Lagos Pays N1.5bn Accrued Pension Rights For Jan
The Lagos State Government yesterday said it had released over N1 billion for the payment of retirees’ accrued pension rights for the month of January.
Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr Babalola Obilana, disclosed this in a statement released in Lagos.
“The Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of retirees were credited with a total sum of 1,510,525,465,85 (One Billion, Five Hundred and Ten Million, Five Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira, Eighty-Five Kobo), “ he said.
Obilana restated the commitment of the state government to the welfare of its pensioners and noted that all pension entitlements would be paid as and when due.
The Director-General assured retirees of the state government’s dedication to the well-being of its workforce, even in retirement.
“LASPEC has gone beyond the excuses of retirees waiting endlessly before they can gain access to their funds. The world is moving forward and so are we.
“We are dedicated to our retirees because they have painstakingly contributed their quota towards making a greater Lagos,” he said.
Obilana charged the retirees to ensure that they have proper documentation to avoid any delay in payment due to wrong or missing documents.
He said the commission was devoted to ensuring that all entitlements were paid into the right sources after departure from the civil service .
The director general advised the elder statesmen to be wary of fraudsters, as there were many people devising means of defrauding retirees of their dividends received after service.
“That is why we operate an open-door policy to all on pension matters.
“LASPEC will not call or send you messages of charges to get your entitlements’’, he said.
Obilana thanked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for making the welfare of employees a priority and not withholding funds for retired staff amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the EndSARS protest.
He assured the retirees that the governor was working assiduously to ensure that retirees did not have to wait for years before receiving their pensions from the state.
Obilana urged staff of the commission to continue to uphold a good service relationship with retirees, as prescribed by the core culture, norm and belief of LASPEC.
“The goal of the commission for 2021 is openness and accountability ,” the director general said .
External Reserves Down By $565m In Two Weeks
The country’s external reserves dipped by $565 million from $36.198 billion as of February 1, to $35.633 billion as of February 15, latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Wednesday.
The reserves which had gained in recent weeks started a downward trend on January 26 on which date it declined to $36.34 billion.
Figures obtained from the CBN showed that the reserves, which commenced at $35.65 billion rose to $36.52 billion as of January 25.
At the last Monetary Policy Meeting in January, the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said, “On the external reserves position, the committee noted the increase in the level of external reserves, which stood at $36.23 billion as at 21st January, 2021 compared with $34.94bn at the end of November 2020.
“This reflected improvements in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines by most developed economies.”
However, the latest monthly economic report of the CBN stated that despite the increase in economic activities globally and positive news of a COVID-19 vaccine, the external reserves declined due to lower foreign exchange receipts and sustained intervention to stabilise the exchange rate.
Consequently, it added, the external reserves fell by 1.7 per cent to $34.97 billion at end-November 2020, below the levels of $35.58 billion at end-October 2020 and by 9.9 per cent, when compared with $38.8 billion at end-November 2019.
This was due, mainly, to increased interventions in the Investors’ and Exporters, SMIS and BDC segments of the foreign exchange market.
The external reserves position could cover 6.7 months of import for goods and services or 8.1 months of import for goods only, using the import figure for 2020 Q3.
Further analysis showed that Nigeria’s reserves per capita decreased to $169.59, compared with $172.60 in October 2020, while Egypt’s reserves per capita increased to $342.36 from $338.92 in October 2020.
Reserve per capita position for South Africa and Angola was $725.49 and $461.32, while their reserve positions were $43.03 billion and $15.16 billion, respectively, in October 2020.
FG Trains 83 Independent Social Investment Monitors In Delta
The Federal Government says it has trained 83 independent monitors to evaluate and monitor the National Social Investment Progra-mme (NSIP) in Delta State.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this while declaring the training open in Asaba, yesterday.
The minister represented by her Special Assistant, Legal, Mrs Maymunah Idris, said that the training would enable the monitors to get acquainted with skills to monitor the programme at the community level across the state.
She, however, warned the monitors to be diligent and sincere while carrying out their responsibilities, adding that the supervising ministry would closely monitor them to ensure result.
She explained that the NSIP, created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 and transferred to the ministry in 2019, has the mandate of lifting over 100 million citizens out of poverty through four social intervention programmes.
She said, “Today, we are training 83 independent monitors that will monitor the programme at the community level in Delta.
“The independent monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with a focus in ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.
“The ministry will closely monitor the independent monitors but will not hesitate to take anyone off the programme if found violating the terms of engagement”.
Farouq noted that the need for the independent monitors was predicated on the large scope of the programme which had benefited no fewer than 13 million Nigerians spread across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
In her welcome address, the NSIP Focal Person in Delta, Mrs Bridget Anyafulu, who doubles as the Executive Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, lauded the Federal Government for the programme which had impacted many youths and the less privileges in the state.
She said that the training of the 83 independent monitors was a relief to the state government efforts to closely monitor the programmes to ensure effective result.
Anyafulu said the state had earlier engaged 100 monitors for the programme with four persons in each LGA which was being headed by a traditional ruler.
Fuel Price Hike Looms Nationwide As Marketers Meet
Marketers of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, met in Abuja on Wednesday on matters regarding the price of the commodity.
Although most filling stations in Abuja and neighbouring states of Nasarawa and Niger dispensed PMS at the approved N162/litre price, it was gathered that this price might be adjusted upwards in the coming days.
Filling stations such as NIPCO, NNPC and others located on the Kubwa-Zuba expressway in Abuja dispensed patrol at N162/litre on Wednesday.
Some oil marketers said the N162/litre would not be sustainable, considering the recent rise in crude oil price.
Some filling stations in the Lagos/Ogun axis had on Tuesday adjusted their pump price to N170 per litre, while virtually all filling stations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, had since Monday adjusted their pump price to N165 per litre.
Officials of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) said the agency had not released any price guide for several months because the downstream sector had been deregulated.
“The downstream sector has been deregulated; you know that. And you know that PPPRA has not released any guiding price for a while because the sector is deregulated,” an official of the agency, who pleaded not to be named, stated.
The official said oil marketers were better positioned to speak on petrol price in a deregulated market, adding that the rise in global crude oil prices would definitely affect petrol price in Nigeria.
Commenting on the matter, the Public Relations Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN) Chinedu Ukadike, said dealers were meeting on the petrol price issue in Abuja.
“We are meeting right now at Transcorp (Abuja) and it is on the issue of petrol price and other matters in the sector,” he said.
Ukadike added, “We all know of the price disparity in states, although it is not that pronounced in Abuja. But the truth is that the change in crude oil price is affecting petrol price and we are discussing the matter now.”
