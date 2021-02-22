FCT SWAN,Naija Ratels’ Novelty Match Ends In Stalemate

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter, at the weekend held Naija Ratels FC to a 2-2 draw at the fund raising novelty match held at Area 3 football pitch, Abuja.

The match organised by Ratels Sports Foundation was aimed at supporting the girl-child school campaign.

Naija Ratels FC, a Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Championship club-side is one of the few clubs in the league creating awareness against poverty, discrimination and exploitations of out-of-school girls.

President of the Sports Foundation as well as Naija Ratels club, Paul Edeh, said the aim of initiating the club was to contribute to the well-being of the girl-child.

“The idea of forming Naija Ratels in the first place was not mainly to have a female football club but to make a mark in giving back to the girl child.

“We realised that not all of them can be lawyers, not all can go to school or have a formal education. So, we thought that a football club would be an avenue for them to express their God-given talents.

“Today, we are here to highlight the need to educate the girl child. That is why we are playing this match against FCT SWAN,” Edeh said.

On his part, FCT SWAN chairman,Ndubueze Chidoka, lauded the efforts of the foundation while encouraging members to engage in sporting activities.

“It is good for us to keep fit. This era of people slumping and fainting is not good for all,” Chidoka said, following the death of an FCT SWAN member, Segun Ogunjimi recently.

The president of Naija Ratels, Edeh, also donated the sum of N50,000 cash to the association as part of its support to the burial of the late journalist.

Meanwhile, the 70 minutes match saw Mercy Emmanuel of Naija Ratels open scoring in the 20th minute of play with Olawale Ayeni of Leadership Newspaper equalising, seven minutes later.

Second half resumed with Tobi Sangotola of Voice of Nigeria scoring to put the sports writers in the lead five minutes after resumption, while Nike Olonilua replied with another goal for the club-side, 17 minutes later.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.