Posting Of CP On Patronage Worsens Insecurity, Wike Cautions
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says competence and genuine efforts at fighting criminality and insecurity in the country are often undermined by political inference in the posting of commissioners of police.
Wike said it was very disappointing that the Inspector General of Police (IG) would compromise competence in posting a commissioner of police (CP) to Rivers State because a favour-seeking politician had approached him for such patronage.
The governor made the accusation when he led the Chief Whip of the Nigeria Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, and other dignitaries on project inspection tour in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of Rivers State, yesterday.
Wike said such handling of touchy issues like insecurity makes it difficult for him to partner with the Federal Government often, especially because they are not committed to solving the insecurity plaguing the country.
Otherwise, he stated, why should the Inspector General of Police grant such demand of posting a CP to compromise competence.
“There is so much insecurity in Nigeria. There are killings everywhere and they (APC) told Nigerians that they will solve the problem. But the problem is not being solved.
“They appoint Commissioner of Police (CP) based on patronage. A politician from my state will go to see the Inspector General of Police and ask him to give him a CP.
“And the IG will not post CP based on competence to fight crime but based on the fact that the man in the party says he wants so and so person.
“When the person comes, will he fight insecurity? No. That’s the problem we have in this country today. How can I partner with such a government? A government that will not do things based on competence.”
Speaking on his motivation for his commitment to quality project delivery, Wike said, he was grateful to Rivers People for giving him the opportunity to superintendent over the affairs of the state.
According to him, he was giving back to the state quality service that would situate it rightly in the comity of states, and be reckoned as a destination for investments.
“Rivers people gave me an opportunity and I will not misuse or abuse that opportunity.”
In his remarks, the Chief Whip of Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who was fascinated at the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, Rumuogba Flyover, Mother and Child Hospital and the Real Madrid Football Academy, described them as long-term investments for the good of Rivers people.
Kalu lauded Wike for mobilising contractors with about 70 per cent upfront payment, saying that it was paying off as projects were completed on schedule.
“In the Senate, I proposed that contractors be paid 65 per cent, but the Finance Bill went in for 15 per cent of mobilization fee. Here, Governor Wike has just told us that he is paying 70 per cent.
“So, he is thinking in the right direction. Government should start giving contractors money up front with guarantee so that projects don’t get abandoned, because you go all over the states of Nigeria and you will see a lot of abandoned projects”.
He described the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover as a long-time investment that speaks for itself, adding that “Wike is not only talking, but is also working on the ground.
“Look at the people, they are very happy to see their governor. Any leader that cannot be seen by his people is not a good leader.
“What we are seeing here (Rumuogba flyover), is the longest flyover in Nigeria apart from Third Mainland Bridge and Oluko in Benue State which are bridges. I have just walked on this that is up-to one point four kilometres.”
On his part, former minister of works, Mr Mike Onolememen, described the flyover projects as rare kinds and difficult to find anywhere in the country
He said all the projects, including the Mother and Child Hospital, were quality infrastructure that were adding to the urban landscape of the state.
FG, States, LGs Share N640bn
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), yesterday, at its meeting through Virtual Conference, shared to the three tiers of government, a total sum of N640.310billion as federation allocation for the month of January, 2021.
From this amount, inclusive cost of collection to NCS, DPR and FIRS, the Federal Government received N226.998billion, the states received N177.171billion, the local government councils got N131.399billion while the oil producing states received N26.777billion as derivation (13% of Mineral Revenue) and Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refunds got N75.966billion.
The communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at the end of the meeting, indicated that the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for January, 2021 was N157.351billion as againstN171.358billion distributed in the preceding month of December, 2020, resulting in a decrease of N14..007billion.
The distribution is as follows; Federal Government got N21.950billion, the states received N73.168billion, Local Government Councils got N51.218billion, while Cost of Collection – FIRS and NCS got N11.015billion.
The distributed Statutory Revenue of N482.958billion received for the month was higher than the N437.256billion received for the previous month by N45.703billion, from which the Federal government received N205.047billon, States got N104.003billion, LGCs got N80.162billion, Derivation (13% Mineral Revenue) got N28.777billion and Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refund got N64.951billion.
The communiqué also revealed that Companies Income Tax (CIT), and Oil and Gas Royalty, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Excise Duty recorded marginal to significant decreases, while Import Duty increased only marginally and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) recorded considerable increase.
The balance in the Excess Crude Account as at February 18, 2021, stands at $72.412million.
Stakeholders Hail Wike’s Approval Of Three New RSU Campuses
Pleasant reactions have continued to trail the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s release of N16.6billion for the upgrading of facilities at the Medical College of the Rivers State University and the creation of three new campuses of the institution in Emohua, Etche and Ahaoda areas.
