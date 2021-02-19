Fuel Price Hike Looms Nationwide As Marketers Meet

The Federal Government says it has trained 83 independent monitors to evaluate and monitor the National Social Investment Progra-mme (NSIP) in Delta State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this while declaring the training open in Asaba, yesterday.

The minister represented by her Special Assistant, Legal, Mrs Maymunah Idris, said that the training would enable the monitors to get acquainted with skills to monitor the programme at the community level across the state.

She, however, warned the monitors to be diligent and sincere while carrying out their responsibilities, adding that the supervising ministry would closely monitor them to ensure result.

She explained that the NSIP, created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 and transferred to the ministry in 2019, has the mandate of lifting over 100 million citizens out of poverty through four social intervention programmes.

She said, “Today, we are training 83 independent monitors that will monitor the programme at the community level in Delta.

“The independent monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries within their locality in schools, households and market clusters with a focus in ensuring that the primary objectives of these programmes are achieved.

“The ministry will closely monitor the independent monitors but will not hesitate to take anyone off the programme if found violating the terms of engagement”.

Farouq noted that the need for the independent monitors was predicated on the large scope of the programme which had benefited no fewer than 13 million Nigerians spread across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In her welcome address, the NSIP Focal Person in Delta, Mrs Bridget Anyafulu, who doubles as the Executive Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, lauded the Federal Government for the programme which had impacted many youths and the less privileges in the state.

She said that the training of the 83 independent monitors was a relief to the state government efforts to closely monitor the programmes to ensure effective result.

Anyafulu said the state had earlier engaged 100 monitors for the programme with four persons in each LGA which was being headed by a traditional ruler.