Rivers
Ikoku 5: Court Adjourns Cross-Examinations Of Witnesses
The trial of four dismissed Police Officers accused of murder and torture of late Auto-machanic, Chima Ikwunado and four others continued in court with one of the victims that appeared for cross examination.
At a resume hearing, Ifeanyi Onyekwere who spoke from the witness box insisted that the four police officers tortured them which led to the death of Chima Ikwunado.
The witness said that they made statements at E-Crack Unit after the death of Chima Ikwunado following their arrest in December 2019.
The trial Judge, Justice Florence Fiberesima after listening to the witness adjourned to 26 February and 12th, 29th and 30th March for continuation of hearing.
The prosecution counsel, Chidi Ekeh said at the end of the matter, justice would be served.
Rivers
Group Lauds NDDC Over Ship Building Programme
A Niger Delta based Non-Governmental Organisation, Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND), has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its proposed ship building programme for youths in the region.
The forum said this at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Port Harcourt.
A communiqué jointly signed by the National Chairman of PAFOND, Owo Udo and National Coordinator, Daniel Wilson, said the ship building programme is well thought out, adding that it will help the people of the region to acquire the necessary skills that will help them to be employable anywhere in the world and urged the people especially the youths to key into the proposed programme.
According to the forum; “the NDDC proposed ship building training was a well thought out project that shall bring to bear all necessary skills in those that shall be trained in the ship building industry as well as act as source of income.
The forum also appealed to the Sole Administrator, Barr. Effiong Akwa to look into challenges facing the elders and vulnerable group with a view to organising programmes that would help in alleviating their sufferings in the region.
The forum said it had reached out to the people towards peace and the need for a common political aspiration with a common platform.
It used the opportunity to laud Barr. Akwa for effectively engaging the people of the region even when it seems challenges were almost overwhelming the commission, adding that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio would never be forgotten with the vigour and courage put so far to ensuring that the best is achieved for the region.
Rivers
Rivers
EFCC Boss’ Appointment Excites PCC Helmsman
The Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State and supervising Bayelsa State in the Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Marshall Israel, has congratulated Abdulrasheed Bawa on his nomination as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He equally commended President Buhari for demonstrating and showing commitment to the younger generation by appointing a young person to head such an important agency.
The Federal Commissioner made the statement in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt shortly after the news of Bawa’s appointment broke out.
“When the news broke out, I had to call someone in the EFCC to confirm the Bawa they are talking about. Thereafter, I quickly sent him a text message to congratulate him on his appointment. I congratulate him once again because he deserves the appointment for so many reasons”.
Israel assured Nigerians that Mr Bawa would make them proud. “MrBawa is a member of my generation. He has the strength, energy and drive to move the EFCC forward. In terms of capacity and competence, you can see from his CV, has the necessary experience and expertise to bring to bear. I see a new EFCC under Bawa. Bawa is 40. He is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advanced Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.
He has undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.
“Our path crossed in Port Harcourt when he was the Zonal Head of EFCC. I paid him a visit to seek for collaboration and partnership with the Public Complaints Commission. During our conversation, I saw in him a philosophy and an ideology that are in tandem with mine. Subsequently, I started referring complaints and cases of fraud and financial crimes to him for investigation and prosecution and he delivered. He is an expert in proactive investigation”.
On whether Mr Bawa can withstand the pressure and challenges of that office as corruption will always fight back, Israel said that Mr Bawa is prepared and won’t bow to pressure. “The young man is prepared and ready. He has age as an advantage. He is bold and courageous. Most importantly, he is committed and result-oriented. I believe he will not betray the trust and confidence reposed in him. He cannot afford to fail us. Young people like me are looking up to him and he will prove himself worthy of emulation.
“I will continue to pray for him and support him. He needs the necessary support especially from my generation. Corruption is the number one problem of Nigeria and a young person has been given the mandate to fight corruption so that we can have a better future. Bawa himself knows that he has no option than to make his generation proud. He has to show that young people are capable to be President, Governor, Minister, Senator etc in Nigeria”.
The Federal Commissioner equally thanked President Buhari for appointing a young person as EFCC boss and appealed for more positions.
“We live in a country where young people find it difficult to break-in. Some leaders see us as threats and they are afraid to relinquish power to us. But we are coming up gradually by the grace of God. Let me thank President Buhari for remembering us once again by appointing Bawa the EFCC Chairman. We need more of such appointments to enable us make input in the affairs of Nigeria”.
He urged young people to be strong, courageous and to participate in politics. “We cannot continue to cry of marginalisation and exclusion when we are not ready to participate fully in politics. You will be disappointed and sidelined but do not leave the system. Follow up with the activities. Any responsibility given to you, make sure you deliver. In any office you find yourself, show capacity and competence. Develop yourself with some trainings and certifications and wait for the opportunity because it must come”.
