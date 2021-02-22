Business
Consumers Commission Partners NAFDAC On Covid-19 Vaccine Information Dissemination
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Covid-19 vaccine information dissemination and education.
The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday.
He said the commission would also use its platform to address questions around the vaccine indecisions.
“We are opening a collaboration with NAFDAC to address the appropriate channels for COVID vaccination.
“To advise the public about not accepting vaccinations that are not coming from the appropriate and proper government channels and have gone through the normal process to ensure that the vaccinations are safe.
“And we would also be using our platform to support addressing questions around vaccine hesitancy meaning that once it has been determined that the vaccines are safe, we will join in the citizens’ education to let people know the safety of the vaccination,’’ he said.
On protecting consumer rights on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) policies, Irukera said the FCCPC would monitor negotiations for effective consumer protection.
“We are looking at our own laws to make sure that any broad regional understanding still doesn’t violate the law that is created to protect our market.’’
He assured consumers that the commission would continue to protect their rights’ in line with the laws.
Business
FCT Residents Get March 31 Deadline To File Tax Returns
The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has given March 31 deadline to all taxpayers in FCT to file their annual tax returns.
The Executive Chairman of the service, Mr Abdullahi Attah, said this in an interview with The Tide source yesterday.
He explained that the law required every taxable individual to file a tax return within 90 days after the end of the financial year.
The executive chairman said that taxpayers were mandated and expected to file the tax return between January and March 31 yearly.
“We have concluded arrangement to send Short Message Service (SMS) to all taxpayers in our data base asking them to file their annual tax return.
“I am appealing to all residents of Abuja that are taxable to do their civic responsibility and I am happy to state that at highest level, very senior officials of government have started filing ahead of March 31 deadline.
“Abuja is a big city, very modest city and expensive to maintain, the only way we can continue to keep Abuja of our dream is through taxation, so that we can be like Singapore and Dubai of this world,” he said.
He said the agency would continue to sensitise the citizens of the territory on the importance of paying tax, describing taxation as the most effective way to guarantee rapid development.
The FCT-IRS boss also decried how the discovery of crude oil in the country led to abandoning the culture of taxation.
Attah, however, reiterated his determination and commitment with his management team to continue to improve the revenue generation in the territory.
Business
FG, NEPZA To Boost Trade Competitiveness Through AFCFTA
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), says the Federal Government and the authority will leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) to boost the country’s trade competitiveness.
Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director of NEPZA, made the remark while guiding the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, on an inspection tour of the Kano Free Trade Zone (KFTZ) on Friday, in Kano.
Adesugba, in a statement by Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, on Sunday reiterated that the AfCFTA presented the country with an exceptional lifeline to reboot the economy.
He added that there was no better time than now to take advantage of the lofty opportunities provided by the agreement for countries in Africa to seamlessly trade among themselves.
According to him, all enterprises operating in the country’s 44 zones were being galvanised to use the trade agreement which commenced Jan. 1 to stay competitive and relevant.
“The visit of the minister to the Kano zone is a pointer to Federal Government’s desire to use the zone as a gateway to swiftly revamp the economy.
“The recent approval of N35.4 billion by Federal Government for improvement of electricity infrastructure in both Kano and Calabar FTZs remains a stride that shows President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidence in the scheme’s ability to fast track the country’s industrialisation.
Business
Consumers Commission Partners NAFDAC On Covid-19 Vaccine Information Dissemination
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Covid-19 vaccine information dissemination and education.
The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday.
He said the commission would also use its platform to address questions around the vaccine indecisions.
“We are opening a collaboration with NAFDAC to address the appropriate channels for COVID vaccination.
“To advise the public about not accepting vaccinations that are not coming from the appropriate and proper government channels and have gone through the normal process to ensure that the vaccinations are safe.
“And we would also be using our platform to support addressing questions around vaccine hesitancy meaning that once it has been determined that the vaccines are safe, we will join in the citizens’ education to let people know the safety of the vaccination,’’ he said.
On protecting consumer rights on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) policies, Irukera said the FCCPC would monitor negotiations for effective consumer protection.
“We are looking at our own laws to make sure that any broad regional understanding still doesn’t violate the law that is created to protect our market.’’
He assured consumers that the commission would continue to protect their rights’ in line with the laws.
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Nation4 days ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- News1 day ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation23 hours ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Entertainment4 days ago
Barack Obama Production Announces Six New Projects In Netflix
- Nation4 days ago
NAFDAC Okays Astrazeneca Vaccine For Use
- Nation4 days ago
Africa CDC Okays Vaccines’ Delivery To 20 Countries
- Nation22 hours ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments