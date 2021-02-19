Education
RSUBEB Flays Media Reports On Purported Students’ Protest In PH
The authorities of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), have described as untrue and malicious media reports which alleged that the students of Community Junior Secondary School, Olanada on Rumuola Road, Port Harcourt, last Monday, staged a peaceful protest over alleged ‘inadequate teachers in their school’.
The board, in a statement signed by the Director of Administration and Supplies/Public Relations, Karibi George, said the action became necessary to set the record straight and correct the erroneous media reports being peddled in the state and in the social media.
The statement reads, “The board wishes to inform the general public, especially parents and guardians of pupils of Community (Junior) Secondary School, Olanada, Port Harcourt, that the pupils of the school did not embark on any protest on Monday or any other day as speculated”, adding that the story was untrue and a figment of the imagination of the reporter.
According to the statement, the pupils of the school were in school writing their terminal examinations on the fateful day the alleged protest took place, saying that CSS, Olanada as a model school, has adequate staff with 82 specialist subject teachers.
“On the day of the alleged protest, virtually all the teachers were in school, while the principal and a few others were attending a training programme organized by the board in conjunction with the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Ondo and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja.”
“CSS, Olanada has a newly constructed block of classrooms and staff rooms. It is a school with water and sanitation facilities serviced by a functional standby generator, and it is, therefore, highly unlikely that such a school could ever be without water for washing of hands.”
Education
Ugwuanyi’s Aide Offers Scholarship To 35 Indigent Students
Ugwuanyi on Youth Affairs, Mr Johnpaul Anih, has offered scholarship to 35 indigent students from Akpugo community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.
The beneficiaries of the scholarship, which will cover three academic terms, were drawn from three secondary schools — the Government College, Agbani; Technical College, Obinagu-Uwani, Akpugo, and Akpugo High School, Akpugo.
Speaking at the launch of the scholarship, tagged: “Johnpaul Anih Education Support Scheme’’, Governor Ugwuanyi yesterday urged the residents of the community to continue to support all government programmes meant to better their lives.
The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Manfred Nzekwe, commended Akpugo people for their continued support for the administration.
“I thank the community and its major stakeholders, especially people of Ward 5, over the tremendous support you are giving to the present administration in the state.
“I will urge you to continually support this administration and more dividends of democracy would surely come your way,’’ he assured.
Earlier, the Founder of the scholarship scheme, Anih, who is also an indigene of the community, assured that the scheme would be sustained so as to afford the less privileged opportunity to achieve their educational dreams.
He said the scheme was part of his contribution to support and consolidate on the policies and programmes of Governor Ugwuanyi, whom he said had touched the lives of the people.
Speaking, the traditional ruler of Ndiagu-Owa Akpugo, Igwe Innocent Ogbodo, commended the philanthropic gesture demonstrated by their illustrious son, Anih.
Ogbodo charged other well-meaning individuals in the community to emulate Anih so as to improve the general well-being of people in the community.
“Akpugo community is passing a vote-of-confidence on its son, Johnpaul Anih, and declaring total support to Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration,’’ he said.
Highlights of the event were a visit to an abandoned borehole in the community as well as cash and bags of rice donation to members of the PDP.
Education
ASUP Renews Call For National Polytechnic Commission
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has renewed call for the establishment of a National Polytechnics Commission to regulate and oversee the affairs of polytechnic education in the country.
ASUP National President, Mr Anderson Nzebe, made the call while rounding off his working visit to the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, yesterday.
Nzebe said the call for such commission was to guarantee the desired growth and development in the nation’s polytechnic education sector.
According to him, ASUP needs such commission as against the present system of being regulated by a body, which oversees over 600 other institutions with uncorrelated needs and policies.
Nzebe expressed the need for all stakeholders within and outside the sector to work for unity of purpose to deliver a National Polytechnic Commission that would save the sector from abject neglect and total collapse.
The ASUP President also stressed the need to strengthen industrial harmony between Trade Unions within the polytechnic sector and institutional managements as regards labour management relations.
“Such a synergy is needed in salvaging the polytechnic sector from its perennial neglect and impulsive non-uniform policies which might soon lead to a looming collapse of the sector,” he said.
Nzebe praised the institution’s Rector, Dr Dayo Oladebeye, for his show of love and efforts toward promoting the union’s agenda.
He assured the institution that the union would do its best to always work hand in glove with institutional managements in very peaceful labour-management relations.
Nzebe said the union had been working within the dictates of its constitutional provisions and the overall best interest of the polytechnic sector.
He listed the exertion of pressure on the Federal Government for the reconstitution of governing councils of federal polytechnics and campaign for increase of capital allocation to the institutions as parts of its earlier efforts.
Responding, Oladebeye appreciated the ASUP president for deeming it fit to pay a working visit to the institution.
According to him, we are happy this visit is devoid of confrontation but on how to concretise the industrial harmony between the union and the management of the polytechnic.
Oladebeye bemoaned the observed neglect which Nigerian polytechnics have suffered chiefly resulting from lack of a polytechnic commission.
“Such a commission in place will strictly address the needs of polytechnic education in comparison with its universities and colleges of education counterparts among others.
The rector promised to always do his best, as he had always done to support the unions’ agenda within the context of available resources in his institution.
The institution’s Registrar, Mrs Kehinde Ekanem, appreciated the union representatives for the honour done to the polytechnic through the visit.
She enjoined the union to always prioritise consultation, consolidation and consideration to ensure a smooth-running and rancour-free learning environment.
