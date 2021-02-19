Nation
Insecurity: Proscribe Miyetti Allah, Stop Visa On Arrival Policy, CAN Urges Presidency
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately proscribe the Miyetti Allah groups existing in the country as was done to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the first step to ending the raging herdsmen crisis in the country.
The association also urged the Federal Government to review its open visa or visa arrival policy as it had allowed armed herders from West African countries easy access into the country.
Addressing the newsmen, yesterday, in Makurdi from a text with the theme, ‘Why Buhari must act fast to save Nigeria from a second civil war and disintegration’, the Benue State CAN Chairman, Rev Akpen Leva, cautioned that the influx of the herdsmen was worsening insecurity in Nigeria.
According to him, “Fulani herdsmen from countries like Chad, Mali, Niger, Cameroon and Burkina Faso, among others, have continued to troop into Nigeria. These are the herdsmen that are carrying highly sophisticated weapons and are killing Nigerians on their ancestral land
“Worried by this ugly situation, we call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to without further delay stop the policy of visa on arrival to enable Nigerian security agencies check the influx of militia herdsmen and other security challenges.
“We must also point out that we have come to a level where anything that affects the Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, the Presidency reacts with immediate alacrity but when other Nigerians are crying, it does not worry the Presidency.
“Our worry is the presidency’s open confrontation and adamant posture on issues that affect other tribes, which amount to total negligence of other citizens of the country.
“To crown it all President Buhari should without further delay proscribe the Fulani socio-cultural organizations like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Fulani Nationality Movement and Fulani Herders Association, among other violent extremist groups as was done to IPOB because available records have shown clearly that Fulani militia is the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.
“What is happening does not speak well of our great country and this is why we again call on Mr President to act fast by taking take steps capable of eradicating all criminal elements in the society.”
Customs Targets N1.465trn In 2021, CG Tells Senate
The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) told the Senate, yesterday, that it has targeted a total of N1.465trillion to be raked into the Federation account this year, 2021.
Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja, when he appeared before Senator Francis Alimikhena, All Progressives Congress (APC, Edo North) Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff to defend the 2021 Budget of Customs Service, the NCS Boss said that the N1.465trillion consists of N1.267trillion for Federation and N198.00billion for Non- Federation.
According to him, when compared with the 2020 revenue target, the 2021 revenue target is higher by N85billion or 5.80 Percent, just as he said that the service has proposed a budget expenditure of N242.45billion for the 2021 fiscal year and would be sourced from 7% cost of collection for 2021 which is N96 94billion; 60% CISS, put at N47. 01billion; 2% VAT Share of NCS which is N07.40billion; Outstanding Liabilities of N91.10billion, totally, N242.45billion.
Giving a breakdown, he explained that the expected income will be utilized as follows: Personnel cost, N99.72billion, representing 41.13%; Overhead Cost is N19.53billion, representing 8.06%; Capital Cost, N123.20billion, representing 50.81%, with a grand total of N242.45billion, representing 100.0 %.
Ali who reiterated that the non-functional scanners at the various Customs’ scanning sites has adversely contributed to the service’s inability to carry out effective examination for selective consignments, however, said that if purchased, the NCS will make them available in Apapa and Port Harcourt.
The Senate Committee on its part, took a swipe at the Customs over its concessions of collection of import duties, saying there is nowhere in the world where such is carried out, adding that it is even unacceptable where such an assignment is contracted to foreigners to handle instead of Nigerians or staff of the agency to be engaged.
Speaking during the budget defense, Alimikhena threatened that the Senate will not pass the Customs budget, especially the capital if it fails to forward to the committee before Monday, details of capital projects for 2021; the staff nominal roll, Personnel Cost, over N30billion unaccounted funds for ongoing projects, adding that money appropriated for anything especially for recruitment must be utilized and accounted for.
Speaking further, the committee asked the Customs Service not to execute its proposed 171 new projects when it has 338 old and uncompleted projects, adding that old projects must not be abandoned and new ones being proposed in line with the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that old projects must be completed, with no abandoned projects.
The committee has, however, summoned the NCS boss, to appear before it on Monday next week with all the required documents.
‘Senate’s Call For State Of Emergency On Security Apt, Timely’
The President-General of the Tiv socio-cultural organisation, Mzough-U-Tiv (MUT), Chief Iorbee Ihagh, has described the call by the Senate asking the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on security as apt and timely.
Ihagh, who also doubles as the chairman of the three major socio-cultural groups in Benue, Mzough-U-Tiv, OpiatohaK’Idoma and Omny’Igede, recalled that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and other prominent Nigerians, including himself had severally stressed the need for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security even before now.
