Entertainment
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: Nigerians Mobilise Support For Fela
The late Afrobeat legend, Olufela Olusegun Ransome Kuti, popularly known as Fela Anikulapo Kuti has been nominated alongside other musical icons for 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Through his music and human rights activism, Fela campaigned against military rule and corruption in Nigeria. The list had 16 nominees in total for its 2021 class of inductees. The inductees will be announced in May after a public vote which closes April 30. They’ll be honoured at 2021, Rock and Roll hall of fame ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chairman, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes said, “This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artistes and music The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame cerebrates. These nominees have left an indelible impact on the Sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artistes that have followed them.
Other nominees who reached the eligibility zone (which requires nominee have a catalogue dating back at least 25 years) Long ago, but the ones just making their first appearances include, Dionne Warwick, Iron Maiden and the Gogo Jay Z and Foofighters also made the list for the first time as they both released debut albums in 1995.
Other nominees for 36th Annual class are Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush Devo, Chaka Khan, Card King, LL Cool J, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgreen and Tina Turns, while the ultimate inductees will be released in may.
Nigerian celebrities including Don Jazzy, Burna Boy, Banky W, Mr Macaroni and many others took to their different Instagram pages to canvass for votes to support Abami Eda.
Entertainment
DJ Cuppy’s Lawyers Demand Apology From Davido’s PA
The war of words between popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola fondly referred to as DJ Cuppy and Davido’s aide, Israel Afeare, escalated recently.
Cuppy’s lawyers, Babajide Koku & Co., wrote Afeare demanding his public apology over alleged libellous statements against their client.
Afeare, who claims to be Davido’s personal logistics manager, alleged last month via Instagram that despite the commercial success of the 2019 hit song, Gelato, by DJ Cuppy and Zlatan, the disc jockey did not compensate Zlatan.
According to him: “Kudos to someone like Zlatan, who took a bold step by flushing a full fake friend like Cuppy who was just using his head all in the name of my papa na Otedola. Zlatan did a hit collabo with her, ordinary one kobo, he no see.
‘’She also took Zlatan to Abuja for her fundraising where she made billions of naira and didn’t even remember Zee for one kobo until tomorrow.
“No accommodation, no feeding. Zlatan had to even spend his own personal money at Transcorp Hilton to cater for everyone including me. Dis na 2021 abeg.”
DJ Cuppy simply responded Afeare would hear from her lawyers.
Her lawyers have sent Afeare a letter with some demands based on his allegations against Cuppy.
In the letter dated February 10, 2021, it is stated that there was no contractual breach between DJ Cuppy and Zlatan.
Part of the letter reads: “It is crucial to state that there are legal contracts that govern the relationship between our Client and Mr Zlatan Ibile; said contracts which very fairly and adequately cover the financial compensation of both artists, neither our Client nor Mr Zlatan Ibile have breached their contractual obligations in any way. The allegations in the statements made by you are completely untrue and constitute a grave libel upon our Client.”
The letter further states its demands which are to be met by Afeare before seven days.
“We, therefore, write to demand that you immediately cease and desist from all libellous and defamatory statements of our client, her business and her brand.
“Furthermore, we demand that within seven days of receipt of this letter; (i) You write a letter to be shared with the public containing a suitable withdrawal and apology in terms to be approved by us on our client’s behalf. (ii) You provide us with your full assurance and an undertaking in writing that you will cease and desist from repeating the publication of those or similar allegation concerning our client.”
Entertainment
Davido Now Among 100 Most Influential People In The World
On February 17, 2021, Nigerian super star, Davido, hit another milestone as he was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. The Excerpts for the selection was written by Nigerian rapper and BBNaija lockdown winner, Laycon.
The Excerpts reads: “ Davido is one of the biggest voices in Afrobeat, because his music connects with people often in ways that transcend his expectations. When he released the song ‘FEM’ in 2020, a title that loosely translates to ‘shut up’, in Yoruba, he did not know it will become a major #ENDSARS protest anthem as youths banded together to demand that government take action to end police brutality in Nigeria last October.
Officials responded by sending politicians to give speaches. We told the government to keep quiet unless they had something sensible to add. The ethos of FEM was directly relatable to that moment. “You can tell Davido puts 100 percent into every song he makes and the results are clear, his album ‘A good time’ surpassed a billion streams in 2020. Afrobeats is a worldwide phenomenon and Davido is one of many Nigerian artistes who has made that possible and more and more artistes from Nicki Minaj to Young Thug want to work with him.
Other Nigerians like Odun Eweniyi, Fil Agbudu and Dami Odufuwa were also named to the list.
Entertainment
I Charge Over N10m For A Show – Flavour
Nigerian singer, Flavour has revealed that he charges more than N10 million for a show, a big step up from earning peanuts during his early days. Having found fame with his style of music, a mix of highlife music, jazz and RnB, Flavour has gone on to become one of the most prominent musicians out of Nigeria.
In his recent interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on his Black Box Interview series, the 37-year-old singer revealed that he charges more than N10 million for a show. “It motivates me, it shows how people appreciate you”, he said.
”Even in this COVID-19 period, I was going to sing for couples, just them and their families, sometimes, I go with my guitar, and that was all it took. They just needed to hear you sing and they paid something as if I went with a band and all that. Flavour started singing at the age of 10 and worked with a band for several years before he started to sing at local clubs in Enugu. He released his debut album N’abania in 2005 before he relocated to Lagos to further his career.
The Enugu State-born singer has a total of six albums involving his 2020 project, Flavour of Africa.
