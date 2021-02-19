Editorial
Holding Shell Accountable
On January 29, 2021, 13 years after four Nigerian farmers and fisherfolks, Chief Fidelis Oguru, Mr
Alali Efanga, Chief Barizaa Dooh and Elder Friday Alfred Akpan, instituted lawsuits in the Netherlands with the support of Milleudefensie, the Hague Court of Appeals found Royal Dutch Shell’s subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), liable for oil spills in the Niger Delta villages of Oruma and Goi.
The plaintiffs, who depended on farming and fishing for their livelihoods, made three demands from Shell. First, to stop and prevent future oil spills from its pipelines. Second, to clean up the widespread environmental pollution resulting from the oil spills. Third, to take responsibility for the actions of its subsidiary in Nigeria and pay damages as appropriate. It is the first time a Western court has ordered a multinational company to pay damages for environmental harm caused in a non-Western country.
Although Shell disclaimed liability for the actions of its subsidiary, arguing that the oil spills in Goi and Oruma between 2004 and 2005 were caused by third party sabotage, the Court of Appeals held Shell liable for the spills according to Nigerian laws, following Shell’s inability to prove the sabotage beyond any reasonable doubt. The farmers sought the intervention of the Dutch court after several failed attempts to bring Shell to justice in Nigerian courts.
Conversely, the court established that the oil spills in Ikot Ada Udo were outcomes of sabotage but concluded that it needed additional time to decide due to insufficient answers to pertinent questions such as “the extent to which the contamination has spread” and “whether the contamination is still of such a nature that remediation is required.” After a damage assessment procedure, the court would determine and disclose the damages to be paid to the three successful plaintiffs. In the meantime, the court ordered Shell and Shell Nigeria to install adequate leak detection systems in its pipelines at Oruma.
These judgements are very significant and having a strong influence on improving the accountability of transnationally operating businesses for violations of human and environmental rights. This is because it is the first appeals case in Europe that resulted not only in a victory on the merits for the victims but also the first case to hold that a parent company was under a duty of care concerning foreign claimants.
While the lawsuits are illustrative of the plethora of cases on oil spills against multinational companies and their subsidiaries instituted within and outside Nigeria, one of their ground-breaking implications is establishing a “duty of care” on parent companies. Put differently, parties can sue parent companies, located or headquartered in foreign jurisdictions for the actions of their subsidiaries.
Expectedly, the judgement will engender more environmental pollution-related lawsuits both in the countries where the pollution occurs and in relevant foreign headquarters. In the past, farmers and farming communities from the Niger Delta had instituted similar environmental pollution lawsuits against Shell in foreign jurisdictions. For example, the highly publicised Okpabi and Others v Royal Dutch Shell Plc and another (2018) EWCA Civ 191 filed by 42,500 representatives of Ogale and Bille communities in the United Kingdom in 2015, has since progressed to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court heard the case on June 23, 2020. Only recently it ruled in favour of the two Niger Delta communities which were seeking justice for environmental damage caused by Shell. The court found that the Ogale and Bille communities could bring their legal claims for clean-up and compensation against Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS) and its Nigerian subsidiary, SPDC. Unlike its Dutch counterpart, the United Kingdom’s Court of Appeal maintained that it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case against the United Kingdom Shell and its Nigerian subsidiary.
This is a most welcome landmark ruling. It is the most severe embarrassment that communities have to shop for environmental justice abroad because they cannot find it in Nigeria. There is nothing more depressing than the fact that for over 60 years to date, environmental justice has eluded communities, whose existence is endangered by the continually worsening scourge of oil and gas pollution.
The judgement has not come as an astoundment. The evidence was overwhelming and had refused to dissipate even after 13 years. Some crimes are hard to cloak. Environmental crimes, in particular, are of that sort. It takes witting blindness to pretend not to see, smell or feel. We are happy that Shell has been told the truth, so they must defray the extreme harm they have inflicted on the people and the environment.
It is anticipated that the court’s decision will compel transnational companies to respond swiftly and positively when environmental complaints are made from their host countries. The judgement has set a new standard that will give optimism to ordinary citizens that no matter how powerful a company is, there will always be a day of reckoning. If the judgement has not achieved anything, it will, at least, compel Dutch companies to be held accountable for their comportment abroad.
For Niger Delta inhabitants, they must give their land a lick and a promise and ensure that lost crops and livelihoods are indemnified by the guilty party — Shell. This victory has heralded the advent of a new era in which large multinationals such as Shell can no longer go about their business lawlessly but are accountable for their entire operations, including overseas.
