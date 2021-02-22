FCT-IRS Automation’ll Block Leakages, Boost Revenue -Chairman

Mr Abdullahi Attah, the Executive Chairman of FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) says ongoing automation project being implemented by the service will help block leakages and boost revenue generation in the territory.

Attah disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday.

He explained that FCT-IRS had gotten approval from Bureau for Public Procurement in Dec. 2020, to implement its automaton project and make it technology-driven.

He said that with the approval, more than 80 per cent of tax administration and other procedures in FCT would be automated.

He listed tax collection, assessment and certification or clearance as part of procedures to be automated.

According to him, the new initiative will find solution to any form of sharp practices by personnel of the agency, taxpayers and banks.

“With the automation we are putting in place now, there is no hiding place for any of our staff that may want to involve shoddy deal , you cannot collect cash, money must be paid automatically through the banks and when it is paid, with remittance, it will go straight to our TSA in CBN.

“Until we see your money in CBN, you can’t get a receipt, so our staff cannot play any game with taxpayers. On assessment, the forms that tax officers could hide in a file is no longer possible because our assessment will be automated too.

“Once we do it, I will sit in my office, with the computer, I will see all the assessment they have done every day.

“With this our automation project, if you want to find out whether you have Tax Identification Number (TIN), you just dial *7737*22# and then the system will take you through.

“We just established a contact centre and it will start functioning on Monday Feb. 22. If you dial 07002200002, the system will take you to our contact centre and they will assist you to resolve your problem” he explained.

Attah said FCT-IRS under his leadership was committed to become fully technology-driven, adding that in a short while, the agency would run a paperless office.