further stressed the need for the Water Resources Bill to be passed to bring about reforms in nation’s water sector.
Also speaking at the event, the President of NSE, Babagana Mohammed, described Igwegbe as a professional capable of breaking new grounds in the institution.
According to him, Igwegbe is embarking on a mission that will define the extent of water sector, as a division of the NSE in the next two years.
“As the new chairman, your success will be measured in the amount of resources and professionalism in the water engineering in Nigeria.
“We will expect to see constructive contributions and development of specifications and standards in the water sector.
“To aid in surmounting the challenges of development in the country; there is no doubt in my mind that Igwegbe will surpass our expectations during her tenure,” Mohammed said.
Meanwhile, Igwegbe expressed appreciation to the institution for the confidence that has been reposed on her and assured the people that she would leave no stone unturned to ensure her success.
“I salute the visionary past chairmen of this great institution for their enormous contributions via selfless service.
“They charted the path we are enjoying till this day and have made my journey seem easy, although challenging.
“I have watched all the past chairmen spend their time and selflessly contributed in no small measures to the development of the institution,” Igwegbe said.
The high point of the event was the NIWE Fellowship conferred on the minister, the presentation of awards to outstanding engineers and the inauguration of the 2021 national executive of the institution.
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments
The Director General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr. Vincent Isegbe, has expressed disappointment over the ban on dried cowpea, noting that Nigeria was losing over $362.5million annually.
Isegbe, who stated this recently at the inauguration of the members of the Standing Committee on Agro Zero Initiative, said Nigeria should restore conventional export control measures at all ports of entry to optimize its comparative advantage in agricultural commodities and diversify the economy.
In a statement by NAQS’ Head, Media, Communications and Strategy, Chigozie Nwodo, recently, he said that Nigeria was the largest producer of dried cowpea in the world, accounting for almost half of the global production.
He noted, however, that Nigeria was not among the top 10 leading exporters of dried cowpea in the world.
He pointed out that this sad paradox was essentially due to the absence of proper gate-keeping to ensure that commodities passed for export meet pesticide residue standards and other phytosanitary requirements.
“Lack of export quality guarantees and the resultant off-and on pattern of the export traffic of Nigerian dried beans was costing the country $362.5million in foreign revenue annually,” he said.
Speaking on the weak link in the bean value chain, Isegbe said that the ban was occasioned by an export control gap which allowed the shipping of dried beans with pesticide residues higher than the permissible threshold.
He mentioned that the results of the extensive fieldwork and laboratory analyses done by NAQS showed that the challenge of high pesticide residue in Nigerian beans was not nested in the farm.
Isegbe reported that the bean samples collected from the farms had low pesticide residues –beneath the maximum residue level (MRL) of Nigeria’s trading partners – while bean samples collected from the warehouses had high pesticide residues, above the MRL.
According to him, this wide differential indicates that high pesticide use was traceable to the bulk buyers, aggregators, and exporters.
In an attempt to protect their stock against weevils and other storage pests, these set of actors usually lace their beans with pesticides liberally; thereby, raising the pesticide residues in the commodity above the MRL and unwittingly rendering them ineligible for export.
He remarked that NAQS was carrying out an intensive public awareness on the dangers of indiscriminate use of pesticides.
Isegbe said that the agency’s message on integrated pest management, the proper use of pesticides, and good agricultural practices (GAP) is breaking through to farmers, offtakers, warehouse owners, and exporters in the beans producing belt and across the country.
He expressed hope that a shift away from synthetic pesticides to biopesticides and organic agriculture among agricultural value chain players will bring the country closer to the point when Nigeria can dominate the global cowpea market and other markets where the nation can assert its comparative advantage.
We Borrow For Infrastructure, Social Welfare Packages, FG Claims
The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Ikanade Agba, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was borrowing funds for infrastructure upgrade and social welfare packages.
The minister, who said the Buhari’s government was not borrowing to squander funds, explained that there was an ongoing effort to connect rural roads and railways to urban roads in order to exploit the agricultural potentialities of the nation.
He made the statement at Lejja, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State during the inspection of an ongoing 7.5killometres Covid-19 Rural Roads Intervention Project of the Federal Government which cut across Aku, Lejja and Nsukka communities in Enugu State.
The minister while saying that the loans were acquired with only 3 per cent interest rate, added that they were gotten with 10-20 years moratorium.
“A lot of people talk about the borrowings by the present government. You need to understand the terms and conditions of the loans we are taking and what they are being used for. What is bad is when you borrow to eat, but if you borrow for something productive, you benefit.
“The interest rates we are paying for these loans we are taking is not up to 3 per cent and we have 10-20 years moratorium, that is, within those periods, we are not paying anything and some of the loans have up to 40 years repayment period. So, if you look at what it would take to pay back the loans we are taking, it could be considered as gifts.
“We are trying to connect our rural roads to urban roads and to the railways. You could see that we are spending a lot of money across the country on roads construction, but if we don’t develop our rail sector, our roads would continue to fail because of the pressure on them. In other more developed countries, heavy things are being moved on rails. That’s what we are trying to do,” he said.