Like the landmark judgement by the Dutch Appeals Court, the UK Supreme Court’s ruling sets an esteemed precedent for holding other multinationals to account and has conveyed a voice to oil-producing communities to speak out and act against injustice. The Supreme Court’s judgment might put an end to a long chapter of nonliability by Shell and other multinationals who commit human rights desecration against host communities.
As the determination and disclosure of damages for the three successful plaintiffs as well as the decision for the pending Dutch cases are awaited, it must be emphasised that no amount awarded can reimburse the plaintiffs and communities for the irreparable intergenerational loss of dignity, lives, livelihoods alongside the obliteration of biodiversity, flora, fauna and piscifauna. Indeed, the cases are poignant reminders of the continuing challenges confronted by the over 30 million victims of environmental injustice in the resource-rich Niger Delta.
With both judgements in the kitty, no corporate body, private or public, should ever think it can commit ecocide in the Niger Delta and not be held accountable. It may take longer, but judgement day will surely come. As late Ken Saro-Wiwa said, perhaps we are witnessing a time when Niger Delta communities may finally get to see Shell in the dock.
Editorial
As RSU’s New Campuses Come…
Moved by the overwhelming necessity to take development to every nook and cranny of the state and to ensure that tertiary education is effectively delivered through a decentralised campus system, the Rivers State Government, last week, released a monstrous sum of N16.6 billion for the upgrade of facilities in the Rivers State University (RSU).
A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed that N9 billion out of the amount would serve as take-off grant for the establishment of three new campuses of the university in Etche, Emohua and Ahoada Local Government Areas. A categorisation of the sum indicates that each of the new campuses has N3 billion for the construction of faculty buildings, hostels, offices, lecture halls, residential quarters, libraries, among others.
Equally encompassed in the Information Commissioner’s declaration was the release of N7.6 billion to enable the College of Medical Sciences of the state university to establish befitting Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Pathology building. This is an auspicious intervention to expand and upgrade the health sector in the state.
The decentralisation of tertiary institutions is not as unusual as it accords with global best practices. Most first-generation universities in Nigeria still operate the policy several years after their establishments. The same practice is held tenaciously in the advanced world. A former Governor of old Rivers State, late Chief Melford Okilo, also dawdled with the idea before his administration was sacked in a coup in 1983.
Recent research has shown that decentralisation of university campuses is a more efficient method of managing school infrastructure because it promotes accountability and reduces official corruption in school administration. It also provides practical solutions to the problem of inadequacy of physical facilities, a factor that characterises the Nigerian school system. The multi-campus system moreover increases access and choice for students and drive enrollment growth.
That is why the current move by the state government has evoked so much excitement in Rivers people. The initiative is laudable and a veritable proof of Governor Nyesom Wike’s ungovernable love for the state. The decentralisation policy will take tertiary education to the next level and raise awareness of university education, advance employment opportunities, create wealth and, most of all, attract rapid development to the respective host communities.
From the inception of his government, the governor has never concealed his plan to elevate the status of education in the state from primary to the tertiary category. Today, he has demonstrated an outright commitment to the accomplishment of that dream. Truly, Rivers people are enraptured beyond measure about the impact of Wike’s administration on everybody in our beloved state.
The three campuses of the RSU to be sited at Etche, Ahoada and Emohua will certainly remain a great legacy to the present sons and daughters of the state as well as generations of persons yet unborn. Therefore, everyone must substantially support this undertaking to succeed by providing the needed environment for a peaceful take-off and nourishment of the scheme.
Like other viable policies of the Wike administration, the upswing and decentralisation of the RSU will not only generate employment but will unlock the frontiers of the ivory tower for the educational upliftment of the people in the state. Expectedly, the projects will surely have ripple effects socially, economically and even security-wise because insecurity thrives where there is small or no government’s presence.
Indeed, Wike, by this indication, has not only approximated his words with action about the priority of his administration in education but has also launched the state’s education system on the path of continued progression in line with global standards for the benefit of all. We are positive that the vision will be sustained and yield practical results accordingly.
The governor needs to be estimated justly for accomplishing this uncommon feat which we all have always been desirous of and not be flayed unjustly. Through his efforts, exceeding sagacity, graciousness, and political will, Rivers State can now be estimated among the comity of states endowed with technological growth through quality education for our children. We must not let the opportunity get by.
Regrettably, some captious critics of the government have viewed the decentralisation move as a waste of funds. They wonder why the monies to be expended to actualise the policy are not utilised for the completion of some abandoned model schools begun by the last administration and equally upgrade primary and secondary schools.
