Niger Delta
A’Ibom Group Accuses Governor Of Bias
A pressure group, Oron Think Tank, has accused Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State of marginalising the Oro ethnic group in his recent board appointments.
Chairman of the Oron Think Tank and former Commissioner for Information, Prince Chris Abasi Eyo in a press release expressed dismay over the governor’s exclusion of Oron Federal Constituency from board appointments.
He described as unfair that nobody from Oron Federal Constituency, comprising five local government areas was included in appointments into the various boards.
He listed the boards to include State Universal Basic Education, State Secondary Education, the State Local Government Service Commission, the State House of Assembly Service Commission and the State Board of Internal Revenue Service.
Eyo said: “Recently, His Excellency constituted the Board of the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB). It’s difficult to know what formula the Governor uses to ensure fairness in the distribution of these projects, industries and appointments. In fact, it seems while each announcement of appointments gives joy to other parts of the State, it heightens pains and sorrow in Oron Nation.
“For purposes of appointments and in the interest of justice and fairness, Boards, Agencies and Commissions are usually graded and governments ensure that the different ethnic and political configurations of the State are taken into account in the distribution of these offices.
“The Federal Character Principle of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is designed for ethnic inclusiveness for national cohesion. The same should not only be domesticated in the State, it must be generally seen to be so. Of course, this was the case until 2007.
“The Governor isn’t inclined to distributing political offices, infrastructures and industries based on ethnic groupings which constitute the State, the minimum he can do to ensure fairness is to resort to federal constituencies as the basis for the distribution of appointments and sharing of infrastructures in the State. Anything other than this will continue to result in the kind of lopsidedness and imbalance we are presently witnessing in the State”.
Niger Delta
Delta CP Reacts To Police Killings
A day after a mobile policeman was shot dead in the city of Warri, Delta State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has reacted angrily to the killing of policemen in the State.
CP Ali said the Delta State Police Command would no longer tolerate the senseless and devilish attacks on policemen who are doing their legitimate jobs.
He warned killers of policemen to desist from such acts or be ready to ‘dance the music’ in accordance with the laws of the land.
Speaking on the killing of the Mobile Policeman who was shot dead at Edjeba community Friday, Ali said efforts were on to fish out members of the syndicate behind the killing.
While noting that he is committed to the safety of the officers and men of the command, CP Ali said: “From the records of killings so far, we have come to realise that those responsible for the killing of policemen and carting away their rifles are members of a syndicate, especially that of cult groups desperately in need of arms and ammunition to gain superior advantage over other rival groups in a particular area.
“We are not leaving anything to chances anymore as we have intensified our own internal security strategy and network aimed at curbing the excesses of these syndicates in some strategic locations in the state.
“Just recently, we initiated a ‘Permanent Pin Down Checkpoints’ in some strategic locations especially within the Warri area and its environs where this crime appears to be on the increase in recent time and we have deployed more men for this purpose.”
CP Ali admonished community leaders to partner the police in its fight against crimes by providing useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals.
He stressed that it is only with this kind of useful information that the police can work effectively.
Ali also charged the officers and men especially those with service rifles to be at alert every time wherever they are so as to avoid being attacked and killed by criminals.
Niger Delta
A’Ibom Group Accuses Governor Of Bias
A pressure group, Oron Think Tank, has accused Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State of marginalising the Oro ethnic group in his recent board appointments.
Chairman of the Oron Think Tank and former Commissioner for Information, Prince Chris Abasi Eyo in a press release expressed dismay over the governor’s exclusion of Oron Federal Constituency from board appointments.
He described as unfair that nobody from Oron Federal Constituency, comprising five local government areas was included in appointments into the various boards.
He listed the boards to include State Universal Basic Education, State Secondary Education, the State Local Government Service Commission, the State House of Assembly Service Commission and the State Board of Internal Revenue Service.
Eyo said: “Recently, His Excellency constituted the Board of the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB). It’s difficult to know what formula the Governor uses to ensure fairness in the distribution of these projects, industries and appointments. In fact, it seems while each announcement of appointments gives joy to other parts of the State, it heightens pains and sorrow in Oron Nation.
“For purposes of appointments and in the interest of justice and fairness, Boards, Agencies and Commissions are usually graded and governments ensure that the different ethnic and political configurations of the State are taken into account in the distribution of these offices.
“The Federal Character Principle of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is designed for ethnic inclusiveness for national cohesion. The same should not only be domesticated in the State, it must be generally seen to be so. Of course, this was the case until 2007.
“The Governor isn’t inclined to distributing political offices, infrastructures and industries based on ethnic groupings which constitute the State, the minimum he can do to ensure fairness is to resort to federal constituencies as the basis for the distribution of appointments and sharing of infrastructures in the State. Anything other than this will continue to result in the kind of lopsidedness and imbalance we are presently witnessing in the State”.
Niger Delta
No Land For Herdsmen, Edo Affirms
The Edo State Government has said it will not cede any part of its lands for cattle grazing.
The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., made this known in a statement.
Ogie said the position of Governor Obaseki’s administration on the matter is clear and has not shifted since it insisted that it would not cede its land to herdsmen.
The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to misleading and false media reports claiming that the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has agreed to provide grazing land for herders in the state.
“Our position on the matter of grazing land is clear and has not shifted, which is that there is no free land for grazing in Edo State. Grazing is an economic activity just like poultry and piggery or any other agricultural enterprise. The Edo State Government will not cede any land in the state for grazing.
“The governor has continually warned against the politicising of security issues.”
Ogie noted that some political actors are trying to instigate the type of killings witnessed in some states in the country just because they are embittered by the heavy loss they suffered in the political space.
“Thankfully, their plans have failed because of the pre-emptive actions taken by Governor Obaseki and the security agencies.
“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the current futile efforts by these defeated politicians in the state to cause mayhem and chaos among our people,” the statement added.
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Nation4 days ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- News23 hours ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation22 hours ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Entertainment4 days ago
Barack Obama Production Announces Six New Projects In Netflix
- Nation4 days ago
NAFDAC Okays Astrazeneca Vaccine For Use
- Nation4 days ago
Africa CDC Okays Vaccines’ Delivery To 20 Countries
- Nation21 hours ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments