Arts/Literary
Tackling Depression Among Youths
Why did I choose to talk about depression? Well, that’s because, I noticed that half of our teens are depressed. But before we go into that, what is depression?
Depression is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affect how you act. There are different types of depression but the most common one is “Clinical Depression”. What is clinical depression? Clinical depression is a mental health disorder characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities. According to my research, it is very common in Nigeria, with more than 1.5 million cases per year.
Depression is a common illness worldwide, with more than 264 million people affected. Depression is different from usual mood fluctuations and short lived emotional responses to challenge in everyday life. It can cause the affected person to suffer greatly at work, at school and in the family. Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. More women are affected than men. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide. Close to 800, 000 people die due to suicide every year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 – 29 years old.
The symptoms of depression range from mild to severe. At its mildest, you may simply feel persistently low in spirit, while severe depression can make you feel suicidal, that life is no longer worth living. They range from lasting feelings of unhappiness and hopelessness, to losing interest in things you used to enjoy and feeling very tearful. Many people with depression also have symptoms of anxiety. Most people go through periods of feeling down, but when you’re depressed you feel persistently sad for weeks or months, rather than just few days.
Some people think depression is trivial and not a genuine health condition. They’re wrong – it is a real illness with real symptoms. Depression is not a sign of weakness or something you can ‘’snap out of’’ by “pulling yourself together”. But do not be scared, there are treatments for it.
There are physical symptoms of depression such as, feeling sad or having a depressed mood. Loss of interest or pleasure in activities you once enjoyed. Changes in appetite – weight loss, trouble sleeping or sleeping too much, loss of energy or increased fatigue, feeling worthless or guilty, thoughts of suicide, etc.
Over to teen depression. Many teens are suffering from this. Some may know and some may not. There are multiple reasons why a teenager might become depressed. For example, teen can develop feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy over their grades. School performances, social status with peers, or family life each can have a major effect on how a teen feels. Sometimes, teen depression may result from environmental stress. A family history of depression, life stresses such as losing a parent, divorce, or discrimination, and other physical or psychological problems can all contribute to the illness. Children, who have been abused, neglected, have experienced other traumas, or suffer from chronic illness are also at a higher risk for depression. Depression in teens/children often occurs along with other mental problem such as anxiety and bipolar or disruptive behaviour disorder.
Teen depression is much more than feeling temporarily sad or down in the dumps. It is a serious and debilitating mood disorder that can change the way you think, feel and function in your daily life, causing problems at home, school, and in your social life. Yes, the teenage years can be really tough and it’s perfectly normal to feel sad or irritable every now and then. But if these feelings don’t go away or become so intense that you feel overwhelmingly hopeless and helpless, you may be suffering from depression. This is another reason why parents should make out time for their kids. Try to show them that they are not alone in this. Because, once in a while, life throws stuffs at them and of course they’ll need someone to tell it to, someone to advise them. Having someone to tell it to, helps ease it off their chest. If you as a parent is very free with them, if you can communicate very well and if you have a good parental relationship, then I don’t think there will be any need for that child to be depressed. Over thinking turns someone depressed too. So, please try to make time and build a strong parental relationship between you and your child/children. Depression kills.
Other symptoms of teen depression are, having frequent unexplained headaches, or physical pains and problems. Anything and everything makes you cry. You’re extremely sensitive to criticism. You’ve turned to alcohol or drugs to just try to change the way you feel. You’re having trouble concentrating, thinking straight or remembering things. Your grades may be plummeting because of it and most of all, you’re thinking about death or suicide. If you ever feel this way, please talk to someone right away
As a parent too, I advice you try to observe your child properly. Some children are not used to opening up and trust me, some of them have things eating them up. They are just quiet because they feel that if they explain, you won’t understand. Some are quiet because, they don’t understand themselves either. So please help our teens.
While it isn’t always easy to differentiate from normal teenage growing pains, teen depression is a serious health problem that goes beyond moodiness. As a parent, your love, guidance, and support can go a long way toward helping your teens avoid and overcome depression and get their life back on track. Make time for your kids, make them happy, Make them your best friend. That’s all there is to it.
My advice to all the depressed kids out there is to try as hard as you can to get away from it. You’re not in this alone and you can overcome it. Hang out with positive people. Do not stay alone. Try thinking less. Find your happiness and tell someone about your feelings or better still, write it down to just clear your head and mind. Say No to depression. Say No to suicidal thoughts.
Akwu is a student in Port Harcourt.
Arts/Literary
Valentine’s Day: What Message For Young People?
All over the world, St Valentine’s Day,14th February is annual celebration of love, friendship, admiration and compassion. People on this day send messages of love and affection to partners, family, friends and others in society.
This year will not be different, in spite of the crisis occassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation for people we love, including our children and young people.
However, to some people, Valentine’s Day has no meaning. To others it is an holiday of love for only adults. Which way you see it, Valentine’s Day can be a wonderful opportunity to teach our children and young people about love.
Interestingly, connecting love with kindness will not only help young people to become more thoughtful people but it will also help them understand that they should always expect kindness for the people that love them as well.
In a world today, where negativity reigns with hard times, it is more important than ever to help young people see the beauty of love of all kinds. This will motivate these young ones to be open-minded and loving people.
This can also show them how important it is to understand the past and struggles that people face today in order to move into a more loving and connected future.
In Nigeria, Valentine’s Day has been added to the list of special days that primary and secondary schools now celebrate. Some schools celebrate the day by wearing red T-shirts and bringing in gifts for other children and teachers. Other schools exchange gifts, organise picnics or hold parties.
Some use the day to visit the Motherless and Children Homes. Many impose red and white dress code on pupils and students. Also, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) do their lot by organising seminars and talk shows to educate the young ones about love.
According to Mrs Mary Anika, Proprietress of Carina International School, Port Harcourt, ‘’we did celebrate Valentine’s Day in other years, but this year will be an exception because of the COVD-19 crisis. We don’t want to bother parents further, due to the times. We usually celebrate with swimming in the school, we bring in horses for children to ride, exchange of gifts among children and more. We also talk to the children about love, how they can show love the proper way and also sex education”.
This year, 2021 Valentine’s Day falls on Sunday .As parents and adults, we can do a lot by finding ways to give the gift of love to our children, other children around us and also those in need.
As parents, transmitting values to our children through our behaviour is very important. It is never too early to help children express love and friendship. By watching you give gifts of kindness, compassion and respect to the people you love, this will touch their hearts and do same as they grow up.
Let us, as adults, use this Valentine’s Day to demonstrate love to our children and young people. A simple note that says, “I love you” can remind your child in years to come about your love even when you are not together. Send recharge cards to young people as a show of love.
This is a great opportunity to help young people feel love and make them responsible adults in future.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
Arts/Literary
2021: A Renewed Hope For Elimination Of Child Labour
In 2020, the COVID- 19 crisis pushed millions of vulnerable children into child labour. This was as a result of parents losing their jobs thereby increasing poverty.
Already, according to reports, around the world, there are estimated 152 million children in child labour, 72 million of which are in hazardous work.
Consequently, International Labour Organisation (ILO) last year focused on the impact of the crisis on child labour. The COVID-19 pandemic had resulted into economic and labour market shock, having a huge impact in people’s lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children suffered the most.
In 2021,ILO will lead in the elimination of child labour in the world as declared by United Nations. This year, collective step up efforts by the organisation and other groups will see to the urgent end of child labour once and for all.
ILO in collaboration with the Alliance 8.7 global partnership, seek to encourage legislative and practical actions to eradicate child labour worldwide. This in a way is to urge governments to work towards achieving Target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Target 8.7 calls for the immediate measures to end forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking while also eliminating the worst form of child labour, including child soldiers and by 2025 ending child labour in all forms.
The 12 month campaign will also prepare the ground for the fifth Global Conference on Child Labour ( VGC) in 2022, which will welcome additional commitments towards ending child labour in all forms by 2025 and forced labour, human trafficking and human slavery by 2030.
However, as countries around the world continue to push to fulfill their pledge to eradicate child labour by 2025, ILO and UNICEF had proposed some recommendations to achieve this.
They include more comprehensive social protections, easier access to credit for poor households: the promotion of decent work for adults, measures to get children back into school, including free schooling and more resources for labour inspections and law enforcement.
Here in Nigeria, ILO in collaboration with the Nigeria Ministry of Labour and Employment had organised a five Day training workshop for journalists in Abuja, November, last year.
This was aimed at establishing strong link between media personnel at the states implementing partners and that of the media professionals, to have a better understanding of the main concepts and conventions on child labour.
Child labour in Nigeria is the employment of children under the age of 18 in a manner that restricts or prevents them from basic education and development.
Street children work as porters, scavengers, growing number of them in begging. These children also work in agriculture and domestic service as, vendors, apprentice mechanics, carpenters, vulcanisers etc. According to reports, commercial sexual exploitation of children, especially girls is occurring in some Nigerian cities including Port Harcourt and Lagos.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
