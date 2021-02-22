Sports
AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr Lists Criteria For NPFL Players
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, is stalling on the immediate consideration of players in the Nigeria Professional Football League for national team assignments ahead of next month’s final set of qualifying matches for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Tidesports source reports.
The Franco-German coach speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said he was excited to see the top-flight football league in Nigeria return to television and has seen some games already. He also added that he will be watching more games but that there was the need to see more league games and what the players were doing before having them considered for the national team.
“I’m very happy that we can watch now the games of the league in NPFL from everywhere in the world so it’s good to know, good to see.
“I saw days ago the match of Abia Warriors against Rangers and I watched the match of Rivers United against Enyimba for the African competition. We have to watch and it’s depending on what they are doing all week long to make a good match. They didn’t play for nine good months and also didn’t qualify for CHAN in Cameroon. So we hope to have better times with the home-based players.”
Sports
Akwa United Returns To Winning Ways
Akwa United returned to winning ways in the Nigeria professional football league as they defeated Plateau United 1-0 at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Saturday.
Charles Atshimene scored the only goal of the game to hand Akwa United record their fifth win of the campaign.
After the first half ended without a goal, Charles Atshimene composed himself and smashed home from inside the box after a beautiful work by Ndifreke Effiong, five minutes into the restart.
In the 59th minute, Samuel Amadi had the opportunity for the second goal, but his volley from outside the box went over to the top.
Akwa United was later reduced to ten players as Etboy Akpan was sent off after two bookable offences in the 63rd minute.
The visitors piled late pressure for the equaliser, but the Promise Keepers however held on for the maximum points.
Sports
Biffo Unconcerned By Club’s Unbeaten Run
Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League current table-toppers, Kwara United FC, Abdullahi Biffo, has stated that he is unconcerned and not looking at his side’s current eight games unbeaten streak ahead of the Harmony Boys’ trip to Enugu where they face Rangers in an NPFL matchday 11 fixture.
Biffo, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said concentrating on the unbeaten run will be nothing other than pressure on the team and as such lead his players to committing unnecessary errors.
He added that his team will simply be out in their next fixture to put a fight against the Flying Antelopes in a bid to get a positive result.
“If you look at it you want to put your players under pressure that they have to continue playing unbeaten so,when you’re not supposed to lose, that’s when you’re going to lose. After this Rangers match, we are going to play double home, so I will try to make sure I refresh the team. I don’t want to put them under pressure, going to Enugu. I will just tell them to do the right thing and when you do the right thing, you get the right result.”
Sports
Diogu Shines In D’Tigers’ Routing Of Mali
AfroBasket 2015 champions, D’Tigers rounded off its 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers with a big 76-56 points win over Mali, who struggled to cope with the offensive firepower of the team capped by team captain, Ike Diogu
The win, which saw the team finishing strong atop group D on a 6-0 run was spearheaded by Nigerian basketball legend, Ike Diogu who posted a double-double performance with 20pts and 11 assists.
With a 42.9 field goal percentage and 3 made treys from 7 attempted shots, Diogu ensured a smooth victory for the team whose immediate focus will be the 2020 Olympics and Afrobasket preparations.
Afterback-to-back struggles against South Sudan and Rwanda, basketball fans across the continent saw a different team who extended its unbeaten run in competitive games to 9.
The team, mindful of the task ahead, came out smoking with Ike Iroegbu and Mike Gbinije leading the offensive in the opening minutes as they raced to a 24-7 lead.
Michael Gbinije ended with 10pts, 5 rebounds and 2 steals as Keith Omoerah continued his rich form in the national colours with 10pts, 4rebs and 3steals on a day that all 10 players who stepped on court scored at least a point.
The number one team in Africa was way better as they out rebounded their opponents 48-39, scoring 15pts from turnovers as against 14 by the Malians.
The team scored 16 fast break points, Mali only managed 7 while the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound team sank 18 second chance points to cap off an impressive win.
Nigeria topped group B with 12 maximum points. New entrants, South Sudan finished second, Mali third and the host of the 2021 Afrobasket,Rwanda, finished bottom of the group.
Speaking on the team’s performance, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida, commended the players for maintaining an unbeaten run throughout the qualifiers but noted that more needed to be done ahead of the final round and the Olympic Games.
“It’s great that we finished the qualifiers in Tunisia on a very strong note. However, going forward, we need to be stronger and fight better, given the opposition ahead of us at the final round in Kigali and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”
Trending
- Editorial4 days ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Nation4 days ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- News23 hours ago
New Rivers CP Promises Improved Policing Services To Residents
- Nation22 hours ago
Irabor Pledges To Foster Professionalism In Military
- Entertainment4 days ago
Barack Obama Production Announces Six New Projects In Netflix
- Nation4 days ago
NAFDAC Okays Astrazeneca Vaccine For Use
- Nation4 days ago
Africa CDC Okays Vaccines’ Delivery To 20 Countries
- Nation21 hours ago
We’re Losing $362.5m Annually To Dried Cowpea Ban, NAQS DG Laments