“That’s the same thing we have been saying all along. If Buhari does not take a decision on this, Nigeria will break very soon. There’s never a day that people are not killed in this country. So, does it mean the life of a cow is greater than the lives of human beings?
“So, what Ortom was saying about calling for a state of emergency on security has now been agreed upon by the Senate. The leader of Miyetti Allah stays in Abuja and say all manner of things yet the Federal Government says nothing about it.”
The retired Comptroller of Prisons warned that Nigeria is going to a point of no return if adequate measures are not taken to address the security situation of the country.
“Too many lives are daily being wasted and we can’t continue this way. The military and the police seem not be in control any longer. We have lost too many lives; we can’t afford to lose more lives again.”
On the call for the creation of herdsmen commission by the Attorney General of the Federation, Justice Abubakar Malami, the MUT President General said, “if a commission is to be created for herdsmen, it should equally be created for farmers. You can do without meat but you can’t do without food.
‘Livestock business is a private business like those who are farming cocoa and the rest of them. How many commissions are you going to create? They must then have to create commission for traders and provision sellers. Or is it because the others are not carrying arms too?’
Also speaking on the recent statement credited to the Minister of Defence that Nigerians must learn to defend themselves, Ihagh asked what then would be the duty of the police and the military?
“If they are saying that we should defend ourselves, then why do we have the military? Once you see somebody with a pistol, you run away. What is the duty of the Nigerian Army? So, with what he is saying, the government should license everybody to have a gun,” he stated.
Auto Policy: FG Dragged To Court Over Finance Act 2020
The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has been asked to strike down Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 which gives legal basis to the implementation of the 5 percent levy on some categories of cars which is reduction from 35 percent implemented by the government of Nigeria since 2020.
President Muhammadu Buhari had assented to the Finance Act 2020 on December 31, 2020.
Following the Presidential assent, the Nigeria Customs Service had planned the implementation of the policy.
But dissatisfied with the policy, Pan Nigeria Limited, Lafbart Innovation and Consulting Limited, Mikano International Limited and the Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network, the Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) dragged the government to court to challenge the policy.
Defendants in the suit are the National Assembly, the Federal Government, Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Custom Service.
The Finance Act 2020 reduced tariff on the importation of Fully Built Vehicle (FBU) from 35% to 5% whereas import duty for Semi Knocked Down (SKD) remains at 10%.
The implication of the policy is that all the businessmen who have invested in the assembly of SKD commercial vehicles including tankers for which Nigeria has a history of competence beyond the New Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) will suffer.
However, dealers in FBU can now import freely without recourse to Nigerian assemblers, including body builders that have existed for generations.
In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/157/2021 and filed on February 10, 2021, the plaintiffs, through their counsel, Ayodele Akisanya and Adamson Adeboro, want the court to determine the following questions: “Whether by the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act, the failure of the President to rely on the recommendation of the Tariff Review Board to modify duties and levies as mandated by the said Section 13(1) before transmitting the Finance Bill 2020 as an Executive Bill to the 1st Defendant for passage into law and which Finance Bill 2020 includes Section 38 whereat the President purports to modify duties and levies, did not incurably contaminate the said Section 38 of the Finance Bill 2020 now Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 and render same null and void ab initio and liable to be struck down.
“Whether by the provisions of Order 77(3) of the Senate Standing Order as Amended 2015 the 1st Defendant ought not to have received and if not provided by the Executive, demanded information or evidence of compliance with the statutory condition precedent set in Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act as a precondition for passing the Finance Bill 2020 to an Act which Act now contains Section 38 whereat the President purports to exercise the powers granted by in Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act but ignored the accompanying responsibility to rely on recommendation of the Tariff Review Board”.
The plaintiffs also sought the following reliefs from the court: “A declaration that Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 is the by-product of non-compliance with statutory conditions precedent set in Section 13 of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act and therefore null and void ab initio rendering said Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 liable to be struck down.
“A declaration that the President, subject to compliance with the precondition set in Section 13(1) of the Customs and Excise Tariff ETC (Consolidated) Act has the powers to modify tariffs, duties and levies without any reference, recourse and or resort to the 1st Defendant for approval or ratification.
“An order striking down all the provisions of Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020 as being invalidly made, null and void ab initio.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants either by themselves, or agencies under them, parastatals and or organization, privies and assigns from implementing, enforcing, giving effect howsoever to the provisions of Section 38 of the Finance Act 2020”.
No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.
