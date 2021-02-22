News
Expect To Pay N195 Per Litre For Petrol, Marketers Tell Nigerians
Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have advised Nigerians to expect a higher petrol pump price in the coming days, saying the price may rise to N195 per litre.
They lamented what they described as “inconsistencies” on the part of the Federal Government, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiary, the Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) on deregulation policy.
The NNPC had, last week, ruled out immediate price rise until a scheduled meeting between the Federal Government and labour unions at the end of the month.
But IPMAN members have revealed that petrol may sell between N190 and N195 soon.
They said despite NNPC assurance of product availability, independent marketers could not access the product from NNPC depots forcing them to rely on independent depot owners for supplies.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting in Abuja, at the weekend, Chief Executive Officer of Kankada Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, Danasabe Kakanda, accused the government of giving the private depot owners edge over independent marketers.
He explained that independent marketers were always left at the mercies of private depot owners from whom they rely on supplies even though they also own filling stations and compete with the marketers.
He said, “With the inconsistencies of government, Nigerians should expect the price of fuel to be between N190 to N195”.
Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Foste Nigeria Limited, Chief Austin Erhabor, urged the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, through NNPC to come out clear to explain to Nigerians whether they have deregulated the petroleum supply chain or not.
“It is time for them to separate politics from economics. Our business is dying. How can you be talking about deregulation and you are mentioning official pump price”, he queried.
Erhabor exonerated petroleum marketers in the ongoing uncertainty in the supply chain, saying the sector was suffering from confusing government policies.
“These private depot owners were not supposed to own filling stations. They were supposed to be in the middle between NNPC and the independent marketers. Is it fair for somebody that I am buying from, my competitor, I buy from you, you come and build station close to me, and you are the one that is supplying me, how can I sell? Because if you want me to die off the business, all you need to do is to supply to the level you are selling to me in your depots”, he added.
News
Expect To Pay N195 Per Litre For Petrol, Marketers Tell Nigerians
Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), have advised Nigerians to expect a higher petrol pump price in the coming days, saying the price may rise to N195 per litre.
They lamented what they described as “inconsistencies” on the part of the Federal Government, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiary, the Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC) on deregulation policy.
The NNPC had, last week, ruled out immediate price rise until a scheduled meeting between the Federal Government and labour unions at the end of the month.
But IPMAN members have revealed that petrol may sell between N190 and N195 soon.
They said despite NNPC assurance of product availability, independent marketers could not access the product from NNPC depots forcing them to rely on independent depot owners for supplies.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting in Abuja, at the weekend, Chief Executive Officer of Kankada Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, Danasabe Kakanda, accused the government of giving the private depot owners edge over independent marketers.
He explained that independent marketers were always left at the mercies of private depot owners from whom they rely on supplies even though they also own filling stations and compete with the marketers.
He said, “With the inconsistencies of government, Nigerians should expect the price of fuel to be between N190 to N195”.
Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Foste Nigeria Limited, Chief Austin Erhabor, urged the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, through NNPC to come out clear to explain to Nigerians whether they have deregulated the petroleum supply chain or not.
“It is time for them to separate politics from economics. Our business is dying. How can you be talking about deregulation and you are mentioning official pump price”, he queried.
Erhabor exonerated petroleum marketers in the ongoing uncertainty in the supply chain, saying the sector was suffering from confusing government policies.
“These private depot owners were not supposed to own filling stations. They were supposed to be in the middle between NNPC and the independent marketers. Is it fair for somebody that I am buying from, my competitor, I buy from you, you come and build station close to me, and you are the one that is supplying me, how can I sell? Because if you want me to die off the business, all you need to do is to supply to the level you are selling to me in your depots”, he added.
News
Police Nab, Detain Ex-Imo Gov
The former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Okigwe West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested by the police in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
According to a source, “The former governor, this afternoon, led armed thugs to break into the property of the state government, destroying security vehicles and other state government properties”.
Another source claimed that the former governor dared Governor Hope Uzodimma to reopen the Royal Palm Estate sealed by the state government.
The source said Okorocha, who was accompanied by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, broke the keys to recover the estate belonging to his wife, Nkechi.
It was further gathered that the action angered loyalists to the state government, who then confronted them in a clash that left one person injured.
It would be recalled that the Imo State Government had, last Friday, recovered the Royal Palm Estate along Akachi Road.
The seizure, according to the team led by Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, was in compliance with directive of the Imo State Gazette on the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Recovery of Lands and other related matters.
However, the Imo State Police Command confirmed that it moved former governor of Imo State, and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to its custody to explain why he led violent breaking into the government sealed Royal palm spring estate along Akachi road in Owerri.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.
He said that the police moved to Akachi Road when they received a distress call that the Royal Palm Spring Estate sealed by the government had been violently opened by men led Okorocha.
Orlando briefly said: “The command received a distress call regarding what we termed to be an unrest at Royal Palm Spring Estate, and the operatives moved to the place we discovered Okorocha led some persons to the place hitherto sealed by the Imo government.
News
Fresh Plan To Withdraw Money From ECA’ll Be Resisted, Wike Warns FG
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) endorsement of fresh withdrawal of fund by the Federal Government from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) would be contested in court.
The governor wondered what happened to the $1billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account in 2017 on the stance that it would be used to fund the fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.
Wike stated this when he played host to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was on courtesy visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
The Rivers State governor said he would not support the plan for a fresh withdrawal, except Rivers State was given its 13 per cent share from the account.
“Yesterday, I was told that the governors agreed that they will take money from the Excess Crude to support military. What of the one they took before, the $1billion that they gave to the military?
“Now, again! This one, I’ll tell my Attorney General; you will have to prepare, we will go to court. I will not support that one except they’ll give us our 13 per cent first from that Excess Crude Account”, the governor said.
Wike told the Emir of Kano how his late father and other leaders in their time worked so hard in promoting love, peace and national unity among Nigerians.
He expressed regrets that the current political and religious leaders were not building on those successes.
The governor said they were rather reducing every relationship, appointment, policy and programme of government to political and religious considerations.
Wike insisted that Nigeria belongs to everybody, and no one section can assert itself over the other.
He said that that was why he had provided conducive environment to all ethnic groups in Rivers State to coexist.
“It is important that where we are now, everybody, particularly traditional rulers, should know that they have major role to play in ensuring that peace reigns in this country.
“This is the first time in Nigeria when we have so much ethnic divide, so much religious divide. It has never happened like this before. After the civil war, people had seen Nigeria as one country. We had seen ourselves as the same people but what we are facing today is a different thing.
“We are not even talking about the issue of insecurity, but the issue of ethnicity, and religion, which have taken centre stage in our life, which is not supposed to be.”
The governor accused heads of security agencies, particularly the Inspection General of Police of politicising security by posting Commissioners of Police to the state on the orders of a politician in the ruling party.
In his response, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said his visit to Rivers State, the heart of the Niger Delta, was part of his fraternal tour to national leaders and traditional institutions across the country.
The Emir urged Wike and other regional leaders to continue to ensure that the region remains a welcoming environment for all Nigerians to thrive.
He said Kano and Rivers states face similar challenges, and encouraged political leaders to make the current challenges a bit more bearable for the common man.
“We have, therefore, made it a point every time we meet with
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Nation4 days ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- News23 hours ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation22 hours ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Entertainment4 days ago
Barack Obama Production Announces Six New Projects In Netflix
- Nation4 days ago
NAFDAC Okays Astrazeneca Vaccine For Use
- Nation4 days ago
Africa CDC Okays Vaccines’ Delivery To 20 Countries
- Nation21 hours ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments