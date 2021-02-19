Rivers Angels’ Victory Over Osun Babes Excites Coach

Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt has sustained their second position on the league chart, taking their points haul to 14 after defeating visiting Osun Babes FC 2-1 in one of the Week Six fixtures of the ongoing 2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) played last Wednesday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The Jewels of Rivers are currently leading their group, Group B, with 14 points from six matches played so far in the competition.

Head coach of the team, Edwin Okon, commended his girls for their performance so far and urged them to sustain the tempo, adding that more wins are expected as they strive to achieve their dream this season.

“My girls have performed well so far, l encourage them not to relent in their good work. I know the task would not be easy, as there are no underdog in the sport, but, if we put our mind to it we can reach our destination,” Okon said.

Okon, who disclosed this yesterday stated that the league was still on, and his team’s position currently was good but they were aiming high, adding that his players are in good shape and will move anytime to occupy the front seat.

“ My girls are in high spirit and are determined to reach the top. All we need do is win matches and no doubt, my girls are poised for outright win, this will give us the desired target,”

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels FC have played six home and away matches, won three and drew three.