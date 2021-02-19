Women
The Tide Staff Emerges NAWOJ Chairperson
The Tide Chapel of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Port Harcourt, has produced another chairperson of the association, 23 years after it served in that capacity.
The new chairperson, Susan Serekara Nwikhana, emerged with 92 votes against 46 votes of her opponent, Joy Grant-Amadi of Radio Rivers Chapel.
Announcing the results at the end of the association’s 7th Triennial Delegates Conference at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the vice president, NAWOJ, Zone F, Mrs Uduak Ikang Obeten-Okorn, commended the credentials committee for the display of maturity in the conduct of the elections.
Describing the elections as fair and keenly contested, Obeten-Okorn said, “the committee did their work and we finished the elections today. I want to thank the eleco committee that were articulate in their job. They displayed maturity all through the process”.
Obeten-Okorn charged the newly elected officers to embrace team spirit in order to achieve success in their administration.
Swearing in the officers, the Deputy National President, NAWOJ, Mrs Lilian Okonkwo-Ogabu, congratulated the new executive on their doggedness and urged them to work in unity for the progress of the association.
Okonkwo-Ogabu, noted that there were issues in the state NAWOJ, she challenged the executive to ensure that these issues were tackled maintaining that the association would attend a higher dimension with sincerity of purpose and team work.
In her acceptance speech, the chairperson, Susan Serekara Nwikhana, lauded all Nawojians in the state for their overwhelming support and consistency in delivering her as the chairperson.
In her words, “it is all by your efforts that I emerged as the chairperson of NAWOJ in this state. I thank you all for your support and I want to state it clearly that it will also be by your collective support that I will take NAWOJ in the state to greater heights. I also thank the credentials committee for their dedication and that has made this feat a success.”
The newly elected body of the NAWOJ, Rivers State council are Susan Serekara Nwikhana Chairperson, Daba Benibo Vice Chairperson, Doris Tams Morrison Secretary, Ngozi Anosike Assistant Secretary and Beauty David Nteugot Treasurer.
It would be recalled that The Tide Chapel member, Mrs Kadilo Toby, occupied the chairmanship position of the association between 1996-1998.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: A Potential Well Maximised
If at 66, when her mates are retiring from active service, Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala has just secured another Heculean job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), then Ralph Waldo Emerson did not mince words, when he said that “what lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters to what lies within us”.
Her appointment at this point in life as the new chief of the World Trade Organisation, becoming not only the first woman to ever lead the Switzerland-based institution but the first African citizen to take on the role is an attestation to the fact that she posseses potentials yearning to be tapped irrespective of age.
For a woman in a patriarchal and misogynistic country like Nigeria to hold her own and perform creditably, contrary to what detractors thought, it is indeed a feat to be proud of.
According to Christopher Robin, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the first woman and the first African to occupy this keenly contested position, is a clear attestation that the academic doctor is not only braver than she believes, she is as well stronger than she seems, and smarter than she thinks.
The world can now measure her, based on her attitude during those challenging and controversial moments as she stood her ground with what she believed in, even when times were tough and the situation appeared hopeless.
Her journey to the exalted WTO managerial seat, in spite of all odds, revealed so much resilience in her, which further convinced her fans, she is actually on a mission to deliver if given the opportunity.
Her refusal to retreat or surrender even at her rejection by the world power, the United States of America, in former President Trump’s regime, reminded me of the famous saying that only “ the tough get going when the going gets tough”.
According to Dale Carnegie, a famous writer, most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.The determination and ability within the person of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is the reason behind her victory today.
Sometimes we just need someone to tell us that we already have the courage and ability we need to get through a difficult situation. Having survived the murky waters of politics in Nigeria, and rising to number two at the World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, no doubt should have gotten the requisite experience to deal with, and address issues of the world trade body.
Suffice it to say that the world couldn’t have settled better for any other, than the Harvard-educated development economist, who though appears down-to-earth, is a hard worker.
She had realised afore now that what the WTO needed was a shake-up. She said, “they need something different, it cannot be business as usual for the WTO – they need someone willing to do the reforms and lead.”
It is hoped that her vision would be of a rejuvenated and strengthened WTO that will be confident to tackle effectively ongoing issues.
For the women folk, does her agenda at the WTO capture their essence? She said: “It should also be responsive to the challenge of facilitating the greater participation of women in international trade, particularly in developing countries, where greater efforts should be made to include women- owned enterprises in the formal sector.”
She is also likely to support female participation in global trade, having said that “greater efforts should be made to include women-owned enterprises in the formal sector.”
It would be recalled that during her 25 years at the World Bank, she was credited with spearheading several initiatives to assist low-income countries in particular, raising nearly $50 billion in 2010 from donors for the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the poorest countries.
Besides, her economic reforms in Nigeria are legacies any one can refer to any day. It is on record that following years of economic stagnation, Nigeria embarked on a comprehensive reform programme under her watch. The programme was based on the National Economic Empowerment Macro-Economic Environment, pursuing structural reforms, strengthening public expenditure management, and implementing institutional and governance reforms.
One of her greatest achievements was leading a team which negotiated a whopping $18 billion debt write-off in 2005 for the country, helping Nigeria obtain its first ever sovereign debt rating. The country’s debts had dated back to the early 1980s, and had ballooned to more than $35 billion due to penalties and late fees during the 1990s.
Her economic reforms had a far-reaching impact and saved Nigeria at a critical period, according to prominent Nigerian economist, Bismarck Rewane.
This included de-linking the budget from the oil price, allowing the country to save money in a special account when oil prices were high. “It was this buffer that ensured Nigeria’s economy survived between 2008 and 2009,”
In fact, there is no gainsaying the fact that her emergence is a potential well maximised.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Rivers NAWOJ Condemns Kidnap Of Member
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Rivers State Chapter, has condemned in strong terms, the kidnap of a female Journalist, Chidiebere Onyia and has called for her immediate release.
The kidnapped journalist, Mrs Onyia, who is a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Port Harcourt Zonal Office is also a nursing mother. Sadly, Chidiebere Onyia was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint on her way home on Tuesday night along the railway line at Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
In a statement jointly signed by the Acting Chairperson, Joy Grant-Amadi and Secretary, Daba Benebo, NAWOJ strongly decries the alleged kidnap, saying it is barbaric and inhuman.
NAWOJ gravely frowns at recent kidnap of journalists across the nation and called on security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime were brought to book and the woman safely released to continue her maternal responsibility as a nursing mother.
