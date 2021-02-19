Niger Delta
Federal Varsity, Otuoke Gets New VC
The Federal University in Otuoke, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home town now has a new Vice Chancellor. He is Prof. Teddy Adias who hails from Ogbia.
The Tide learnt this during the 9th Matriculation Ceremony of the school held virtually in a low key recently.
The Tide source had it that no fewer than 3,183 students were matriculated at the 2019/2020 annual event which had been postponed at least twice following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus and other issues of national concern.
Speaking with newsmen in Otuoke, the Rivers State-born outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Seth Accra Jaja said a total of 8,101 students applied for admission into the school for its 2019/2020 academic session.
“The matriculation ceremony which is an annual ritual of the school was however delayed following the outbreak of the covid-19 virus, making the National University Commission,
NUC to direct all universities in the nation to go on vacation”, he said.
He averred that the university was a family institution, noting that from about two faculties he met upon assumption of office, the university authorities under his leadership had been able to increase the faculties to six with 29programmes currently ongoing.
“The institution under my leadership has built on its ICT capacity. That the 9th matriculation ceremony was conducted through virtual means alone was a testament to the university’s revolution in ICT”, he added.
“Upon my assumption of office, we have added more building infrastructure to the school from a very limited number met on ground”, he noted.
Highpoints of the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony was the award of scholarship to a level 300 female student of Business Administration; Ms Ednah Ohwovwere by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor as the most behaved student as well as the official inauguration ceremony former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Teddy Adias as the new Vice-Chancellor.
Meanwhile, the new Vice Chancellor has expressed his commitment towards attracting more infrastructure and academic greatness to the school.
He stated that he would build on the strength and capacity of the existing manpower and faculties, just as he maintained that the school intends to establish a College of Medical Sciences and a Faculty of Law in the nearest possible future.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells,Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Federal Varsity, Otuoke Gets New VC
The Federal University in Otuoke, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s home town now has a new Vice Chancellor. He is Prof. Teddy Adias who hails from Ogbia.
The Tide learnt this during the 9th Matriculation Ceremony of the school held virtually in a low key recently.
The Tide source had it that no fewer than 3,183 students were matriculated at the 2019/2020 annual event which had been postponed at least twice following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus and other issues of national concern.
Speaking with newsmen in Otuoke, the Rivers State-born outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Seth Accra Jaja said a total of 8,101 students applied for admission into the school for its 2019/2020 academic session.
“The matriculation ceremony which is an annual ritual of the school was however delayed following the outbreak of the covid-19 virus, making the National University Commission,
NUC to direct all universities in the nation to go on vacation”, he said.
He averred that the university was a family institution, noting that from about two faculties he met upon assumption of office, the university authorities under his leadership had been able to increase the faculties to six with 29programmes currently ongoing.
“The institution under my leadership has built on its ICT capacity. That the 9th matriculation ceremony was conducted through virtual means alone was a testament to the university’s revolution in ICT”, he added.
“Upon my assumption of office, we have added more building infrastructure to the school from a very limited number met on ground”, he noted.
Highpoints of the 2019/2020 matriculation ceremony was the award of scholarship to a level 300 female student of Business Administration; Ms Ednah Ohwovwere by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor as the most behaved student as well as the official inauguration ceremony former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Teddy Adias as the new Vice-Chancellor.
Meanwhile, the new Vice Chancellor has expressed his commitment towards attracting more infrastructure and academic greatness to the school.
He stated that he would build on the strength and capacity of the existing manpower and faculties, just as he maintained that the school intends to establish a College of Medical Sciences and a Faculty of Law in the nearest possible future.
By: AriweraIbibo-Howells,Yenagoa
City Crime
Bayelsa Seeks IPAC’s Synergy
Bayelsa State Government has lent its voice in support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the issue of deregistering political parties that fail to fulfill provisions of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the country.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this known when he hosted the newly elected state executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at his office in Yenagoa.
Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, explained that government’s position on the issue was informed by its belief in the rule of law and the need to strengthen democracy in the country.
The Deputy Governor congratulated the IPAC state executives and called for effective collaboration between the present administration and the Council for the good of all.
He said the call had become imperative given the fact that government alone could not meet the aspirations of the people.
Ewhrudjakpo, however, expressed concern over the one year tenure of Exco as allowed by the IPAC constitution, saying the duration might be too short for leaders of the body to execute their programmes and projects.
He, therefore, urged IPAC to review its constitutional provisions on tenure of office to make for impactful leadership as well as reduce the high level of acrimony and litigation that characterize its transition process.
Ewhrudjakpo also advised the new state Executive Committee of IPAC to make accountability and transparency their watchword and ensure they bequeath a worthy legacy to their successors.
He said: “Let me use this opportunity to once again thank IPAC for your show of support and understanding. But going forward, this administration requires more collaboration with you because we see you as one of our core partners in the building of our dear state.
“But we also want to make it very clear that we will not work with any political party that has already been deregistered or will be deregistered by INEC. This is because we believe in the rule of law and we must do away with the issue of mediocrity for true political development to take place.
“I congratulate you on your election and thank God that you made it through. Every election is important because within that period you have anxiety and even some elevated blood pressure. I want to believe that God will guide you and give you more grace to do more than your predecessor.”
Niger Delta
Youths Protest Lack Of Electricity In C’River LGAs
Thousands of youths from Akpabuyo and Bakassi Local Government Areas of Cross River State have invaded the office of the Port Harcourt Distribution Company (PHDC) along Calabar Road in Calabar Municipal Local Government Area of the State, to protest the non-supply of electricity.
The protest which took place in the early hours of Wednesday lasted over four hours as protesters disrupted free traffic flow, official functions at PHDC and other economic, commercial and social activities in the area.
One of the protesters known as OffiongOkon lamented the lack of electricity supply to their areas.
“People that came to protest are youths from Bakassi and Akpabuyo, for over two years, we have no electricity. PHDC disconnected us since the new management came on board and we cannot continue this way” he said.
Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, the Chairman of Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel OffiongBassey regretted the non-supply of electricity in the areas for over two years and confirmed that the protesters were from two different local government areas, Akpabuyo and Bakassi.
“The protesters are electricity consumers from Akpabuyo and Bakassi local government areas of the state and they protested the non-supply of electricity in their areas. We in the local government do not have any say as far as electricity is concerned.
“But all we can do as a local government is to render assistance where it is necessary, such assistance includes purchasing and erecting fallen poles, provide transformers. These are the areas we can intervene but if it is for the issue of power supply we have no hand there.
“Be that as it may, when we came on board, we came to meet that problem and in one of our Exco meetings which was the second meeting, we did send a delegation to PHDC which was led by the supervisor for works and the director of works. When they came back, the report was that the companies in Akpabuyo were not paying bills and secondly, they need accommodation in Akpabuyo
“Well, that of users not paying their bills was beyond our reach and while we were contemplating how to arrange accommodation for them, the End SARS protest came up and almost all federal institutions in Akpabuyo were affected, damaged and vandalised.”
Trending
- Editorial9 hours ago
Holding Shell Accountable
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Oil Pollution: Monarch Hails UK Supreme Court’s Ruling Against Shell
- Column4 days ago
Ponzi Schemes Still Abound
- Nation8 hours ago
$140m Saga: Court Blocks Shell’s Accounts For Allegedly Diverting 16m Barrels Of Crude Oil
- Oil & Energy4 days ago
Shell Didn’t Under-Report 2m Barrels Of Crude-DPR
- News4 days ago
Polluted N’Delta Communities Can Sue In English Courts, UK S’Court Rules
- Rivers2 days ago
RSNC GM Tasks Correspondents On Professionalism
- Nation2 days ago
Olonisakin Pulls Out Of Service, Hails Military