While saying that the President is concerned about the plights of the downtrodden who voted him in power, he added, “he is very concerned about you, and the livelihoods of all Nigerians and he has said that Nigerians must produce what they eat, and we must eat what we produce, and agriculture has to be the main stake of our economy.
“Our country in the past depended on agriculture before the discovery of oil, we were well-nourished, but today, we have all abounded agriculture and focused on oil and the result is not good for our people.
“That is why Mr. President said he must remember those who produce the food we eat from the rural areas, and he is aware that about 50 per cent of what you produce does not get to market because of the poor access road,” he said.
He added that Mr. President encourages farmers by approving the sum of N34billion to be spent on the construction of rural roads across the country to boost agriculture.
In an address by the Coordinator of the Lejja/Aku Communities Hosting Committee, Engr. Victor Amorha, the benefiting communities lauded the President for the good gesture shown them by his government.
The communities equally appreciated the Minister for Agriculture and Regional Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, for ceding to get full Executive Council endorsement to get the project rolling, adding that the projects, when completed, would put back the benefiting communities on the world map.
The communities equally lauded Agba, for the harmonious working relationship between him and their son, Samuel Ekwueme, serving in his office as a Special Assistant, adding that the road would reduce post-harvest losses of agricultural produce to, at least, 85 per cent in the benefiting communities.
They equally prayed for the speedy completion of the project.
The minister and his team were earlier received by the people of Lejja at their community secondary school field.
An address by the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Ugwuoke Nwani, read in parts, “This is the first time this ancient community of more than 2000 B.C is seeing a tarred road in the town, it is the first time our peace-loving people are working, riding and driving on a tarred road in our town, and it is the first time we have ever gathered together to celebrate such a phenomenon in this town not minding the fact that the tarring has not covered all of Lejja.
“We thank you Mr. Honourable Minister for the history you and the Federal Government have made in Lejja. 19th February 2021 is a day Lejja will ever continue to remember. On this day, you have written your name on the marble in our town.”
FG Assures Nigerians Of Reliable, Affordable Electricity
The Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, has reiterated his commitment of the present administration to solve the challenges in the power sector in order to provide reliable and affordable power to Nigerians.
Mamman, who stated this weekend in Abuja during the 2020 end of the year seminar organized by the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), chapter of the Ministry of Power, said government efforts at improving the state of electricity supply top the citizenry was unwavering.
Speaking at the seminar with theme, “Covid-19 pandemic strategic thinking for optimal performance”, the minister noted, however, that, achieving the determined milestone in the power sector of the economy would be a mirage without the total support and commitment of the staff of the ministry of power.
Represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Otun Emmanuel, the minister lodged to give priority to the issues of salaries and welfare of the staff of the ministry to ensure that they are fully prepared to contribute their quota towards development of the sector.
Mamman, who particularly pledges to carry every staff member of the ministry along, however, charged the union leaders to engage in useful dialogue and communication that would strengthen the relationship between the management and the staff of the ministry.
He said, “There is need for dialogue and communication because they are very crucial and key elements that fast tract development in any organization”.
In his address, the Chairman of JNC/ASCSN, Comrade Bala Mohammed, said the seminar was intended to unite the staff and management of the ministry.
According to him, “It is so important considering the fact the management and the staff are like a bird with two feathers of which if one of the feathers develops problem, the bird cannot fly.
“This is imperative at this juncture to appeal on behalf of the ministry staff to the minister’s representative to convey our request to the Ministry of Power to please liaise with the Head of Service of the Federation for a better and proper replacement of the out gone Permanent Secretary”.
He argued that such a better replacement for the immediate past Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa, will go a long way in boosting a better environment and harmonious working relationship in the ministry.
“I wish to appeal to the staff to be dedicated to their duties at all times. Let me also use this auspicious occasion of today to urge you all to pay attention to all aspects of the tasks required to move the ministry forward and most, especially to deliver its mandate to Nigerians.
“We are gathered today with our staff today, like a kind of come together and have a better understanding, better thinking on how to move the ministry of power forward.
“Otherwise, we call this programme strategic thinking in Covid-19 for better performance. So, we are doing this in order to get ourselves together, inform together so that we look at the way forward so we can do better in the ministry and the areas we need to improve in order to provide service for Nigerians.
“Like you are aware, we have power challenge of power supply in the country and Mr. President is doing everything possible to ensure that power is available, stable and quality and as well affordable to all Nigerians. So, to that direction, we that are at the helm of affairs at the Ministry of Power, we need to get ourselves prepared in order to work towards achieving those goals”.
Mohammed, who lamented the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the ministry, said the deadly dampened the morale of the workforce, which also to some affected production and performance at the ministry.
The chairman noted that the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic was a very trying period for staff of the ministry, most especially when the government releases a circular forbidding some category of staff from coming to the office, which according to him resulted in encumbrance on many of the senior personnel.