We remain at a huge loss as to why these proficient and thoroughbred detractors who have been widely recognised in a particular character of seeing nothing good in the government and its policies have failed to acknowledge the various renovations and the outright reconstruction of dilapidated primary and secondary school buildings in dissimilar parts of the state.
Way back in 2019, the governor had upgraded and expanded about 253 primary and secondary schools in his efforts to actualise access to quality education in the state. They include Seabed Model Primary School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School and Enitonna High School, all in Port Harcourt, among others. The state also awarded contracts for the construction of 69 other primary and basic schools. All these are being done to secure the future of the state.
Sceptics, who thought that Governor Wike was making a mere political proclamation when he first pledged to inaugurate three new campuses for the state university, are now disillusioned as they have uncovered much to their chagrin that he is walking the talk. With the money already released and contractors soon to commence construction at the respective locations, there is an assured expansion of RSU. And those campuses have come to stay.
Editorial
PIB: Beyond The Fisticuffs
The venue of the public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was thrown into turmoil following a fight by some members of the host communities of crude oil reserves in the Niger Delta. The people had gathered from the different parts of the oil-producing communities with a greater number from the core Niger Delta states to make presentations on the bill.
The public hearing began with major stakeholders making their presentations. However, the fight broke out when the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on PIB, Hon. Mohammed Monguno, who had been moderating the proceedings, called the host communities to make their inputs.
Monguno had earlier given a notice of a harmonised leadership of the host communities that would make presentations through one person. But apparently, the announcement did not go down well among the people who appeared to have struggled amongst themselves over who would represent them.
To this end, they resorted to fighting themselves, disrupting the proceedings. The unhealthy development left lawmakers and other participants scampering for safety. However, calm was restored after the security agents from the Nigerian police intervened in the matter.
Recall that the Federal Government had in the PIB proposed 2.5 per cent as royalty for the host communities instead of the 10 per cent that was in the older version of the bill considered by the 8th National Assembly. At the public hearing, the people insisted on the 10 per cent.
We condemn the conduct of the chiefs and stakeholders from the oil-producing communities. It is shameful that the leaders, instead of presenting a common front at the venue, turned against themselves. The development was contemptuous and constituted a breach of the sanctity of the House. Their vile conduct portrayed the Niger Deltans as aggressors and trouble-mongers. But the truth is people from the region are more decent than thought.
Many years of agitations for justice and equity by the Niger Deltans are somewhat unsuccessful because some stakeholders from the region have become agents of disunity in the hands of detractors who are bent on destabilising the region to deny it its rightful dues. Such persons see development in the area as a threat to their aspirations.
We blame Monguno and his committee for doing the bidding of their paymasters and for poorly conducting the public hearing in a way that suggested sentiments on their part. Given the critical nature and significance of the PIB to the functionality of the oil and gas sector, it was of utmost importance that all stakeholders were treated equally and accorded the same opportunity to discuss its contents and proposal. Unfortunately, only one person was appointed to speak on behalf of other communities. This is a further demonstration of the contemptible manner the Nigerian State has regarded the people of the region.
Since the PIB was amended and reintroduced to the 9th National Assembly, its provisions have been in contention by the host communities. While we support a speedy passage of the bill, we are more interested in its contents and quality. As currently proposed, the PIB 2020, is inadequate to address the environmental, human rights, and livelihoods concerns of host communities. That is why we think that the improperly conducted public hearing could have been the golden opportunity to straighten out all the issues in friction.
The role of the police in bringing the skirmish to an end is commendable. But for their prompt intervention, the situation would have worsened and perhaps resulted in massive bloodshed. This is an indication that if supported and properly funded, the police could conduct their affairs more professionally than thought.
It is ignominious that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, joined forces against his people to fault the position of host communities who are insisting on collecting 10 per cent of the operating expenditure of the oil firms to set up a trust fund. We wonder why representatives, lawmakers and senators from the region watch other people bastardise the bill.
While we hope that the PIB will be passed in April this year as promised, we stand with those asking for the 10 per cent equity shareholding. We are aware that even that percentage may not be enough to adequately meet the needs of host communities. If included in the bill, it will equally guarantee security in the local communities that produce oil and gas and ensure that no one will spill any oil or vandalise any pipeline.
The PIB should be seen as an instrument to provide legal backing and protection for the development of host communities and the collective good of the nation including a balance of interest between stakeholders of the petroleum sector. Therefore, our ability to dissent peacefully and treat each other with dignity and respect even in the face of controversy will play a key role in determining the success of one of the ideals for which this legislation is being considered. That grievance can be properly addressed without violence and chaos in our host communities.
