Business
Business Operators Decry High Charges At PH Airport
Some business and transport operators at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, have decried high charges being imposed on them by the present management of the airport.
They have also accused the airport manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu, of high handedness for taking the issue of revenue generation so high without minding what business operators go through.
A car hire service operator, Mr Daniel Igwe, said the rate at which charges have gone up at the Port Harcourt airport was outrageous, compared with other airports like Lagos and Abuja.
According to him, every individual car hire operator now pays N1.2 million yearly for doing business in Port Harcourt airport.
“How can we meet up with this kind of charges. This high charge is not obtainable in other airports across Nigeria.
“Mark it today, we will cause crisis here against this management one day because what they are doing is not right”, he said.
Also reacting, another car hire operator, who identified himself simply as Mr Ben, lamented that the situation at the airport was getting out of hand.
He said the present management of the airport was only interested in how to generate revenue and forcing people to pay excessively, without minding the difficulties experienced by airport users in raising such money.
“This is getting too much what we are paying here, is the reason why we don’t allow operators from outside, like the Bolt car hire operators to carry passengers here, and one day we will engage the management, because the charge is too high for a person to pay N1.2 million (per year).
“Go to other airports like in Lagos and Abuja, you find that other outside operators like Bolt are allowed to carry passengers, because their charge there is lower”, he said.
Meanwhile, one of the protocol personnel of Indorama Petrochemical, Chizi Okoro, has also decried the high rate of renting an office space at the airport terminal building.
“Can you imagine how a private business operator will be asked to pay N3 million per year to operate the shop.
“What are you going to sell there for you to make gain, and pay the rent? That is why the shops are still empty, and no one will take that risk. The whole thing is pointing to the fact that some people want to use this airport as their revenue base, and no wonder why they find their way back here, even after being transferred”, Okoro posited.
However, the airport manager, Felix Akinbinu, in an interview with aviation correspondents, explained that most of what people were decrying had been in operation before he assumed office.
He also said that the headquarters of FAAN set up a revenue committee that goes round the airports for revenue drive, adding that the closure of airports during Covid-19 lockdown, last year affected the revenue generation of airports negatively.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
FCT Residents Get March 31 Deadline To File Tax Returns
The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has given March 31 deadline to all taxpayers in FCT to file their annual tax returns.
The Executive Chairman of the service, Mr Abdullahi Attah, said this in an interview with The Tide source yesterday.
He explained that the law required every taxable individual to file a tax return within 90 days after the end of the financial year.
The executive chairman said that taxpayers were mandated and expected to file the tax return between January and March 31 yearly.
“We have concluded arrangement to send Short Message Service (SMS) to all taxpayers in our data base asking them to file their annual tax return.
“I am appealing to all residents of Abuja that are taxable to do their civic responsibility and I am happy to state that at highest level, very senior officials of government have started filing ahead of March 31 deadline.
“Abuja is a big city, very modest city and expensive to maintain, the only way we can continue to keep Abuja of our dream is through taxation, so that we can be like Singapore and Dubai of this world,” he said.
He said the agency would continue to sensitise the citizens of the territory on the importance of paying tax, describing taxation as the most effective way to guarantee rapid development.
The FCT-IRS boss also decried how the discovery of crude oil in the country led to abandoning the culture of taxation.
Attah, however, reiterated his determination and commitment with his management team to continue to improve the revenue generation in the territory.
Business
FG, NEPZA To Boost Trade Competitiveness Through AFCFTA
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), says the Federal Government and the authority will leverage on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) to boost the country’s trade competitiveness.
Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director of NEPZA, made the remark while guiding the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, on an inspection tour of the Kano Free Trade Zone (KFTZ) on Friday, in Kano.
Adesugba, in a statement by Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, on Sunday reiterated that the AfCFTA presented the country with an exceptional lifeline to reboot the economy.
He added that there was no better time than now to take advantage of the lofty opportunities provided by the agreement for countries in Africa to seamlessly trade among themselves.
According to him, all enterprises operating in the country’s 44 zones were being galvanised to use the trade agreement which commenced Jan. 1 to stay competitive and relevant.
“The visit of the minister to the Kano zone is a pointer to Federal Government’s desire to use the zone as a gateway to swiftly revamp the economy.
“The recent approval of N35.4 billion by Federal Government for improvement of electricity infrastructure in both Kano and Calabar FTZs remains a stride that shows President Muhammadu Buhari’s confidence in the scheme’s ability to fast track the country’s industrialisation.
Business
Consumers Commission Partners NAFDAC On Covid-19 Vaccine Information Dissemination
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Covid-19 vaccine information dissemination and education.
The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday.
He said the commission would also use its platform to address questions around the vaccine indecisions.
“We are opening a collaboration with NAFDAC to address the appropriate channels for COVID vaccination.
“To advise the public about not accepting vaccinations that are not coming from the appropriate and proper government channels and have gone through the normal process to ensure that the vaccinations are safe.
“And we would also be using our platform to support addressing questions around vaccine hesitancy meaning that once it has been determined that the vaccines are safe, we will join in the citizens’ education to let people know the safety of the vaccination,’’ he said.
On protecting consumer rights on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) policies, Irukera said the FCCPC would monitor negotiations for effective consumer protection.
“We are looking at our own laws to make sure that any broad regional understanding still doesn’t violate the law that is created to protect our market.’’
He assured consumers that the commission would continue to protect their rights’ in line with the laws.
