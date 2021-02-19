Insecurity: Proscribe Miyetti Allah, Stop Visa On Arrival Policy, CAN Urges Presidency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately proscribe the Miyetti Allah groups existing in the country as was done to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as the first step to ending the raging herdsmen crisis in the country.

The association also urged the Federal Government to review its open visa or visa arrival policy as it had allowed armed herders from West African countries easy access into the country.

Addressing the newsmen, yesterday, in Makurdi from a text with the theme, ‘Why Buhari must act fast to save Nigeria from a second civil war and disintegration’, the Benue State CAN Chairman, Rev Akpen Leva, cautioned that the influx of the herdsmen was worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, “Fulani herdsmen from countries like Chad, Mali, Niger, Cameroon and Burkina Faso, among others, have continued to troop into Nigeria. These are the herdsmen that are carrying highly sophisticated weapons and are killing Nigerians on their ancestral land

“Worried by this ugly situation, we call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to without further delay stop the policy of visa on arrival to enable Nigerian security agencies check the influx of militia herdsmen and other security challenges.

“We must also point out that we have come to a level where anything that affects the Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, the Presidency reacts with immediate alacrity but when other Nigerians are crying, it does not worry the Presidency.

“Our worry is the presidency’s open confrontation and adamant posture on issues that affect other tribes, which amount to total negligence of other citizens of the country.

“To crown it all President Buhari should without further delay proscribe the Fulani socio-cultural organizations like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Fulani Nationality Movement and Fulani Herders Association, among other violent extremist groups as was done to IPOB because available records have shown clearly that Fulani militia is the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world.

“What is happening does not speak well of our great country and this is why we again call on Mr President to act fast by taking take steps capable of eradicating all criminal elements in the society.”