Reacting to the development, renowned economist and Lecturer, Prof Okey Onuchukwu, who spoke with The Tide in a telephone interview, yesterday, said it was a welcome development, given its futuristic ability of developing the area.
Onuchukwu pointed out that areas like Akuku-Toru and Asari-Toru, including the Degema axis would be positively affected when the campuses begin full operation.
He also noted that land in the area would soon appreciate in value, thereby, improving the economic lives of the people.
On whether the initiative was coming late or early, he said it came at the right time.
He further said that it would increase the people’s perception of life and as well boost their taste for education.
In his view, a businessman, Mr Pedro Akpaka, described the initiative as a worthy venture and a morale booster, adding that it would bring education closer to the people, given its presence in the rural areas.
“The initiative is worthwhile. I think is will help to encourage education among the people, since it is located in the rural area”, he said.
According to him, the Governor Wike’s gesture, especially the planned campus in Ahaoda, would create an everlasting bond between the people and Rivers State Government.
Another respondent, Barrister Emperor Nnaoma, averred that the plan would cause hybrid educational growth in all the three targeted areas.
Nnaoma said that most intending students from the three target areas for the new campuses would be tempted to study those courses offered in such campuses for the sake of proximity.
He, however, applauded Governor Wike for the vision, and pleaded with him to consider anywhere in Ikwerre Local Government Area, for the forth campus of the Rivers State University, if there would be such plans.
The Dean, Post Graduate Studies in the Rivers State University, Prof Adolphus Toby, said that the decentralisation policy of the state government to establish three campuses of the state university was a welcome development.
He noted that it would help check social vices amongst the youths.
Toby said that the plan by the state government to establish three more campuses of the state university at Ahoada, Emohua and Etche would take education to the grassroots.
“The Wike administration has shown commitment to education. It is not a question of promise. We are mobilized already,” Toby said.
He said the university community was elated over the development as it would help spread arms of the university across all parts of the state.
On his part, a social commentator and former caretaker committee chairman of Opobo/Nkoro LGA, Sir Boma Brown, said it would stir and attract built environment development.
He said “it will attract urbanisation and industrialization and most of the young people in the rural areas will be exposed to knowledge”.
He, however, advised that technical and vocational education should be introduced in the new campuses.
The Head of Department, Pharmacology, College of Medical Sciences (RSU), Dr. Woke Ekene, said, “It is a very good one. In fact, these are the kind of things we expect from our government. It will bring about development to the communities where the campuses will be cited. It will also reduce unemployment and youth restiveness”.
A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Barrister Kingston Wordu, said, “Education is the bedrock of the society. If Governor Nyesom Wike has decided to invest in education with this sum, then, it is a good step. It means that Wike means well for this state. By the time the projects are completed, you will agree with me that they would be an all-inclusive project and with this university, education in the state will take a higher dimension”.
A Post-Graduate student of Medical Laboratory, RSU, Mrs Festa ThankGod, said, “It’s a welcome development. Taking the campuses to those areas will help stretch development to the areas. Definitely, there will be employment. It will also lessen the crowd in the main campus. But all these can only be achieved if the people in charge will make judicious use of the money”.
A civil servant in the state Ministry of Environment, G.P. Ijeije said, “This is a very solid step towards upgrading the state-owned university. The challenge, however, is that we are not maximizing our space. The main campus can be solidly built with high tech infrastructures, and these other spaces used for agricultural development and the likes’.
A medical doctor, Soibi Onengiye, said, “With this amount of money, RSU will be a state-of-the-art institution that can compete favourably with its overseas counterparts. Governor Wike has the state’s tertiary school system at heart. The only problem is the fear of the system we are in. At least, we can be sure that our children in that institution are in safe hands, among other benefits of employment and development”.
In his reaction, the Paramount Ruler of Okehi Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Stanley Munoye Ogbu said, the governor’s gesture has shown his administration’s unparalleled commitment to the development of the education sector in the state.
Ogbu described the move as a welcomed development, noting that the benefiting communities would be impacted economically, socially and politically.
He averred that the present administration in the state has written their name in the annals of the state, adding that the Wike’s administration would be remembered by posterity.
Also speaking, an architect, Chinwendu Nwubi described the gesture as a Valentine gift for the people of the state, saying that the move would fast-track development of the benefiting communities and decongest Port Harcourt metropolis.
Nwubi further opined that most people within the
By: King Onunwor, Amadi Akujobi, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Enoch Epelle, Kevin Nengia & Lady Godknows Ogbulu
