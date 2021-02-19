NSSF Plans First Board Games Championships

The Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) will soon organise its first Board Championships nationwide, thefederation’s President, Olabisi Joseph, said this yesterday in Lagos.

Joseph told newsmen the championships would enable all students in the country to be involved in one sport or the other.

“Not all students will be interested in football and athletics. It has become necessary to explore other areas of sports,” she said.

The NSSF President added that most board games helped players improve on their mental alertness and helped them think critically and plan.

Tidesports source reports that board games are sports which involves counters or pieces moved or placed on a pre-marked surface, such as monopoly, drought, scrabble and chess.

“We need to engage these students, and I understand that not everyone will be interested in football or track and field and basketball.

“So, we should be interested in what happens to those that are interested in other sports.

“Sports such as chess, scrabble, monopoly and draught will help a lot. Take for instance, scrabble. It helps you build your vocabulary and also think critically so that you can attract more points.

“The same thing goes for monopoly, which will educate you about finances, when to buy, when not to, and how to plan.

“So, when they apply all these skills, it makes them well grounded as adults.

“These and more are some of the reasons we decided that these championships will hold and help us develop talents.

“We need to focus on these sports too. Not every child will be an (Austin) Okocha or (Nwankwo) Kanu or a Mary Onyali,’’ Joseph said.

The NSSF President added that the Championships would hold sometime in March on dates yet to be announced.